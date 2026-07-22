Trend and Currency Dashboard

 This analytical panel is a continuation of our TREND AND CURRENCY STRENGHT indicator. It is a summary analytical panel. On it, you can see summary data for the desired pairs on M30-MN timeframes. For each timeframe, the price movement status is indicated - trend or flat, as well as its strength and trend direction. In the Summary column, the panel provides a trading recommendation based on what is happening on the timeframes. This is a trading plan that allows you to see which pairs to pay attention to first.

 Just place the indicator in any chart window and set the chart settings as shown in the screenshot.  In the indicator settings, enter the symbols you want to use in the Symbols field, separated by commas.  The symbol names should be the same as your broker's (e.g., XAUUSD or XAUUSD.h).  Adjust the colors and font size to your liking.
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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!!!BEFORE YOU PASS BY, CAREFULLY READ THE DESCRIPTION AND SCREENSHOTS!!! SPECIAL OFFER!!! Purchase the trading system and receive the Trend and Currency dashboard as a free gift ! Message me after your purchase, and I’ll send you your gift! The universal trading system is designed for quick market analysis, indicating potential entry points. One indicator on the chart is a well-thought-out trading system! The timeframe used is any. The account type is any. The traded instruments are Forex, XAUUS
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Now QUANT TREND is available for 99$. The fixed price after the first 30 purchases is 299$. Don't miss the opportunity to purchase one of the best profitable indicators at a discount! This is a great indicator with a high return, but it is not the grail. There are no perfect indicators or systems. Losses are a normal part of trading. For some pairs, a slight adjustment of the indicator is required to increase the win rate. The losses are small, but the profits are several times larger than the
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