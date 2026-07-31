SmartRisk Investment Robot



SmartRisk Investment Robot is an Expert Advisor that combines a higher-timeframe trend and Stochastic crossover signal with a lower-timeframe price structure confirmation before entering a trade. Position size is calculated from the account size and risk level selected by the user, rather than a fixed lot value, and is capped by account-size brackets to help keep exposure proportional to account equity.

Trading Logic



On a new higher-timeframe bar, the EA checks the price position relative to a moving average and looks for a Stochastic Oscillator crossover through the midline. When this higher-timeframe condition is present, the EA then checks a lower timeframe for confirming price structure, including a break of recent price levels and price position relative to a lower-timeframe moving average, before opening a position. Stop loss and take profit levels are calculated from the Average True Range, so exit distances adjust with current market volatility rather than staying fixed.

Risk Level Presets



The EA offers three Risk Level presets: Low, Medium, and High. Each preset applies a different combination of higher and lower analysis timeframes and a different risk percentage per trade (Low: 0.1 percent, Medium: 1 percent, High: 10 percent). Users select a Risk Level; the underlying timeframes and filters are set automatically and are not manually configurable, keeping the parameter set simple.

Position Sizing and Account Size

Users enter the account size they intend to trade with. The EA calculates a base lot size from that account size, the selected risk percentage, and the current stop-loss distance, then applies a maximum lot size cap based on the account-size bracket entered (for example, $200-$499, $500-$999, and so on, up to $10,000 and above). This cap applies regardless of the calculated lot size, including after any lot increase described below.

A Prop Firm Account option is available for users trading funded or evaluation accounts. When enabled, the EA treats a user-defined percentage of the entered account size as the real capital base for both risk calculation and the lot size cap.

Recovery Lot Sizing (Martingale)

After a losing trade, the EA increases the position size multiplier for the next trade; after a winning trade, the multiplier resets to its base value. This is a martingale-style recovery method and can increase drawdown during a losing sequence. The account-size lot cap described above limits how large this can grow. Users should understand this behavior before using the EA on a live account.

Minimum Account Size

The EA requires an effective account size (after any Prop Firm Account adjustment) of at least $200. Below this level, the EA disables new trades and displays a warning on the chart until the account size input is adjusted.

Input Parameters

Risk Level: Low, Medium, or High risk preset

Account Size: the account balance the EA should base its calculations on

Prop Firm Account: enables capital-percentage adjustment for funded accounts

Prop Firm Capital Percentage: the percentage of Account Size treated as real capital when Prop Firm Account is enabled

Magic Number: identifier used to separate this EA's trades from other trades on the account

Trade Comment: comment attached to orders placed by the EA

Symbols and Timeframes

The EA can only trade Gold on any chart timeframe, since its analysis timeframes are set internally by the selected Risk Level and do not depend on the chart period. Users should test the product on a demo account on gold and intended account size before using it on a live account.





Notes:

Past or simulated results do not guarantee future performance. Users are responsible for testing the EA under their own trading conditions and for understanding the martingale-style recovery sizing described above before enabling live trading.



