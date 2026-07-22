Aurum EMA Pulse

One signal. One position. No averaging down.

Gold rarely moves in a straight line. Aurum EMA Pulse is designed for traders who prefer a transparent trend-following process over a stack of hidden filters and recovery multipliers.

The EA runs a fixedEMA engine on the selected signal timeframe. 

This is not a high-win-rate scalper. Its historical profile is deliberately asymmetric: many smaller losing trades are intended to be offset by fewer, materially larger trend captures.

Why Aurum EMA Pulse is different

  • Fixed EMA signal architecture
  • M30 recommended signal timeframe
  • Real-time crossover monitoring after initialization
  • Next-bar direction validation and reversal logic
  • One managed position at a time
  • Fixed lot sizing with no automatic compounding
  • No martingale
  • No grid
  • No averaging down
  • No DLL imports, WebRequest dependency or external authorization
  • Compatible with Gold symbols that use broker prefixes or suffixes because the EA trades the chart symbol
  • English parameters, logs and order comments
  • Pre-trade volume and free-margin validation

Reference backtest

The supplied reference report was generated on XAUUSD+ using 100% real ticks from January 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026.

  • Initial deposit: 500.00 USD
  • Fixed volume: 0.01 lot
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Chart period: M15
  • Internal signal timeframe: M30
  • Total trades: 920
  • Net profit: 2,134.40 USD
  • Final balance: 2,634.40 USD
  • Profit factor: 1.39
  • Expected payoff: 2.32 USD per trade
  • Recovery factor: 3.15
  • Sharpe ratio: 3.11
  • Maximum relative equity drawdown: 37.91%
  • Winning trades: 22.83%
  • Average winning trade: 36.25 USD
  • Average losing trade: -7.63 USD
  • Historical average win/loss magnitude ratio: approximately 4.75 to 1

The low win rate is an important part of the strategy profile, not a detail to hide. Buyers must be able to tolerate losing streaks and equity fluctuation while waiting for larger trend trades.

Recommended setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's equivalent Gold symbol
  • Signal timeframe: M30
  • Standard profile: 500 USD or more, 0.01 lot, 1:500 reference leverage
  • Aggressive profile: 500 USD, 0.02 lot, M30

The aggressive 0.02-lot profile was not used in the supplied reference report. It approximately doubles nominal exposure, margin usage and monetary profit/loss compared with 0.01 lot. Percentage drawdown may not scale linearly because of margin, spread, slippage and price-path effects.

Operating notes

  • Attach one instance to one Gold chart.
  • Enable Algo Trading.
  • Keep MetaTrader 5 connected continuously; a VPS is recommended.
  • Do not run multiple copies on the same symbol.
  • On netting accounts, the EA pauses if it detects a position on the same symbol that does not belong to it.
  • The EA uses strategy-based exits and reversals. It does not place a fixed stop loss or take profit.
  • Test the EA on a demo account with your broker's symbol specifications before live trading.

Risk disclosure

Trading leveraged products can result in rapid losses. Backtests are hypothetical and do not guarantee future performance. Broker quotes, symbol specifications, spreads, commission, swaps, execution delay and slippage can materially change results. The strategy may experience extended losing streaks and significant drawdown. Use only risk capital.

Search Phrases

XAUUSD EA, Gold Expert Advisor, EMA crossover, M30 trend following, fixed lot EA, non martingale, non grid, automated Gold trading

Pricing

  • Rent for 12 months: 699 USD
  • Unlimited license: 2,999 USD
  • Do not enable shorter rental periods unless intentionally added later.

Version History

Version 1.00 - July 21, 2026

  • Initial MQL5 Market release
  • Fixed 3/30 EMA trend engine
  • Real-time crossover processing
  • Next-bar direction validation
  • Fixed-lot position management
  • Netting and hedging account handling
  • Volume, margin and trading-environment validation

