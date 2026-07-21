Aurum EMA Pulse

One signal. One position. No averaging down.

Gold rarely moves in a straight line. Aurum EMA Pulse is designed for traders who prefer a transparent trend-following process over a stack of hidden filters and recovery multipliers.

The EA runs a fixedEMA engine on the selected signal timeframe. 

This is not a high-win-rate scalper. Its historical profile is deliberately asymmetric: many smaller losing trades are intended to be offset by fewer, materially larger trend captures.

Why Aurum EMA Pulse is different

  • Fixed EMA signal architecture
  • M30 recommended signal timeframe
  • Real-time crossover monitoring after initialization
  • Next-bar direction validation and reversal logic
  • One managed position at a time
  • Fixed lot sizing with no automatic compounding
  • No martingale
  • No grid
  • No averaging down
  • No DLL imports, WebRequest dependency or external authorization
  • Compatible with Gold symbols that use broker prefixes or suffixes because the EA trades the chart symbol
  • English parameters, logs and order comments
  • Pre-trade volume and free-margin validation

Reference backtest

The supplied reference report was generated on XAUUSD+ using 100% real ticks from January 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026.

  • Initial deposit: 500.00 USD
  • Fixed volume: 0.01 lot
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Chart period: M15
  • Internal signal timeframe: M30
  • Total trades: 920
  • Net profit: 2,134.40 USD
  • Final balance: 2,634.40 USD
  • Profit factor: 1.39
  • Expected payoff: 2.32 USD per trade
  • Recovery factor: 3.15
  • Sharpe ratio: 3.11
  • Maximum relative equity drawdown: 37.91%
  • Winning trades: 22.83%
  • Average winning trade: 36.25 USD
  • Average losing trade: -7.63 USD
  • Historical average win/loss magnitude ratio: approximately 4.75 to 1

The low win rate is an important part of the strategy profile, not a detail to hide. Buyers must be able to tolerate losing streaks and equity fluctuation while waiting for larger trend trades.

Recommended setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's equivalent Gold symbol
  • Signal timeframe: M30
  • Standard profile: 500 USD or more, 0.01 lot, 1:500 reference leverage
  • Aggressive profile: 500 USD, 0.02 lot, M30

The aggressive 0.02-lot profile was not used in the supplied reference report. It approximately doubles nominal exposure, margin usage and monetary profit/loss compared with 0.01 lot. Percentage drawdown may not scale linearly because of margin, spread, slippage and price-path effects.

Operating notes

  • Attach one instance to one Gold chart.
  • Enable Algo Trading.
  • Keep MetaTrader 5 connected continuously; a VPS is recommended.
  • Do not run multiple copies on the same symbol.
  • On netting accounts, the EA pauses if it detects a position on the same symbol that does not belong to it.
  • The EA uses strategy-based exits and reversals. It does not place a fixed stop loss or take profit.
  • Test the EA on a demo account with your broker's symbol specifications before live trading.

Risk disclosure

Trading leveraged products can result in rapid losses. Backtests are hypothetical and do not guarantee future performance. Broker quotes, symbol specifications, spreads, commission, swaps, execution delay and slippage can materially change results. The strategy may experience extended losing streaks and significant drawdown. Use only risk capital.

Search Phrases

XAUUSD EA, Gold Expert Advisor, EMA crossover, M30 trend following, fixed lot EA, non martingale, non grid, automated Gold trading

Pricing

  • Rent for 12 months: 699 USD
  • Unlimited license: 2,999 USD
  • Do not enable shorter rental periods unless intentionally added later.

Version History

Version 1.00 - July 21, 2026

  • Initial MQL5 Market release
  • Fixed 3/30 EMA trend engine
  • Real-time crossover processing
  • Next-bar direction validation
  • Fixed-lot position management
  • Netting and hedging account handling
  • Volume, margin and trading-environment validation

