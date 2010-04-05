THE NUMBER CHANGES.

THE MEANING DOESN’T.

Change timeframes. Keep your reference.

SAME PERIOD. DIFFERENT MEANING.

Change the timeframe, and the MA you trusted is no longer measuring the same market horizon.

The problem

The same MA period measures a different amount of market time when the chart timeframe changes.

The solution

Equivalent MA changes the number — so your reference keeps the same meaning.

H4 EMA 50

=

H1 EMA 200

=

M15 EMA 800





USER MANUAL

Complete setup instructions, feature details, important notes, and FAQs are available in the Equivalent MA User Manual.

Read the Equivalent MA User Manual





SAME MEANING. DIFFERENT TIMEFRAMES.

Change timeframes. Keep your reference.

One reference

H4 EMA 50 = H1 EMA 200 = M15 EMA 800

What changes

The period changes automatically as you move across timeframes. Your reference stays consistent.

THE RELATIONSHIP. MADE VISIBLE.

See each MA’s matching period across timeframes.

What you see

Each base MA is paired with its matching period on the current chart timeframe.

No extra action

The relationship updates automatically when the chart timeframe changes.

YOUR MA. YOUR WAY.

Equivalent MA doesn’t ask you to change your method. It works with the MA you already use.

Choose the method

Use EMA or SMA — whichever method you normally trust.

Choose the reference

Set the Base Timeframe and the three MA periods you already use.

Clear settings. No guesswork.

THERE WHEN YOU NEED IT.

GONE WHEN YOU DON’T.

Keep the relationship visible when it helps. Minimize the panel when you want more chart space.

Minimize

Click – to move the panel out of the chart area.

Restore

Click + to return the panel to its previous position.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Same Market Time

Equivalent periods represent the same amount of market time. MA values may not match exactly across timeframes.

Overlap on W1 / MN1

Multiple periods may round to the same value or to 1. Overlapping lines are normal.

Standard Timeframes Only

Non-standard MT5 timeframes are not supported in the Standard Edition.

Use It on Multiple Charts

Attach Equivalent MA manually to multiple charts. Settings are managed separately on each chart.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1. Is H4 fixed as the Base Timeframe?

No. H4 is the default, but another supported timeframe can be selected.

Q2. Can I use SMA?

Yes. Equivalent MA supports both EMA and SMA.

Q3. Why do the periods get so large?

Lower timeframes need more candles to represent the same amount of market time.

Equivalent Period

= Base MA Period × PeriodSeconds(Base TF) ÷ PeriodSeconds(Current TF)

Rounded to the nearest whole number. Minimum value: 1.

Example: Base Timeframe H4 • Base MA Period 50

H1: 50 × 240 ÷ 60 = 200

M15: 50 × 240 ÷ 15 = 800

M5: 50 × 240 ÷ 5 = 2400

Large periods are expected — not an error.

Q4. Do I have to display all three moving averages?

No. Each MA can be shown or hidden separately.

SUPPORT & DISCLAIMER

Support

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact us through the MQL5 product page.

Disclaimer

Equivalent MA is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It does not provide trading signals, investment advice, or guarantees of profit.

Trading Risk

Trading involves risk. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Built by a trader, for traders.