Recommended products
CacaMerba
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
CacaMerba Pro is an advanced multi-currency trading system designed with institutional-grade risk management and statistical filtering. The system utilizes a mathematical architecture that measures market volatility, identifies trend exhaustion, and dynamically scales position sizes based on equity growth parameters. Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems that blindly add positions, CacaMerba Pro uses a multi-layered safety structure. It calculates the Hurst Exponent to identify ranging v
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
Keys to Market
Anatolii Mel'sitov
Experts
Hello! I am a professional trader with experience trading on the Forex and Moscow Exchange margin markets. Trading in total for about 14 years. For all the time of trading, I have gained tremendous knowledge, experience and understanding of the essence of the market. I want to tell you that for a beginner, the market seems like a place to make easy profits. But this is an illusion and a big mistake. The market changes all the time, volatility changes, trends are replaced by flats, and flats by t
Minibull Logical Pro
Yusuf Levent Aksun
Experts
# MiniBull Logical Pro: a trend-fade system, tested through real market stress ## What it is MiniBull Logical Pro is a multi-timeframe trend and false-breakout trading system, available as an MT5 Expert Advisor, a cTrader cBot, and a standalone cTrader indicator. The engine is the same across all three: - **Monthly + Weekly trend confluence** sets the directional bias. The system only trades in the direction both higher timeframes agree on — if they disagree, no trend, no trade. - **Daily fa
Onyx Prime Institutional
Rayan Myrie
Experts
Onyx Prime Institutional v7.0 Onyx Prime Institutional is an algorithmic trading solution developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Version 7.0 is engineered to align with institutional order flow behavior while prioritizing capital preservation. The system is specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100, focusing on their unique volatility characteristics. Core Execution Logic Sovereign Volume Sentinel The system evaluates broker-specific specifications in real-time. By adhering to SYMBOL
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
ExpQL
Roberto Manuel Merino Blazquez
Experts
Input Parameters  Risk Management BaseLot Lot size for each trade. Controls the risk per position. Higher values increase both profit potential and drawdown. StopLossPoints Stop Loss distance in points. Defines the maximum loss allowed per trade. TakeProfitPoints Take Profit distance in points. Sets the profit target for each position. TrailingPoints Trailing Stop distance in points. The Stop Loss will automatically move in favor of the price when the trade is profitable. MaxPositions Maxi
The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
Christoffel Francois Du Toit
Experts
Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
Vision Quant Atlas
Sofien Kaabar
Indicators
Vision  by Quant Atlas Creator:  https://www.quant-atlas.com/ Vision by Quant Atlas  is a multi component reversal signal indicator designed to identify short term bullish and bearish exhaustion points across liquid markets. The model aggregates several independent technical evidence layers, including momentum behavior, mean reversion pressure, volatility based conditions, trend interaction, timing structure, and moving average related confirmation. The final output is converted into visual conv
Space X
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Space X  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Space X It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.     Space X     is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.                            You can download the demo and test it yourself.                        Space X 18
Pure Diamond Trend Exhaustion
Vagif Shabanov
Indicators
Pure Diamond Trend Exhaustion The Pure Diamond Trend Exhaustion indicator is designed to identify market exhaustion zones and potential price reversal points. The core algorithm is based on the analysis of extremes and candlestick wick structures, allowing it to highlight significant overbought and oversold levels without the use of standard lagging oscillators. Technical Characteristics: No Repaint: Indicator signals (diamonds) are fixed immediately after the current candle closes. A formed sig
NAS100 Compression Cross
Max Brown
Experts
NAS100 Compression Cross. H1 MACD with Regime and Volatility Filters A systematic trend-following Expert Advisor for NAS100 and US_TECH100 CFD. Entries are triggered by MACD histogram zero-line crossovers on the H1 timeframe. Three structural filters determine whether each signal is taken. All results presented in this listing are simulated. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures represent walk-forward optimisation out-of-sample periods on historical data, not real money t
MangoFX Initial
Olisa Chigozie Ufondu
Experts
MangoFX Initial – Smart Trend EA with Tesla‑Style Risk Management MangoFX Initial is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who value disciplined risk control, flexible entry logic, and transparent performance monitoring. Whether you are a conservative swing trader or prefer a more aggressive delayed‑entry approach, this EA adapts to your style while protecting your capital with daily, yearly, and floating equity limits. Key Advantages · Two Trading Modes in One EA   · Standa
Market Structure MT
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125756 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157655 This all-in-one indicator displays real-time "Market Structure" (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to re
Strike Zone EA MT5
Matteo Schizzerotto
Experts
Strike Zone is an Expert Advisor based on an OHLC candlestick chart pattern, all backtests are based on 10 years of Expert activity. Fixed parameters were used for the backtests: 1 Pair, $10,000 capital and a market entry of 0.1 Lots. after days of testing this Expert Advisor proved profitable with the following pairs and timeframes: AUDCAD H4 NAS100  NZDCAD H1 USDCAD H1 Backtests are not a guarantee of future profit, any use of this tool is the sole responsibility of the person using it. Be
FREE
MT5 Notion Tool Algo Smart Flow
LORAMA, S.R.L.
Experts
http://www.tradepositive.lat Eleva tu Journaling al Nivel Institucional. Olvídate de registrar tus operaciones a mano, de los errores de cálculo y de la recolección tediosa de datos. TPI Notion Sync es la herramienta definitiva desarrollada por el Trade Positive Institute, diseñada para conectar tu plataforma MetaTrader directamente con tu base de datos de Notion en tiempo real. Diseñado originalmente para los traders del ALGO Smart Flow Model , este puente tecnológico extrae la matemática pur
