Engulfing Basket Core

Engulfing Basket Core

Engulfing Basket Core is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on closed-candle engulfing signals and internal basket management with a maximum of five weighted entries per direction.

The officially tested and recommended setup is EURUSD M15 on a Hedging account. The EA can technically be used on other Forex pairs, but those configurations are not part of the official benchmark and may produce materially different results.

Main Features

  • Engulfing signals calculated on closed candles.
  • Recommended operating timeframe: M15.
  • Officially tested setup: EURUSD M15.
  • Required account type: Hedging.
  • Maximum five entries per direction.
  • Independent LONG and SHORT basket management.
  • No traditional fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit.
  • Internal basket profit and recovery closing logic.
  • Margin, spread and broker volume specification checks.
  • Minimum volume, maximum volume and volume-step validation.
  • Protection against duplicate loading with the same account, symbol and Magic Number.
  • Basket management recovery after terminal restart.
  • No external indicators, DLLs or external files required.

Strategy Profile

The strategy uses a weighted sequence of up to five entries. On the 10,000 USD reference operating capital, the Standard x1 profile uses the following theoretical volumes:

  • 1st entry: 0.01 lots
  • 2nd entry: 0.22 lots
  • 3rd entry: 0.87 lots
  • 4th entry: 0.90 lots
  • 5th entry: 0.78 lots

The maximum theoretical exposure per direction is 2.78 lots on the reference operating capital.

Entry distances are normalized in pips to preserve consistent logic across common 4-digit, 5-digit and JPY-style Forex symbols.

Capital Sizing

The default mode is Fixed Operating Capital. The recommended value for the official benchmark is 10,000 USD.

If the available equity at startup is lower than the selected operating capital, the EA limits position sizing to the equity actually available. Trading remains subject to broker volume rules and margin protection checks.

On smaller accounts, the broker minimum lot may prevent perfectly proportional risk scaling. For this reason, no safe or guaranteed minimum deposit is claimed.

Equity at Startup Compounding is available as an advanced option. It uses the equity available when the EA starts and recalculates volumes only after the next EA restart.

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Capital Sizing: Fixed Operating Capital
  • Operating Capital: 10000
  • Default Risk Profile: Standard x1
  • Magic Number: unique for each EA instance

Official Historical Benchmark

The benchmark was performed using the following configuration:

  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Period: 2018.01.01 - 2026.07.01
  • Initial deposit: 10,000 USD
  • Leverage: 1:100
  • Modelling: Every tick based on real ticks
  • History quality: 99%
  • Risk Profile: Growth x1.5
  • Capital Sizing: Fixed Operating Capital

Benchmark Results

  • Total net profit: 18,070.01 USD
  • Final balance: 28,070.01 USD
  • Gross profit: 38,402.65 USD
  • Gross loss: -20,332.64 USD
  • Profit Factor: 1.89
  • Recovery Factor: 4.95
  • Expected Payoff: 3.59 USD
  • Sharpe Ratio: 1.02
  • Maximum balance drawdown: 606.80 USD / 2.79%
  • Maximum relative equity drawdown: 26.24% / 3,038.71 USD
  • Maximum equity drawdown by value: 3,649.26 USD / 13.94%
  • Absolute equity drawdown: 1,457.53 USD
  • Minimum margin level: 444.13%
  • Total trades: 5,040
  • Total deals: 10,080
  • Profit trades: 3,797 / 75.34%
  • Loss trades: 1,243 / 24.66%
  • Winning SHORT trades: 75.77%
  • Winning LONG trades: 74.91%

No stop-out occurred during the tested period.

These results were produced by a historical MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester backtest. They do not guarantee future returns and cannot reproduce every difference in broker liquidity, spreads, commissions, swaps, slippage or live execution.

Main Inputs

  • Enable New Entries: enables or pauses new positions while management of existing baskets remains active.
  • Allow Long Trades: enables new LONG entries.
  • Allow Short Trades: enables new SHORT entries.
  • Magic Number: identifies positions managed by the EA.
  • Trade Comment: comment assigned to managed orders.
  • Capital Sizing: selects the capital-sizing method.
  • Operating Capital: reference capital used to calculate volumes.
  • Risk Profile: selects Standard x1 or Growth x1.5.
  • Maximum Spread: prevents new entries when the spread exceeds the selected limit. Zero disables the filter.
  • Maximum Deviation: maximum allowed execution deviation.
  • Show Dashboard: displays runtime information on the chart.
  • Enable Detailed Log: enables non-critical diagnostic messages.

Risk Warning

Engulfing Basket Core uses weighted basket management and does not place a traditional fixed Stop Loss. Floating drawdown can become significant during prolonged directional movements, market gaps, abnormal spreads or low-liquidity conditions.

The Growth x1.5 profile increases both potential return and risk compared with the Standard x1 profile.

Before live use, always test the EA using your own broker specifications, including leverage, spread, commissions, swaps, minimum volume and execution conditions.

FAQ

Can the EA be used on pairs other than EURUSD?
Technically yes. However, EURUSD M15 is the only officially tested and recommended setup. Other pairs require independent testing.

Is a Hedging account required?
Yes. The EA manages independent LONG and SHORT baskets and therefore requires a Hedging account.

What is the minimum deposit?
No guaranteed minimum deposit is claimed. The official benchmark uses 10,000 USD. The EA can initialize with lower equity when broker and margin requirements allow it.

Is it compatible with cent accounts?
Cent-account compatibility has not been officially validated and is not guaranteed.

Does it use a volume progression?
Yes. It uses a weighted sequence of up to five entries per basket. This risk model should be fully understood before use.

Does it use a traditional Stop Loss?
No. Positions are managed through internal basket-profit and recovery logic.

Are the results guaranteed?
No. The published results are historical backtests and do not guarantee future performance.

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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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