Equivalent MA
- 指标
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Yuya KogoshiI am a trader and tool developer focused on making chart analysis clearer, faster, and more practical.
I believe good trading begins with understanding market structure rather than reacting to noise.
- 版本: 1.15
- 更新: 31 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
THE NUMBER CHANGES.
THE MEANING DOESN’T.
Change timeframes. Keep your reference.
SAME PERIOD. DIFFERENT MEANING.
Change the timeframe, and the MA you trusted is no longer measuring the same market horizon.
The problem
The same MA period measures a different amount of market time when the chart timeframe changes.
The solution
Equivalent MA changes the number — so your reference keeps the same meaning.
H4 EMA 50
=
H1 EMA 200
=
M15 EMA 800
USER MANUAL
Complete setup instructions, feature details, important notes, and FAQs are available in the Equivalent MA User Manual.
Read the Equivalent MA User Manual
SAME MEANING. DIFFERENT TIMEFRAMES.
Change timeframes. Keep your reference.
One reference
H4 EMA 50 = H1 EMA 200 = M15 EMA 800
What changes
The period changes automatically as you move across timeframes. Your reference stays consistent.
THE RELATIONSHIP. MADE VISIBLE.
See each MA’s matching period across timeframes.
What you see
Each base MA is paired with its matching period on the current chart timeframe.
No extra action
The relationship updates automatically when the chart timeframe changes.
YOUR MA. YOUR WAY.
Equivalent MA doesn’t ask you to change your method. It works with the MA you already use.
Choose the method
Use EMA or SMA — whichever method you normally trust.
Choose the reference
Set the Base Timeframe and the three MA periods you already use.
Clear settings. No guesswork.
THERE WHEN YOU NEED IT.
GONE WHEN YOU DON’T.
Keep the relationship visible when it helps. Minimize the panel when you want more chart space.
Minimize
Click – to move the panel out of the chart area.
Restore
Click + to return the panel to its previous position.
IMPORTANT NOTES
Same Market Time
Equivalent periods represent the same amount of market time. MA values may not match exactly across timeframes.
Overlap on W1 / MN1
Multiple periods may round to the same value or to 1. Overlapping lines are normal.
Standard Timeframes Only
Non-standard MT5 timeframes are not supported in the Standard Edition.
Use It on Multiple Charts
Attach Equivalent MA manually to multiple charts. Settings are managed separately on each chart.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Q1. Is H4 fixed as the Base Timeframe?
No. H4 is the default, but another supported timeframe can be selected.
Q2. Can I use SMA?
Yes. Equivalent MA supports both EMA and SMA.
Q3. Why do the periods get so large?
Lower timeframes need more candles to represent the same amount of market time.
Equivalent Period
= Base MA Period × PeriodSeconds(Base TF) ÷ PeriodSeconds(Current TF)
Rounded to the nearest whole number. Minimum value: 1.
Example: Base Timeframe H4 • Base MA Period 50
H1: 50 × 240 ÷ 60 = 200
M15: 50 × 240 ÷ 15 = 800
M5: 50 × 240 ÷ 5 = 2400
Large periods are expected — not an error.
Q4. Do I have to display all three moving averages?
No. Each MA can be shown or hidden separately.
SUPPORT & DISCLAIMER
Support
If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact us through the MQL5 product page.
Disclaimer
Equivalent MA is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It does not provide trading signals, investment advice, or guarantees of profit.
Trading Risk
Trading involves risk. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.
Built by a trader, for traders.