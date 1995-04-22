Adaptive Trade Manager TimeTH

Professional Trade Management System for MetaTrader 5

One Expert Advisor.

Four Operating Modes.

Unlimited Trading Flexibility.

Adaptive Trade Manager TimeTH is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to combine manual trading, automated execution, advanced trade management, basket protection, and intelligent recovery into one complete trading solution.

Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that focus on only one trading style, Adaptive Trade Manager allows traders to freely choose between manual and automated trading while maintaining full control over risk management.

Whether you prefer discretionary trading, automated trend trading, or recovery-based basket management, the system adapts to your preferred workflow.

Launch Price: 199 USD This special price is available during the product launch period. The planned standard price is 399 USD after the launch period.





Why Choose Adaptive Trade Manager?

✅ Four independent operating modes

✅ Manual or fully automated trading

✅ Independent Auto SL/TP engine

✅ Independent Auto Recovery engine

✅ Smart Point Technology (2 & 3 Digit Brokers)

✅ Basket Break-even Management

✅ Hybrid Profit Protection

✅ Daily Drawdown Dashboard

✅ Session Filter

✅ Advanced Recovery Management

✅ One Active Basket Logic

✅ Optimized for MetaTrader 5 Hedging Accounts

Four Operating Modes

Manual + SL/TP

Open trades manually while the Expert Advisor manages:

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• Profit Lock

• Trailing Stop

• Trade Protection

Perfect for discretionary traders who only need professional trade management.

Manual + Recovery

The trader opens the initial position.

The Expert Advisor automatically manages:

• Recovery Orders

• Pending Recovery

• Basket Break-even

• Basket Trailing

• Basket Close

Ideal for traders who want complete basket management without automatic entries.

Auto + SL/TP

The Expert Advisor automatically opens positions using:

✔ Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

✔ Moving Average Confirmation

✔ ATR Trend Strength

✔ RSI Momentum Filter

✔ Closed Candle Confirmation

Each position is managed independently using professional SL/TP logic.

No Recovery Orders are used in this mode.

Auto + Recovery

The Expert Advisor automatically opens the first trade using Bollinger Band conditions.

After the first entry, the entire basket is managed automatically using the recovery engine.

This mode includes:

• Pending Recovery Orders

• Lot Progression

• Basket Protection

• Break-even Management

• Hybrid Profit Protection





Smart Point Technology

One of the biggest problems when changing brokers is different quote precision.

Some brokers use:

• XAUUSD → 2 Digits

Others use:

• XAUUSD → 3 Digits

Adaptive Trade Manager automatically adapts its point calculations, helping maintain consistent distance settings across supported symbol formats and reducing the need to manually convert point-based parameters.





Hybrid Profit Protection

Instead of simply using trailing stop, Adaptive Trade Manager introduces Hybrid Profit Protection.

The system can:

✔ Lock floating profit

✔ Increase protection as profit grows

✔ Reduce unnecessary giveback

✔ Close the basket when protected profit is reached

This provides more flexible profit management than a traditional trailing stop alone.





Basket Management

The basket engine includes:

• Weighted Break-even Calculation

• Dynamic Basket Trailing

• ATR Basket Protection

• Pending Recovery Management

• Maximum Basket Lot Control

• Maximum Recovery Order Control

• Automatic Basket Closing

The system is designed to manage the entire basket as a single trading cycle.



Daily Risk Dashboard

The on-chart dashboard provides:

• Floating Drawdown

• Daily Drawdown

• Drawdown %

• Basket Profit

• Active Trading Mode

• Break-even Line

• Open Positions

• Monday-Friday Performance Summary

Everything can be monitored directly from the chart.





Main Features

✔ Four Operating Modes

✔ Manual Trading Assistant

✔ Fully Automated Trading

✔ Independent SL/TP Engine

✔ Independent Recovery Engine

✔ Smart Point Technology

✔ Basket Management

✔ Break-even Line

✔ Hybrid Profit Protection

✔ Recovery Pending Orders

✔ Adjustable Lot Progression

✔ Session Filter

✔ Magic Number Filter

✔ Daily DD Monitoring

✔ Weekly Performance Summary

✔ Strategy Tester Compatible

✔ Optimized for MT5





Recommended For

Adaptive Trade Manager is suitable for traders who:

• Prefer manual entries with automated management

• Want automated trend trading

• Need professional recovery management

• Use basket trading strategies

• Want advanced trade protection

• Need flexible risk management





Recommended Account Type



MT5 Hedging Account





Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Recovery and increasing-lot strategies may significantly increase exposure, margin usage, and drawdown during adverse market conditions.

Adaptive Trade Manager is a trade management tool and does not guarantee profit or eliminate trading risk.

Always test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before trading live.