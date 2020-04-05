EAcopy

You place your orders manually... then sit and watch for profit? Move your stop loss to break even manually? Let the profit run and worry about it reversing?

**Copy5Orders ProfitLock** does all of that for you — automatically, precisely to the second, without emotion.

### Problem
- Taking profit once = taking too early when the trend is strong, or losing everything when the price reverses before you can close the trade.
- Manually moving the Stop Loss to breakeven is easy to miss, easy to forget, especially when you're not at your computer.
- Lack of consistent capital management discipline across trades.

### Solution — The "5-Tier Profit Lock" System
Just enter one trade manually (or based on a signal you trust), and the EA will:

1. **Automatically duplicate** up to 5 trades with 5 progressively increasing profit levels (TP1 → TP5)
2. **Automatically move the Stop Loss to breakeven** as soon as the number of TPs you configured is reached — protecting your capital immediately.
3. **Automatically trail the last trade (runner)** to maximize profit during a strong trend, without needing you to monitor the screen.
4. **Automatically set Stop Loss/TP for the original trade** if you forgot to set it manually.

### Why is it different from other EAs? Unlike other options on the market
- ​​This **is not a market prediction EA** — it doesn't promise a "90% win rate". This is a tool for **disciplining capital management** for your existing entry strategy (manual or signal-based).

- Operates independently of any entry system — usable with technical analysis, news, signal channels, etc.

- Flexible configuration: choose the number of clone orders (1–5), the number of TP levels to trigger breakeven, and trailing speed.

### Key Features
| Feature | Description |

|---|---|

| Flexible Order Cloning | 1–5 orders, customizable according to trading style |

| Automatic Breakeven | Triggered after N orders reach TP (customizable) |

| Trailing Runner | Moves SL according to price for the furthest order, maximizing profit in long-term trends |

| Auto SL/TP on original orders | No worries about forgetting to set SL when in a trade |

| Automatic Margin Check | Do not open orders if your account does not have sufficient margin |

| Filter by Symbol | Absolute safety when running multiple charts simultaneously |

### Proof — Suggested Content to Prepare
- [ ] 60–90 second demo video: open a manual order on a demo account → screen recording showing 5 orders appearing, moving the Breakout, and trailing execution.
- [ ] Actual screenshot of the Journal log (successful retcoding) to demonstrate stability.
- [ ] If possible, run for 30 days on a small demo/live account and publicly link to Myfxbook (only show order management behavior, no profit guarantee).

### Suitable Audiences
- Manual/discretionary traders
- Telegram/Forex Factory signal followers who want to automate order management
- Prop-firm traders who need to take profits early to protect their challenge accounts.

### Suggested Pricing Packages
- **Basic** (Fixed CloneCount of 3, 1 symbol) — $30 per transaction
- **Pro** (CloneCount up to 5, unlimited symbols, license per account) — $100 per transaction or $12/month
- **Bonus upsell**: Discount when purchasing with the main EA (EA4 Master / GoldPulse Pro V2.0)

### Mandatory Disclaimer (Legal — should be at the bottom of the page)
> This product is a tool to assist in order management, not a financial advisor, and does not guarantee profits. Forex/CFD trading carries a risk of capital loss. It is recommended to test thoroughly on a demo account before using a real account.

### Call-to-action
**[Try the Demo for free] [Buy the Pro version now — $100]**
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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GoldPulse Pro v2
Thanh Tung Huynh
Experts
GoldPulse Pro v2.0 — Breakout EA Multi-Symbol H4 Strategy: - Breakout H4 candles with pending BuyStop/SellStop orders. - Determine flexible lot size based on equity risk ratio. - Break-even point protection to ensure profit. - Supports XAUUSD, EURUSD, and any 4/5-digit currency pair. Risk Management: - 3 risk levels: Cautious / Medium / Risky - Sudden drop limit (configurable) - Daily loss limit protection - Spread filter & session filter Recommendation: XAUUSD H4, IC Markets Raw Spread Back
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