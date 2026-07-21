One signal. One position. No averaging down.

Gold rarely moves in a straight line. Aurum EMA Pulse is designed for traders who prefer a transparent trend-following process over a stack of hidden filters and recovery multipliers.

The EA runs a fixedEMA engine on the selected signal timeframe.

This is not a high-win-rate scalper. Its historical profile is deliberately asymmetric: many smaller losing trades are intended to be offset by fewer, materially larger trend captures.

Why Aurum EMA Pulse is different

Fixed EMA signal architecture

M30 recommended signal timeframe

Real-time crossover monitoring after initialization

Next-bar direction validation and reversal logic

One managed position at a time

Fixed lot sizing with no automatic compounding

No martingale

No grid

No averaging down

No DLL imports, WebRequest dependency or external authorization

Compatible with Gold symbols that use broker prefixes or suffixes because the EA trades the chart symbol

English parameters, logs and order comments

Pre-trade volume and free-margin validation

Reference backtest

The supplied reference report was generated on XAUUSD+ using 100% real ticks from January 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026.

Initial deposit: 500.00 USD

Fixed volume: 0.01 lot

Leverage: 1:500

Chart period: M15

Internal signal timeframe: M30

Total trades: 920

Net profit: 2,134.40 USD

Final balance: 2,634.40 USD

Profit factor: 1.39

Expected payoff: 2.32 USD per trade

Recovery factor: 3.15

Sharpe ratio: 3.11

Maximum relative equity drawdown: 37.91%

Winning trades: 22.83%

Average winning trade: 36.25 USD

Average losing trade: -7.63 USD

Historical average win/loss magnitude ratio: approximately 4.75 to 1

The low win rate is an important part of the strategy profile, not a detail to hide. Buyers must be able to tolerate losing streaks and equity fluctuation while waiting for larger trend trades.

Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's equivalent Gold symbol

Signal timeframe: M30

Standard profile: 500 USD or more, 0.01 lot, 1:500 reference leverage

Aggressive profile: 500 USD, 0.02 lot, M30

The aggressive 0.02-lot profile was not used in the supplied reference report. It approximately doubles nominal exposure, margin usage and monetary profit/loss compared with 0.01 lot. Percentage drawdown may not scale linearly because of margin, spread, slippage and price-path effects.

Operating notes

Attach one instance to one Gold chart.

Enable Algo Trading.

Keep MetaTrader 5 connected continuously; a VPS is recommended.

Do not run multiple copies on the same symbol.

On netting accounts, the EA pauses if it detects a position on the same symbol that does not belong to it.

The EA uses strategy-based exits and reversals. It does not place a fixed stop loss or take profit.

Test the EA on a demo account with your broker's symbol specifications before live trading.

Risk disclosure

Trading leveraged products can result in rapid losses. Backtests are hypothetical and do not guarantee future performance. Broker quotes, symbol specifications, spreads, commission, swaps, execution delay and slippage can materially change results. The strategy may experience extended losing streaks and significant drawdown. Use only risk capital.

Search Phrases

XAUUSD EA, Gold Expert Advisor, EMA crossover, M30 trend following, fixed lot EA, non martingale, non grid, automated Gold trading

Pricing

Rent for 12 months: 699 USD

Unlimited license: 2,999 USD

Do not enable shorter rental periods unless intentionally added later.

Version History

Version 1.00 - July 21, 2026