Gold Clean Ensemble EA

Gold Clean Ensemble EA for XAUUSD H1

Gold Clean Ensemble EA is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The strategy combines Donchian breakout structure, Keltner channel confirmation and MACD-based exit logic to capture directional market moves with clear, predefined risk management.

🎯 Special Launch Offer

Automated systems developed with this level of technical rigor and proven metrics (a Profit Factor of 3.40 and a Sharpe Ratio of 2.11 validated over 6 years of historical data) are typically commercialized in the institutional sector or private academies at very high prices.

To celebrate our entry into the MQL5 Market and build a solid community of users, we are making this Expert Advisor available at an ultra-accessible launch price.

⚠️ Important note: This promotional price is for a limited time and is subject to progressive increases as we reach our target number of sold licenses. Take advantage of this opportunity today and secure your copy at the best price!

🌟 Main Features and Advantages

  • Smart Ensemble Strategy: Uses a synergistic combination of proven technical channels (Donchian and Keltner) to detect breakout entry points, ensuring trades are only taken when the market shows a clear direction.

  • Trend Regime Filter (MACD): Incorporates a filter based on MACD slope that discards false signals in sideways or erratic markets, avoiding unnecessary trades in directionless ranges.

  • Zero Martingale & Zero Grid: Operation is governed by strict linear risk management. It does not use destructive loss-averaging techniques (such as grids or lot doubling).

  • Absolute Protection (Hard SL / TP): Every order has a Stop Loss and Take Profit programmed directly on the broker's server from the very first second, ensuring account security against disconnections or sudden volatility spikes.

  • Validated History: Designed and optimized through rigorous stress testing covering multiple market cycles and macroeconomic crises from 2020 to the present.

📊 Performance Statistics (Historical Backtest 2020 - 2026)

  • Net Profit: +$14,028.90 USD (starting from a base of $1,000 USD).

  • Profit Factor: 3.40 (Excellent profit-to-loss efficiency).

  • Sharpe Ratio: 2.11 (High risk-adjusted consistency).

  • Recovery Factor: 9.00 (Rapid recovery capacity from drawdowns).

  • Total Trades: 93 high-selectivity trades.

📋 Input Parameters

To facilitate configuration by users, the EA features a clean and organized parameter panel:

  • InpLoteFijo (Default: 0.1): Fixed lot size used for opening trades.

  • InpDonchianPeriod (Default: 20): Calculation period for the entry Donchian channel.

  • InpTrailDonchian (Default: 3): Period configured for trend-following exit management (Trailing).

  • InpHardStopLossPips (Default: 2100): Distance in points for the absolute emergency Stop Loss.

  • InpHardTakeProfitPips (Default: 8100): Distance in points for the absolute Take Profit.

  • InpMagicNumber (Default: 777666): Identifying magic number for the EA to exclusively manage its own orders.

💡 Recommendations for the Trader

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour).

  • Recommended Minimum Deposit: $1,000 USD (to trade comfortably with the base lot of 0.1 ). If using lower capital accounts (e.g., $100 - $200 USD), remember to adjust InpLoteFijo to 0.01 .

  • Leverage: A leverage of 1:500 or higher is recommended.

  • Broker Type: Works optimally on ECN/STP brokers with low latency and competitive spreads on gold.


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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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