FREE
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 for introduction,  It will increase by 100 per month until it reaches $1298 Automated Trading Bot for XAUUSD (GOLD)  . Connect this bot to your XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 charts and let it trade automatically with a proven strategy! Designed for traders seeking simple yet efficient automation, this bot executes trades based on a combination of technical indicators and price action, optimized for low to medium spreads. How Does the Bot Work? Recommended
QTS Gold Guardian AI
Benny Hidayat
Experts
QTS Gold Guardian AI Backtest from 2015 - 2025 Institutional-grade Gold Scalper powered by Neural Network. Features Smart Hedging, Equity Protection, and Volatility Adaptation. No dangerous Martingale. QTS Gold Guardian AI is the ultimate solution for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping, designed to survive volatile market conditions. Unlike traditional scalpers that blow accounts, QTS focuses on Capital Preservation first. Key Features: Neural Network Logic: Uses advanced logic to detect micro-trends on
Boom Killerr
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Boom 1000 Killer — WorldInversor Expert Advisor specializing in Boom 1000 (Derivative Synthetic Indices) — M1 Timeframe Boom 1000 Killer is a directional trading system (sell positions only) specifically designed to exploit the characteristic structure of the Boom 1000 synthetic index: a sustained downtrend interrupted by occasional bullish spikes. The EA is calibrated exclusively for this symbol and M1 timeframe, so its use on other pairs or indices is not recommended. Input Logic Trend fil
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Experts
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 Strategy Overview XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor portfolio designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. This portfolio combines six carefully selected strategies with uncorrelated loss patterns, creating a robust trading system built to endure the toughest market conditions and generate sustainable long-term growth. Development & Robustness Testing This portfolio has been developed using over 20 ye
Zone Hunter Pro Trend Trader
Chiemerie Emmanuel Obiora
Experts
AI Zone Hunter Pro Overview AI Zone Hunter Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines support and resistance zone analysis, trend confirmation, intelligent scaling, and multiple layers of automated risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The Expert Advisor was developed with a focus on consistency, disciplined trade management, and adaptability to changing market conditions. Every trade is monitored and mana
FREE
Quantum Crypto X
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
QuantumCryptoX — Quantum Wave Swing Trader v3.10 QuantumCryptoX is a swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that models the market as a quantum system. Nine independent indicator waves interfere constructively or destructively to generate a probability score for each bar. A trade is only opened when the score exceeds a configurable threshold, a minimum number of waves agree, and three hard gates — market structure, institutional bias, and higher timeframe trend — all confirm the direction
EMA Trinity Pulse
Jonatan Gergo Schmal
Experts
EMA Trinity Pulse: Advanced Institutional-Grade Trend Alignment Engine Welcome to EMA Trinity Pulse , a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, strict capital preservation, and uncompromising performance. Developed through thousands of hours of quantitative research, rigorous tick-data backtesting and live market validation. This EA represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Unlike generic grid or martingale systems that expose you
Secura Gold Wave
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
Secura Gold Wave EA v1.0 Institutional-Grade Pullback Trading System for Higher Timeframes Trade with the rhythm of the market using   Secura Gold Wave EA , a professional expert advisor built for patient, higher-timeframe traders. It systematically identifies high-probability pullback entries within a confirmed trend, using a multi-moving-average framework for precision. Core Strategy: Identifies price retracements to a dynamic moving average, waiting for a strong confirmation candle to signa
FREE
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
Ultimate Gold Enforcer EA
Youssef Esseghaiar
Experts
ULTIMATE GOLD ENFORCER v3 PRO Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Trading System What Makes It Different Feature Why It Matters 10-Strategy Confluence Engine No single indicator decides — weighted voting across trend, momentum, SMC, order blocks, FVGs, RSI divergence, S/R, volatility & sentiment True Multi-Timeframe H4 structure → H1 signal → M15 entry precision — aligned or no trade Dynamic Risk Management Kelly-inspired position sizing that adapts to your win rate in real-time Zero Martingale/G
Mercury Solar Pro
Enzo Daniel Bergeron
Experts
Title: Mercury Solar Pro Description: Mercury Solar Pro is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the GBPUSD pair on the M15 timeframe. Unlike static risk models, Solar Pro utilizes dynamic risk allocation and time-based volatility tracking to navigate both accumulation and expansion market phases. This system is engineered to address the specific requirements of proprietary trading firm challenges, focusing on risk management, drawdown control, and execution during s
Vidya pearson flow robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Trade of coefficient
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This expert is suitable for trading on any currency pair, and preferably a time frame greater than 30 minutes. The expert himself uses universal trends strategies or against them, your choice. Many settings can be configured on the working panel. There is a panel on the chart for visualization and settings. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of icons and vertical lines. There are only two types of badges. The volume is calculated for profit. In the tester it works fine by default
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Experts
SmartChoise Battery EA A refined and stable continuation of the classic SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2) trained up to October 31  2025 The user manual is available via the link on my profile page This edition retains the earlier neural logic and classic filter system that many traders appreciated for its steady, predictable behavior. It’s designed for those who prefer the original trading flow, focusing on clarity and simplicity rather than constant evolution. The Battery EA includes
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review