Рекомендуем также
CacaMerba
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Эксперты
CacaMerba Pro — это передовая многовалютная торговая система, построенная на институциональном управлении рисками и статистической фильтрации. Система использует математическую архитектуру, которая измеряет волатильность рынка, определяет истощение тренда и динамически масштабирует размер позиций на основе параметров роста капитала. В отличие от традиционных сеточных систем или мартингейла, которые бездумно добавляют позиции, CacaMerba Pro использует многоуровневую защитную структуру. Она вычи
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Эксперты
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Описание продукта Обзор VIX Momentum Pro — это сложная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для синтетических индексов VIX75. Алгоритм использует продвинутый многотаймфреймовый анализ в сочетании с собственными методами обнаружения моментума для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей на рынке синтетической волатильности. Торговая стратегия Торговый советник работает на основе комплексного подхода, основанного на моментуме, который анализир
Keys to Market
Anatolii Mel'sitov
Эксперты
Здравствуйте! Я профессиональный трейдер с опытом торговли на маржинальных рынках Forex и Московская биржа. В общей сложности торгую около 14 лет. За все время торговли, я получил громадные знания, опыт и понимания сущности рынка. Хочу сказать Вам, что для новичка, рынок кажется местом для получения легкой прибыли. Но это иллюзия и большая ошибка. Рынок все время меняется, меняется волотильность, тренды сменяются флэтами, а флэты трендами и поэтому заработать на нем очень сложно. А это значит, ч
Minibull Logical Pro
Yusuf Levent Aksun
Эксперты
**MiniBull Logical EA** определяет направление тренда на месячном (MN1) и недельном (W1) таймфреймах, затем фильтрует входы с помощью логики ложного пробоя D1 и сигналов разворота скользящей средней на нескольких таймфреймах (M15→D1). Интерактивная панель на графике позволяет одним кликом включать/выключать EA, переключаться между AUTO/MANUAL и менять режим выхода. Три стратегии выхода и динамичный ATR-стоп обеспечивают полную гибкость управления позицией.
Onyx Prime Institutional
Rayan Myrie
Эксперты
Onyx Prime Institutional v7.0 Onyx Prime Institutional is an algorithmic trading solution developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Version 7.0 is engineered to align with institutional order flow behavior while prioritizing capital preservation. The system is specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100, focusing on their unique volatility characteristics. Core Execution Logic Sovereign Volume Sentinel The system evaluates broker-specific specifications in real-time. By adhering to SYMBOL
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Эксперты
AI Nodiurnal EA - это передовой Форекс-робот, который использует передовую технологию машинного обучения для оптимизации стратегий торговли и повышения эффективности на динамичном валютном рынке. Термин "Nodiurnal" отражает его способность адаптироваться и работать не только в традиционные дневные часы торговли, но и в нестандартные периоды, обеспечивая непрерывный и адаптивный подход к торговле на валютном рынке. Настройки: Настройки по умолчанию для валютной пары: EURUSD H1. Специальные настро
ExpQL
Roberto Manuel Merino Blazquez
Эксперты
Input Parameters  Risk Management BaseLot Lot size for each trade. Controls the risk per position. Higher values increase both profit potential and drawdown. StopLossPoints Stop Loss distance in points. Defines the maximum loss allowed per trade. TakeProfitPoints Take Profit distance in points. Sets the profit target for each position. TrailingPoints Trailing Stop distance in points. The Stop Loss will automatically move in favor of the price when the trade is profitable. MaxPositions Maxi
The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
Christoffel Francois Du Toit
Эксперты
Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
Vision Quant Atlas
Sofien Kaabar
Индикаторы
Vision: описание продукта Vision от Quant Atlas — это многокомпонентный индикатор разворотных сигналов, разработанный для выявления краткосрочных зон бычьего и медвежьего истощения на ликвидных рынках. Модель объединяет несколько независимых слоев технических подтверждений, включая поведение импульса, давление возврата к среднему, условия на основе волатильности, взаимодействие с трендом, временную структуру и подтверждения, связанные со скользящими средними. Итоговый результат преобразуется в в
Space X
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Space X  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Space X It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.     Space X     is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.                            You can download the demo and test it yourself.                        Space X 18
Pure Diamond Trend Exhaustion
Vagif Shabanov
Индикаторы
Pure Diamond Trend Exhaustion Индикатор Pure Diamond Trend Exhaustion предназначен для идентификации зон истощения рыночного тренда и поиска потенциальных точек разворота цены. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ экстремумов и структуры свечных теней, что позволяет выделять значимые уровни перекупленности и перепроднности без использования стандартных запаздывающих осцилляторов. Технические характеристики и преимущества:  * Отсутствие перерисовки (No Repaint): Сигналы индикатора (бриллианты) фиксир
