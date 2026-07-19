Liquidity Zone PRO

Liquidity zones are a unique indicator. These are not the usual support and resistance zones. It uses a smart algorithm to identify zones where the price is drawn like a magnet. This makes it easy to determine where the price is likely to move. Transactions from liquidity zones have a higher than 80% probability of generating profits. When combined with our QUANT TREND indicator, you can enjoy high-quality trading on various financial instruments - FOREX, metals, indices, oil, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. Old zones that have been worked out by the market are cut off to avoid visual clutter on the chart. However, these zones are often areas of support and resistance for the price. Simply place the indicator on the chart and customize the color scheme to your liking.