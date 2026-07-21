Trend and Currency Strenght

The TREND AND CURRENCY STRENGHT indicator combines the measurement of currency strength with a unique trend strength algorithm. The indicator is designed in a minimalist and user-friendly style. It provides information about the trend phase, whether it is bullish, bearish, or flat. The indicator offers a comprehensive understanding of the current market conditions. When you see that the trend is in the "EXTREME" phase, it indicates that the "rubber band" is highly stretched, and there is a high likelihood of a pullback, trend reversal, or flatness in the corresponding currency pair. The indicator has an indication of the strength of the bears or bulls. It is denoted by triangular arrows. One arrow indicates that the initiative is in the hands of one side, but the opposite side is resisting. Two arrows indicate that one side has complete control. If the indicator indicates a trend, but one arrow points in the opposite direction, it means that the initiative is temporarily in the hands of the opposite side.

You can place the indicator in any convenient location on the chart, and you can also customize the colors to your liking. 


 The indicator will also notify you of the dominant party's full initiative and the upcoming price impulse in the form of an alert, as well as the entry of the trend into the EXTREME phase.


 IT IS RECOMMENDED TO USE THE INDICATOR IN COMBINATION WITH OUR ANALYTICAL PANEL AND OTHER OUR INDICATORS.

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5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Liquidity zones are a unique indicator. These are not the usual support and resistance zones. It uses a smart algorithm to identify zones where the price is drawn like a magnet. This makes it easy to determine where the price is likely to move. Transactions from liquidity zones have a higher than 80% probability of generating profits. When combined with our QUANT TREND indicator, you can enjoy high-quality trading on various financial instruments - FOREX, metals, indices, oil, stocks, and crypto
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This analytical panel is a continuation of our TREND AND CURRENCY STRENGHT indicator. It is a summary analytical panel. On it, you can see summary data for the desired pairs on M30-MN timeframes. For each timeframe, the price movement status is indicated - trend or flat, as well as its strength and trend direction. In the Summary column, the panel provides a trading recommendation based on what is happening on the timeframes. This is a trading plan that allows you to see which pairs to pay att
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!!!BEFORE YOU PASS BY, CAREFULLY READ THE DESCRIPTION AND SCREENSHOTS!!! SPECIAL OFFER!!! Purchase the trading system and receive the Trend and Currency dashboard as a free gift ! Message me after your purchase, and I’ll send you your gift! The universal trading system is designed for quick market analysis, indicating potential entry points. One indicator on the chart is a well-thought-out trading system! The timeframe used is any. The account type is any. The traded instruments are Forex, XAUUS
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Now QUANT TREND is available for 99$. The fixed price after the first 30 purchases is 299$. Don't miss the opportunity to purchase one of the best profitable indicators at a discount! This is a great indicator with a high return, but it is not the grail. There are no perfect indicators or systems. Losses are a normal part of trading. For some pairs, a slight adjustment of the indicator is required to increase the win rate. The losses are small, but the profits are several times larger than the
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