NAS100 Compression Cross
Max Brown
Эксперты
NAS100 Compression Cross. H1 MACD with Regime and Volatility Filters A systematic trend-following Expert Advisor for NAS100 and US_TECH100 CFD. Entries are triggered by MACD histogram zero-line crossovers on the H1 timeframe. Three structural filters determine whether each signal is taken. All results presented in this listing are simulated. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures represent walk-forward optimisation out-of-sample periods on historical data, not real money t
MangoFX Initial
Olisa Chigozie Ufondu
Эксперты
MangoFX Initial – Smart Trend EA with Tesla‑Style Risk Management MangoFX Initial is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who value disciplined risk control, flexible entry logic, and transparent performance monitoring. Whether you are a conservative swing trader or prefer a more aggressive delayed‑entry approach, this EA adapts to your style while protecting your capital with daily, yearly, and floating equity limits. Key Advantages · Two Trading Modes in One EA   · Standa
Market Structure MT
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Версия для MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/125756 Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/157655 Этот универсальный индикатор отображает в режиме реального времени «структуру рынка» (внутреннюю и свинговую BOS / CHoCH), блоки ордеров, зоны премий и скидок, равные максимумы и минимумы и многое другое, позволяя трейдерам автоматически размечать свои графики, используя широко используемые методологии анализа ценового действия. После выпуска нашего скрипта Fair Value Gap
Strike Zone EA MT5
Matteo Schizzerotto
Эксперты
Strike Zone — это советник, основанный на свечном паттерне OHLC. Все бэктесты основаны на 10-летней активности экспертов. Для бэктестов использовались фиксированные параметры: 1 пара, капитал в 10 000 долларов США и вход в рынок 0,1 лота. после нескольких дней тестирования этот советник оказался прибыльным на следующих парах и таймфреймах: АУДCAD H4 НАС100 Новозеландский доллар H1 USDCAD H1 Бэктесты не являются гарантией будущей прибыли, любое использование этого инструмента является исключи
FREE
MT5 Notion Tool Algo Smart Flow
LORAMA, S.R.L.
Эксперты
http://www.tradepositive.lat Eleva tu Journaling al Nivel Institucional. Olvídate de registrar tus operaciones a mano, de los errores de cálculo y de la recolección tediosa de datos. TPI Notion Sync es la herramienta definitiva desarrollada por el Trade Positive Institute, diseñada para conectar tu plataforma MetaTrader directamente con tu base de datos de Notion en tiempo real. Diseñado originalmente para los traders del ALGO Smart Flow Model , este puente tecnológico extrae la matemática pur
FREE
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Эксперты
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 за введение, будет увеличиваться на 100 в месяц, пока не достигнет $1298 Автоматизированный торговый бот для XAUUSD (GOLD). Подключите этого бота к своим графикам XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 и позвольте ему торговать автоматически с помощью проверенной стратегии! Этот бот, разработанный для трейдеров, ищущих простую, но эффективную автоматизацию, совершает сделки на основе комбинации технических индикаторов и ценового действия, оптимизированного для
QTS Gold Guardian AI
Benny Hidayat
Эксперты
QTS Gold Guardian AI Институциональный скальпер золота на основе нейронной сети. Включает в себя интеллектуальное хеджирование, защиту капитала и адаптацию к волатильности. Без опасного мартингейла. QTS Gold Guardian AI — это идеальное решение для скальпинга XAUUSD (золото), разработанное для работы в условиях высокой волатильности рынка. В отличие от традиционных скальперов, которые теряют средства, QTS в первую очередь фокусируется на сохранении капитала. Ключевые особенности: Логика н
Boom Killerr
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Boom 1000 Killer — WorldInversor Expert Advisor specializing in Boom 1000 (Derivative Synthetic Indices) — M1 Timeframe Boom 1000 Killer is a directional trading system (sell positions only) specifically designed to exploit the characteristic structure of the Boom 1000 synthetic index: a sustained downtrend interrupted by occasional bullish spikes. The EA is calibrated exclusively for this symbol and M1 timeframe, so its use on other pairs or indices is not recommended. Input Logic Trend fil
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Эксперты
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 Обзор стратегии XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 — это профессиональный портфель мультистратегических экспертов, разработанный исключительно для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. Данный портфель объединяет шесть тщательно отобранных стратегий с некоррелированными паттернами убытков, создавая надежную торговую систему, способную выдерживать самые сложные рыночные условия и обеспечивать устойчивый рост в долгосрочной перспективе. Разработка и тестирование на наде
