for XAUUSD H1

Gold Clean Ensemble EA is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The strategy combines Donchian breakout structure, Keltner channel confirmation and MACD-based exit logic to capture directional market moves with clear, predefined risk management.

Automated systems developed with this level of technical rigor and proven metrics (a Profit Factor of 3.40 and a Sharpe Ratio of 2.11 validated over 6 years of historical data) are typically commercialized in the institutional sector or private academies at very high prices.

To celebrate our entry into the MQL5 Market and build a solid community of users, we are making this Expert Advisor available at an ultra-accessible launch price.

⚠️ Important note: This promotional price is for a limited time and is subject to progressive increases as we reach our target number of sold licenses. Take advantage of this opportunity today and secure your copy at the best price!