Engulfing Basket Core

Engulfing Basket Core is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on closed-candle engulfing signals and internal basket management with a maximum of five weighted entries per direction.

The officially tested and recommended setup is EURUSD M15 on a Hedging account. The EA can technically be used on other Forex pairs, but those configurations are not part of the official benchmark and may produce materially different results.

Main Features

Engulfing signals calculated on closed candles.

Recommended operating timeframe: M15.

Officially tested setup: EURUSD M15.

Required account type: Hedging.

Maximum five entries per direction.

Independent LONG and SHORT basket management.

No traditional fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit.

Internal basket profit and recovery closing logic.

Margin, spread and broker volume specification checks.

Minimum volume, maximum volume and volume-step validation.

Protection against duplicate loading with the same account, symbol and Magic Number.

Basket management recovery after terminal restart.

No external indicators, DLLs or external files required.

Strategy Profile

The strategy uses a weighted sequence of up to five entries. On the 10,000 USD reference operating capital, the Standard x1 profile uses the following theoretical volumes:

1st entry: 0.01 lots

2nd entry: 0.22 lots

3rd entry: 0.87 lots

4th entry: 0.90 lots

5th entry: 0.78 lots

The maximum theoretical exposure per direction is 2.78 lots on the reference operating capital.

Entry distances are normalized in pips to preserve consistent logic across common 4-digit, 5-digit and JPY-style Forex symbols.

Capital Sizing

The default mode is Fixed Operating Capital. The recommended value for the official benchmark is 10,000 USD.

If the available equity at startup is lower than the selected operating capital, the EA limits position sizing to the equity actually available. Trading remains subject to broker volume rules and margin protection checks.

On smaller accounts, the broker minimum lot may prevent perfectly proportional risk scaling. For this reason, no safe or guaranteed minimum deposit is claimed.

Equity at Startup Compounding is available as an advanced option. It uses the equity available when the EA starts and recalculates volumes only after the next EA restart.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: M15

Account type: Hedging

Capital Sizing: Fixed Operating Capital

Operating Capital: 10000

Default Risk Profile: Standard x1

Magic Number: unique for each EA instance

Official Historical Benchmark

The benchmark was performed using the following configuration:

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: M15

Period: 2018.01.01 - 2026.07.01

Initial deposit: 10,000 USD

Leverage: 1:100

Modelling: Every tick based on real ticks

History quality: 99%

Risk Profile: Growth x1.5

Capital Sizing: Fixed Operating Capital

Benchmark Results

Total net profit: 18,070.01 USD

Final balance: 28,070.01 USD

Gross profit: 38,402.65 USD

Gross loss: -20,332.64 USD

Profit Factor: 1.89

Recovery Factor: 4.95

Expected Payoff: 3.59 USD

Sharpe Ratio: 1.02

Maximum balance drawdown: 606.80 USD / 2.79%

Maximum relative equity drawdown: 26.24% / 3,038.71 USD

Maximum equity drawdown by value: 3,649.26 USD / 13.94%

Absolute equity drawdown: 1,457.53 USD

Minimum margin level: 444.13%

Total trades: 5,040

Total deals: 10,080

Profit trades: 3,797 / 75.34%

Loss trades: 1,243 / 24.66%

Winning SHORT trades: 75.77%

Winning LONG trades: 74.91%

No stop-out occurred during the tested period.

These results were produced by a historical MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester backtest. They do not guarantee future returns and cannot reproduce every difference in broker liquidity, spreads, commissions, swaps, slippage or live execution.

Main Inputs

Enable New Entries: enables or pauses new positions while management of existing baskets remains active.

enables or pauses new positions while management of existing baskets remains active. Allow Long Trades: enables new LONG entries.

enables new LONG entries. Allow Short Trades: enables new SHORT entries.

enables new SHORT entries. Magic Number: identifies positions managed by the EA.

identifies positions managed by the EA. Trade Comment: comment assigned to managed orders.

comment assigned to managed orders. Capital Sizing: selects the capital-sizing method.

selects the capital-sizing method. Operating Capital: reference capital used to calculate volumes.

reference capital used to calculate volumes. Risk Profile: selects Standard x1 or Growth x1.5.

selects Standard x1 or Growth x1.5. Maximum Spread: prevents new entries when the spread exceeds the selected limit. Zero disables the filter.

prevents new entries when the spread exceeds the selected limit. Zero disables the filter. Maximum Deviation: maximum allowed execution deviation.

maximum allowed execution deviation. Show Dashboard: displays runtime information on the chart.

displays runtime information on the chart. Enable Detailed Log: enables non-critical diagnostic messages.

Risk Warning

Engulfing Basket Core uses weighted basket management and does not place a traditional fixed Stop Loss. Floating drawdown can become significant during prolonged directional movements, market gaps, abnormal spreads or low-liquidity conditions.

The Growth x1.5 profile increases both potential return and risk compared with the Standard x1 profile.

Before live use, always test the EA using your own broker specifications, including leverage, spread, commissions, swaps, minimum volume and execution conditions.

FAQ

Can the EA be used on pairs other than EURUSD?

Technically yes. However, EURUSD M15 is the only officially tested and recommended setup. Other pairs require independent testing.

Is a Hedging account required?

Yes. The EA manages independent LONG and SHORT baskets and therefore requires a Hedging account.

What is the minimum deposit?

No guaranteed minimum deposit is claimed. The official benchmark uses 10,000 USD. The EA can initialize with lower equity when broker and margin requirements allow it.

Is it compatible with cent accounts?

Cent-account compatibility has not been officially validated and is not guaranteed.

Does it use a volume progression?

Yes. It uses a weighted sequence of up to five entries per basket. This risk model should be fully understood before use.

Does it use a traditional Stop Loss?

No. Positions are managed through internal basket-profit and recovery logic.

Are the results guaranteed?

No. The published results are historical backtests and do not guarantee future performance.