Zone Hunter Pro Trend Trader
Chiemerie Emmanuel Obiora
Эксперты
AI Zone Hunter Pro Overview AI Zone Hunter Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines support and resistance zone analysis, trend confirmation, intelligent scaling, and multiple layers of automated risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The Expert Advisor was developed with a focus on consistency, disciplined trade management, and adaptability to changing market conditions. Every trade is monitored and mana
FREE
Quantum Crypto X
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
QuantumCryptoX — Quantum Wave Swing Trader v3.10 QuantumCryptoX is a swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that models the market as a quantum system. Nine independent indicator waves interfere constructively or destructively to generate a probability score for each bar. A trade is only opened when the score exceeds a configurable threshold, a minimum number of waves agree, and three hard gates — market structure, institutional bias, and higher timeframe trend — all confirm the direction
EMA Trinity Pulse
Jonatan Gergo Schmal
Эксперты
EMA Trinity Pulse: Advanced Institutional-Grade Trend Alignment Engine Welcome to EMA Trinity Pulse , a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, strict capital preservation, and uncompromising performance. Developed through thousands of hours of quantitative research, rigorous tick-data backtesting and live market validation. This EA represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Unlike generic grid or martingale systems that expose you
Secura Gold Wave
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Эксперты
Secura Gold Wave EA v1.0 Institutional-Grade Pullback Trading System for Higher Timeframes Trade with the rhythm of the market using   Secura Gold Wave EA , a professional expert advisor built for patient, higher-timeframe traders. It systematically identifies high-probability pullback entries within a confirmed trend, using a multi-moving-average framework for precision. Core Strategy: Identifies price retracements to a dynamic moving average, waiting for a strong confirmation candle to signa
FREE
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Индикаторы
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
Ultimate Gold Enforcer EA
Youssef Esseghaiar
Эксперты
ULTIMATE GOLD ENFORCER v3 PRO Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Trading System What Makes It Different Feature Why It Matters 10-Strategy Confluence Engine No single indicator decides — weighted voting across trend, momentum, SMC, order blocks, FVGs, RSI divergence, S/R, volatility & sentiment True Multi-Timeframe H4 structure → H1 signal → M15 entry precision — aligned or no trade Dynamic Risk Management Kelly-inspired position sizing that adapts to your win rate in real-time Zero Martingale/G
Mercury Solar Pro
Enzo Daniel Bergeron
Эксперты
Title: Mercury Solar Pro Description: Mercury Solar Pro is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the GBPUSD pair on the M15 timeframe. Unlike static risk models, Solar Pro utilizes dynamic risk allocation and time-based volatility tracking to navigate both accumulation and expansion market phases. This system is engineered to address the specific requirements of proprietary trading firm challenges, focusing on risk management, drawdown control, and execution during s
Vidya pearson flow robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Trade of coefficient
Dmitriy Konogorov
Эксперты
Этот эксперт подходит для торгов на любой валютной паре, и желательно таймфрейм больше 30 минутного. Сам эксперт использует универсальные стратегии трендов или против них, на ваш выбор. Множество настроек можно настраивать на рабочей панели .Имееться панель на графике, для визуализации и настроек. Свое решение он отображает на графике в виде значков и линий вертикальных. Значки бывают только двух видов. Обьем расчитан на прибыль. В тестере работает отлично по умолчанию в настройках.  Он по умол
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Эксперты
ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Эксперты
Golden Tree является агрессивным мультицикловым скальпером, созданным для Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Каждый цикл независим . Он использует последовательность ордеров и имеет собственные TP и SL . Используется система мартингейла . Этот советник опирается на сильные повторения прошлого, чтобы открывать позиции и достигать высокого процента успеха . Очень важно прочитать блог перед началом. Минимальный депозит составляет 100 $ при кредитном плече 1:500. Система autolot включена . Рекомендую счёт 1:500 EC
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Эксперты
SmartChoise Battery EA Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля. Утонченная и стабильная продолжательная версия классического SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2). В этом издании сохранены прежняя нейронная логика и классическая система фильтров, которые многие трейдеры ценили за устойчивое и предсказуемое поведение. Советник предназначен для тех, кто предпочитает исходный стиль торговли, делая ставку на ясность и простоту, а не на постоянные изменения. Battery EA вклю
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв