You place your orders manually... then sit and watch for profit? Move your stop loss to break even manually? Let the profit run and worry about it reversing?





**Copy5Orders ProfitLock** does all of that for you — automatically, precisely to the second, without emotion.





### Problem

- Taking profit once = taking too early when the trend is strong, or losing everything when the price reverses before you can close the trade.

- Manually moving the Stop Loss to breakeven is easy to miss, easy to forget, especially when you're not at your computer.

- Lack of consistent capital management discipline across trades.





### Solution — The "5-Tier Profit Lock" System

Just enter one trade manually (or based on a signal you trust), and the EA will:





1. **Automatically duplicate** up to 5 trades with 5 progressively increasing profit levels (TP1 → TP5)

2. **Automatically move the Stop Loss to breakeven** as soon as the number of TPs you configured is reached — protecting your capital immediately.

3. **Automatically trail the last trade (runner)** to maximize profit during a strong trend, without needing you to monitor the screen.

4. **Automatically set Stop Loss/TP for the original trade** if you forgot to set it manually.





### Why is it different from other EAs? Unlike other options on the market

- ​​This **is not a market prediction EA** — it doesn't promise a "90% win rate". This is a tool for **disciplining capital management** for your existing entry strategy (manual or signal-based).





- Operates independently of any entry system — usable with technical analysis, news, signal channels, etc.





- Flexible configuration: choose the number of clone orders (1–5), the number of TP levels to trigger breakeven, and trailing speed.





### Key Features

| Feature | Description |





|---|---|





| Flexible Order Cloning | 1–5 orders, customizable according to trading style |





| Automatic Breakeven | Triggered after N orders reach TP (customizable) |





| Trailing Runner | Moves SL according to price for the furthest order, maximizing profit in long-term trends |





| Auto SL/TP on original orders | No worries about forgetting to set SL when in a trade |





| Automatic Margin Check | Do not open orders if your account does not have sufficient margin |





| Filter by Symbol | Absolute safety when running multiple charts simultaneously |





### Proof — Suggested Content to Prepare

- [ ] 60–90 second demo video: open a manual order on a demo account → screen recording showing 5 orders appearing, moving the Breakout, and trailing execution.

- [ ] Actual screenshot of the Journal log (successful retcoding) to demonstrate stability.

- [ ] If possible, run for 30 days on a small demo/live account and publicly link to Myfxbook (only show order management behavior, no profit guarantee).





### Suitable Audiences

- Manual/discretionary traders

- Telegram/Forex Factory signal followers who want to automate order management

- Prop-firm traders who need to take profits early to protect their challenge accounts.





### Suggested Pricing Packages

- **Basic** (Fixed CloneCount of 3, 1 symbol) — $30 per transaction

- **Pro** (CloneCount up to 5, unlimited symbols, license per account) — $100 per transaction or $12/month

- **Bonus upsell**: Discount when purchasing with the main EA (EA4 Master / GoldPulse Pro V2.0)





### Mandatory Disclaimer (Legal — should be at the bottom of the page)

> This product is a tool to assist in order management, not a financial advisor, and does not guarantee profits. Forex/CFD trading carries a risk of capital loss. It is recommended to test thoroughly on a demo account before using a real account.





### Call-to-action

**[Try the Demo for free] [Buy the Pro version now — $100]**