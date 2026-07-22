Aurum EMA Pulse
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 6
One signal. One position. No averaging down.
Gold rarely moves in a straight line. Aurum EMA Pulse is designed for traders who prefer a transparent trend-following process over a stack of hidden filters and recovery multipliers.
The EA runs a fixedEMA engine on the selected signal timeframe.
This is not a high-win-rate scalper. Its historical profile is deliberately asymmetric: many smaller losing trades are intended to be offset by fewer, materially larger trend captures.
Why Aurum EMA Pulse is different
- Fixed EMA signal architecture
- M30 recommended signal timeframe
- Real-time crossover monitoring after initialization
- Next-bar direction validation and reversal logic
- One managed position at a time
- Fixed lot sizing with no automatic compounding
- No martingale
- No grid
- No averaging down
- No DLL imports, WebRequest dependency or external authorization
- Compatible with Gold symbols that use broker prefixes or suffixes because the EA trades the chart symbol
- English parameters, logs and order comments
- Pre-trade volume and free-margin validation
Reference backtest
The supplied reference report was generated on XAUUSD+ using 100% real ticks from January 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026.
- Initial deposit: 500.00 USD
- Fixed volume: 0.01 lot
- Leverage: 1:500
- Chart period: M15
- Internal signal timeframe: M30
- Total trades: 920
- Net profit: 2,134.40 USD
- Final balance: 2,634.40 USD
- Profit factor: 1.39
- Expected payoff: 2.32 USD per trade
- Recovery factor: 3.15
- Sharpe ratio: 3.11
- Maximum relative equity drawdown: 37.91%
- Winning trades: 22.83%
- Average winning trade: 36.25 USD
- Average losing trade: -7.63 USD
- Historical average win/loss magnitude ratio: approximately 4.75 to 1
The low win rate is an important part of the strategy profile, not a detail to hide. Buyers must be able to tolerate losing streaks and equity fluctuation while waiting for larger trend trades.
Recommended setup
- Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's equivalent Gold symbol
- Signal timeframe: M30
- Standard profile: 500 USD or more, 0.01 lot, 1:500 reference leverage
- Aggressive profile: 500 USD, 0.02 lot, M30
The aggressive 0.02-lot profile was not used in the supplied reference report. It approximately doubles nominal exposure, margin usage and monetary profit/loss compared with 0.01 lot. Percentage drawdown may not scale linearly because of margin, spread, slippage and price-path effects.
Operating notes
- Attach one instance to one Gold chart.
- Enable Algo Trading.
- Keep MetaTrader 5 connected continuously; a VPS is recommended.
- Do not run multiple copies on the same symbol.
- On netting accounts, the EA pauses if it detects a position on the same symbol that does not belong to it.
- The EA uses strategy-based exits and reversals. It does not place a fixed stop loss or take profit.
- Test the EA on a demo account with your broker's symbol specifications before live trading.
Risk disclosure
Trading leveraged products can result in rapid losses. Backtests are hypothetical and do not guarantee future performance. Broker quotes, symbol specifications, spreads, commission, swaps, execution delay and slippage can materially change results. The strategy may experience extended losing streaks and significant drawdown. Use only risk capital.
Search Phrases
XAUUSD EA, Gold Expert Advisor, EMA crossover, M30 trend following, fixed lot EA, non martingale, non grid, automated Gold trading
Pricing
- Rent for 12 months: 699 USD
- Unlimited license: 2,999 USD
- Do not enable shorter rental periods unless intentionally added later.
Version History
Version 1.00 - July 21, 2026
- Initial MQL5 Market release
- Fixed 3/30 EMA trend engine
- Real-time crossover processing
- Next-bar direction validation
- Fixed-lot position management
- Netting and hedging account handling
- Volume, margin and trading-environment validation