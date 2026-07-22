Gold Cleave EA

GOLD CLEAVE EA


Cut Through Gold's Breakouts. Not Get Cut By Them.

"Gold doesn't creep anymore — it lunges. GOLD CLEAVE EA is built to ride the lunge, and step aside from the fake-outs that punish everyone else."

Launch Pricing

🔥 Launch Price: $49

Price increases as sales milestones are reached. Early buyers lock in the lowest price this EA will ever be sold at — once each pricing tier sells out, the price steps up permanently for everyone after.


Why This EA, Why Now

Since September 2025, gold has been on a historic climb — pushing to new highs with wider daily ranges, faster spikes, and far more volatility than the slow-grinding gold market traders were used to for years. That's a double-edged sword: bigger moves mean bigger opportunity, but also bigger risk for anyone trading it manually or with a strategy that isn't built for this kind of market.

When price is repeatedly slamming into fresh highs and lows, breakout trading is one of the most natural strategies to exploit that behavior — but it's also the strategy most punished by fake breakouts, where price pierces a level just far enough to trigger orders, then snaps back and stops everyone out.

GOLD CLEAVE EA was built specifically for this environment: a pure, disciplined breakout system for XAUUSD, engineered with a false-breakout defense layer that most retail breakout EAs simply don't have.

The Strategy — Pure Breakout, Nothing Else

GOLD CLEAVE EA trades one strategy, done properly: it identifies the recent trading range, places orders to catch a genuine breakout of that range, and manages the trade from entry to exit. No indicator soup, no mixed signal systems, no strategy-hopping. Just breakout logic, refined.

Key Features

🛡️ Absorption Detection — Anti-Fake-Breakout Engine Breakout traders' biggest enemy is the false breakout: price tags the high or low, triggers a wave of orders, then reverses and takes everyone out. GOLD CLEAVE EA runs a dedicated absorption detection layer that reads buy/sell power before price fully commits to a breakout. When it senses the move is being absorbed rather than driven through, it flags an early reversal warning — and automatically cancels pending orders before they can fill on a trap.

⏱️ Early Breakout Detection The EA doesn't wait passively for price to hit the exact high/low. It can pre-position ahead of the level, so genuine breakouts are caught earlier instead of chasing price after the move has already run.

🕒 Extensive Time Filter Full daily scheduling, independently configurable for every day of the week, with two modes:

  • Allow mode — only trade inside your defined windows
  • Avoid mode — trade anytime except your defined windows

💾 Time Filter Save & Restore Most EAs simply discard a signal if it happens during a blocked trading window. GOLD CLEAVE EA doesn't throw it away — it remembers the signal, and once your trading schedule allows trading again, it restores and places the trade (as long as price hasn't moved too far from the original level, keeping the entry realistic).

🛑 Stop Loss on Every Trade No trade is ever left unprotected. Every position opens with a hard Stop Loss.

🎯 Take Profit, Trailing Stop & Break-Even Profit isn't just targeted — it's actively defended. Fixed TP, a configurable trailing stop, and a break-even mechanic work together to lock in gains as the trade develops in your favor.

🚫 No Martingale. No Grid. Ever. Every trade is sized independently. No averaging down, no lot multiplication, no recovery grids. What you see in the settings is the actual risk per trade — nothing hidden behind a "recovery mechanism."

🚫 No AI, No Black Box Every rule in this EA is transparent, deterministic breakout logic — not an opaque model making unexplainable decisions with your money.

⚖️ Flexible Risk Management Trade with a fixed lot, a $-per-0.01-lot scaling model, or a percentage-of-balance risk model — plus a hard cap on the maximum number of concurrent pending orders.

⚙️ Optimized Default Settings Ships with a tested, sensible default configuration so you're not starting from zero — while every input remains fully adjustable for your own risk profile and broker conditions.

⏰ Timeframe Primary design and testing target is H1 on XAUUSD. The breakout engine also adapts to M15/M30 for traders who want a faster cadence.


