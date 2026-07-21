The TREND AND CURRENCY STRENGHT indicator combines the measurement of currency strength with a unique trend strength algorithm. The indicator is designed in a minimalist and user-friendly style. It provides information about the trend phase, whether it is bullish, bearish, or flat. The indicator offers a comprehensive understanding of the current market conditions. When you see that the trend is in the "EXTREME" phase, it indicates that the "rubber band" is highly stretched, and there is a high likelihood of a pullback, trend reversal, or flatness in the corresponding currency pair. The indicator has an indication of the strength of the bears or bulls. It is denoted by triangular arrows. One arrow indicates that the initiative is in the hands of one side, but the opposite side is resisting. Two arrows indicate that one side has complete control. If the indicator indicates a trend, but one arrow points in the opposite direction, it means that the initiative is temporarily in the hands of the opposite side.

You can place the indicator in any convenient location on the chart, and you can also customize the colors to your liking.





The indicator will also notify you of the dominant party's full initiative and the upcoming price impulse in the form of an alert, as well as the entry of the trend into the EXTREME phase.





IT IS RECOMMENDED TO USE THE INDICATOR IN COMBINATION WITH OUR ANALYTICAL PANEL AND OTHER OUR INDICATORS.