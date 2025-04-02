Gold Maximizer

Gold Maximizer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades support and resistance breakouts on XAUUSD. It combines nine independent breakout strategies on one chart. Each strategy works on its own timeframe, watches its own price levels, and opens at most one position at a time.

Trading strategy

The EA identifies recent highs and lows over different lookback periods and places pending stop orders beyond those levels. When price breaks out of its recent range, the pending order is triggered in the direction of the breakout. Orders that are not triggered are removed and replaced when new levels form.

The nine strategies differ in timeframe and in how far back they look for levels:

Strategies 1 to 3 work on the daily chart. They trade breakouts of twenty-day levels, of the previous day's high and low, and of long-term levels formed several months earlier.

Strategy 4 works on the four-hour chart and trades breakouts of levels formed over the last ten days.

Strategies 5 to 9 work on the hourly chart. They trade breakouts of levels between six hours and one week old.

All entry distances, stop loss distances, take profit distances and trailing distances are calculated from the Average True Range indicator. This allows the same logic to adapt to changing volatility without manual re-optimization.

Risk management

Every position is opened with a stop loss and a take profit already attached. An ATR-based trailing stop moves the stop loss in the direction of profit as the trade develops. Position size is calculated from a fixed percentage of the account balance, so risk per trade stays proportional as the account grows or shrinks.

The EA does not use grid trading, martingale, averaging down or any other method that increases volume after a loss.

Additional protections:

An equity drawdown limit halts trading and can close all positions if account equity falls by a set percentage from its peak. The default is thirty percent.
A limit on the total number of open positions and on total open volume.
A spread filter that adjusts to the traded symbol automatically.
One position maximum per strategy at all times.

The number of active strategies can adapt to the account size automatically. Small accounts trade only the slower daily strategies. Larger accounts enable the intraday strategies as well. This behavior can also be set manually.

Backtest results

The results below come from the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester and are testing results, not real trading results. Test conditions: XAUUSD, H1 chart, period 2024.01.02 to 2026.07.22, initial deposit 10000 USD, leverage 1:500, modeling mode "1 minute OHLC", base risk 0.5 percent per trade.

Total trades: 5929
Profit factor: 1.18
Winning trades: 57 percent
Maximum equity drawdown: 16 percent
Recovery factor: 3.94
Sharpe ratio: 1.56

The set file used for this test is available on request, so you can repeat the test yourself with the same settings. Past testing results do not guarantee future performance.

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD.
Chart timeframe: H1. The strategies read their own timeframes internally, so one chart is enough.
Minimum deposit: 500 USD. The automatic mode reduces the number of active strategies on small accounts.
Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
A broker with low spreads on gold is preferable. A VPS is convenient but not critical, because the EA trades with pending orders and does not depend on reaction speed.
Run the EA on a demo account first and test it in the strategy tester before using it on a live account.

Main input parameters

Risk: risk percent per trade, fixed lot option, maximum total lots, maximum open positions, equity drawdown limit.
Strategy selection: automatic or manual choice of active strategies, individual switch for each of the nine strategies.
Entry tuning: multipliers for entry buffer, stop loss, take profit and trailing distance, ATR period.
Filters: maximum spread, optional trading hours window, optional Friday cutoff.
Dashboard: show or hide the chart panel and logo, panel position.

All input parameters, output messages and the chart panel are in English. Default settings are the settings used in the backtest above.

Support

If you have a question about settings or need the set file, please post a comment on the product page or send a private message. Updates are delivered through the Market and are free for buyers.

Risk warning

Trading leveraged instruments involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
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Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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MQL TOOLS SL
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
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ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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Эксперты
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
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Эксперты
Full Throttle DMX - Реальная стратегия,   реальные результаты   Full Throttle DMX — это мультивалютный торговый советник, предназначенный для работы с валютными парами EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP и AUDNZD. Система построена на классическом торговом подходе, используя известные технические индикаторы и проверенную рыночную логику. Советник содержит 10 независимых стратегий, каждая из которых предназначена для выявления различных рыночных условий и возможностей. В отличие от многих современных
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5 (1)
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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
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Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
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ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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5 (3)
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Прозрачная модель ценообразования.  Цена растёт с каждым этапом продаж. Следующий этап: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Как работает Aero Aero — полностью автоматизированный советник для XAUUSD (Gold) , торгует в обе стороны на дневном графике. В основе — пробойная стратегия . Золото пробивает ключевые уровни почти каждый день — Aero определяет, какие из них статистически стоят сделки, и игнорирует остальные. Этот отбор делает kNN (k-ближайших соседей) — метод машин
Vortex Gold EA
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Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Black Thunder EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
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BLACK THUNDER is a fully automated Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5. It applies a breakout scalping method on XAUUSD, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders when its entry conditions are met. The Expert Advisor does not use grid, martingale, averaging or recovery techniques. Every position is opened with a Stop Loss, and a trailing stop adjusts the stop level as price moves in the position's favor. The price increases by $50 for every 50 purchases One EA. Six trading personalities. Built
Price Action Robot MT5
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3.86 (7)
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Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
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