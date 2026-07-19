Liquidity Zone PRO

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Liquidity zones are a unique indicator. These are not the usual support and resistance zones. It uses a smart algorithm to identify zones where the price is drawn like a magnet. This makes it easy to determine where the price is likely to move. Transactions from liquidity zones have a higher than 80% probability of generating profits. When combined with our QUANT TREND indicator, you can enjoy high-quality trading on various financial instruments - FOREX, metals, indices, oil, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. Old zones that have been worked out by the market are cut off to avoid visual clutter on the chart. However, these zones are often areas of support and resistance for the price. Simply place the indicator on the chart and customize the color scheme to your liking.

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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TREND RANGE is a modified oscillator indicator that includes the Bollinger Bands in its calculation. It shows the market condition and the strength of the trend in the form of Heikin Ashi candles. Changes in the color of the candles indicate changes in the direction of the price movement. If you see full-bodied candles without shadows or large candles with small shadows, it is a sign of strong movement. If you see a decrease in the size of the oscillator candle body and an increase in the size o
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This analytical panel is a continuation of our TREND AND CURRENCY STRENGHT indicator. It is a summary analytical panel. On it, you can see summary data for the desired pairs on M30-MN timeframes. For each timeframe, the price movement status is indicated - trend or flat, as well as its strength and trend direction. In the Summary column, the panel provides a trading recommendation based on what is happening on the timeframes. This is a trading plan that allows you to see which pairs to pay att
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!!!BEFORE YOU PASS BY, CAREFULLY READ THE DESCRIPTION AND SCREENSHOTS!!! SPECIAL OFFER!!! Purchase the trading system and receive the Trend and Currency dashboard as a free gift ! Message me after your purchase, and I’ll send you your gift! The universal trading system is designed for quick market analysis, indicating potential entry points. One indicator on the chart is a well-thought-out trading system! The timeframe used is any. The account type is any. The traded instruments are Forex, XAUUS
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Now QUANT TREND is available for 99$. The fixed price after the first 30 purchases is 299$. Don't miss the opportunity to purchase one of the best profitable indicators at a discount! This is a great indicator with a high return, but it is not the grail. There are no perfect indicators or systems. Losses are a normal part of trading. For some pairs, a slight adjustment of the indicator is required to increase the win rate. The losses are small, but the profits are several times larger than the
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