Input Parameters

Input Description
General
Enabled EA for Trading
 Master switch. When off, the EA runs (monitoring, drawing, logging) but will never open or place new trades.
EA Magic Number
 Unique ID stamped on every order this EA places, so it never interferes with manual trades or other EAs on the same account.
EA Comment
 Custom text label attached to every order, visible in your trade history and terminal for easy identification.
Lot & Risk Management
Lot mode
 Choose how position size is calculated: Fixed Lot, $ per 0.01 Lot, or Risk % of Balance.
Fixed lot
 The exact lot size used for every trade when Lot Mode is set to Fixed.
$ per 0.01 lot
 Account currency amount that corresponds to 0.01 lot; position size scales automatically as your balance grows or shrinks.
Risk % of balance
 Percentage of your account balance risked per trade; lot size is calculated automatically from your Stop Loss distance.
Max pending orders
 The maximum number of pending orders the EA is allowed to have open at once, capping total market exposure.
Trade Exit Management
TP in pips
 Take Profit distance, set in pips from entry price.
SL in pips
 Stop Loss distance, set in pips from entry price.
Enable trailing
 Turns the trailing stop feature on or off.
Trail distance (pips)
 The distance, in pips, maintained between current price and the trailing Stop Loss.
Trail step (pips)
 The minimum price movement, in pips, required before the trailing stop advances again.
Enable break-even
 Turns the break-even feature on or off.
Profit to activate BE (pips)
 How many pips of floating profit are required before the Stop Loss is moved to break-even.
Extra buffer above BE (pips)
 Additional pips added beyond the entry price when moving to break-even, locking in a small guaranteed profit instead of a flat break-even.
Breakout Engine
Opening Mode: Aggressive / Conservative
 Aggressive enters earlier on developing breakout signals for better entry price; Conservative waits for stronger confirmation before committing, trading fewer but higher-conviction setups.
Bars lookback for Breakout
 Number of recent bars scanned to calculate the current breakout range (high/low).
Range Order before Breakout in Pips
 Places pending orders a set number of pips before the actual breakout level, so entries are captured earlier instead of exactly at the level. Set to 0 to place orders exactly at the range boundary.
Expired Pending Order in Minutes
 Automatically cancels a pending order if it hasn't been filled within this many minutes. Set to 0 to disable expiry.
New Bar Setup for Open Pending Orders
 Controls whether new pending orders are (re)placed only on the formation of a new bar, keeping order placement synced to a clean bar-by-bar cycle.
Use TP and SL Correction after position made
 When a pending order activates into a live position, this re-anchors the Stop Loss and Take Profit to the actual fill price rather than the original pending price — correcting for slippage or gaps on fast breakout moves.
Volatility & Range Filters
ATR period for Filter
 The lookback period used to calculate ATR (Average True Range) for the volatility filter.
Min ATR as multiplier of price (result in pips)
 The minimum volatility threshold, expressed as a multiplier of price and converted to pips, that must be present before the EA will trade — filters out dead, choppy conditions where breakouts are unreliable.
Enable range filter Turns on a filter that avoids placing orders when the current range is too tight relative to your broker's minimum stop distance.
Approach zone: distance from closest stop (pips) A safety buffer, in pips, kept from your broker's minimum stop level (Stop Level) to prevent order-rejection errors when placing or modifying orders.
Absorption Detection (False Breakout Filter)  
Absorption Indicator Period Lookback period used by the absorption detection engine to measure buying/selling pressure
Absorption Minimum buy/sell power (0.00 – 1.00) Sensitivity threshold for absorption detection. Higher values demand stronger evidence of absorption before the EA treats a breakout as suspect and cancels pending orders; lower values react sooner but more cautiously.
Virtual Order System  
Use virtual pending orders instead of broker pendings Manages pending orders internally in the EA rather than sending them to the broker as real pending orders — reducing order clutter, avoiding broker-side pending-order limits, and enabling more flexible management.
Draw dashed entry lines for virtual orders Displays the virtual pending order levels on your chart as dashed lines so you can visually track them even though they aren't live broker orders.
Time Filter  
Enable time filter Turns the entire time filtering system on or off.
Mode: Avoid or Allow trading on schedule Choose whether your configured schedule defines windows where trading is allowed, or windows where trading is avoided.
Allow trading on weekends (ignores schedule) When enabled, overrides the daily schedule to permit trading on weekends regardless of other time filter settings.
Monday schedule (HH:MM–HH:MM) Trading window (or blackout window, depending on Mode) for Monday, in broker server time. Multiple schedule comma separated (HH:MM–HH:MM,HH:MM–HH:MM)
Tuesday schedule (HH:MM–HH:MM) Trading window for Tuesday. Multiple schedule comma separated (HH:MM–HH:MM,HH:MM–HH:MM)
Wednesday schedule (HH:MM–HH:MM) Trading window for Wednesday. Multiple schedule comma separated (HH:MM–HH:MM,HH:MM–HH:MM)
Thursday schedule (HH:MM–HH:MM) Trading window for Thursday. Multiple schedule comma separated (HH:MM–HH:MM,HH:MM–HH:MM)
Friday schedule (HH:MM–HH:MM) Trading window for Friday. Multiple schedule comma separated (HH:MM–HH:MM,HH:MM–HH:MM)
Range of Deletion in pips Used by the Time Filter Save & Restore feature: if price has moved further than this many pips from a saved signal by the time trading is allowed again, the saved signal is discarded instead of restored — keeping restored trades realistic instead of chasing stale levels.


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No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Limited-Time Launch Offer: Price Escalation Don't miss the opportunity to acquire the FUJI-SAN EA at the lowest possible price. Our pricing model rewards the earliest adopters: Launch Price :  $79. Now Price at $149  Final Price will be   $399. Act fast to lock in your lifetime license at the best price! FUJI-SAN( 富士山 ) EA : Advanced Trading Sytem for USDJPY in H1 Timeframe Introducing   FUJI-SAN EA , the cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the volatile and high-potential  
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