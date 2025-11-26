FujiSan EA
FUJI-SAN(富士山) EA : Advanced Trading Sytem for USDJPY in H1 Timeframe
Introducing FUJI-SAN EA, the cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the volatile and high-potential trading pair USDJPY market on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Built on the stability of the H1 timeframe, this EA leverages advanced algorithmic strategy to deliver a dynamic, fully protected, and non-Martingale trading solution.
Forget risky, unsustainable strategies. FUJI-SAN EA is your partner for disciplined, profit-focused automation.
With FUJI-SAN EA, trades able to manage :
Risk-Conscious Automation: With a full Stop Loss on every trade and a strict No Martingale policy, you get the peace of mind that comes with professional risk management.
Built for USDJPY : USDJPY pair requires a specialized approach. Our strategies is fine-tuned to understand USDJPY's unique market characteristic, trend patterns, reversal detection, and break-out/re-test algorithm.
Customizable for Your Style: Whether you are an aggressive growth trader or a conservative wealth manager, the choice of multiple TPSL and Trailing Stop configurations allows you to tailor the EA to your exact risk tolerance.
Key Features & Benefits
|Feature
|Benefit to the Trader
|Leverages proprietary Algorithmic Strategy
|Dynamic Optimization: Adapts algorithmic strategy which giving you a competitive edge in USDJPY's ever-changing market conditions.
|Full SL Protection
|Maximum Security: Every single trade is protected by a mandatory Stop Loss, ensuring your capital is safe from catastrophic, unexpected market moves.
|No Martingale / No Grid
|Sustainable Growth: Trades with a clean, responsible risk model. Zero high-risk practices ensure your account equity is protected for the long term.
|Multiple Entries Per Session
|Maximized Opportunity: Designed to capitalize on USDJPY 's high liquidity, allowing the EA to find and execute multiple high-probability entries within a trading session.
|Flexible Risk Management
|Total Control: Choose between three powerful TPSL modes: Optimized TPSL (for aggressive growth)**, Protected TPSL (for conservative stability), or Manual Setting (for your custom risk profile).
|Dynamic Trailing Stop
|Secure Your Gains: Automatically moves your Stop Loss to lock in profits as the trade moves favorably, turning potential gains into realized profits.
|Market Condition Filter
|Smart Trading: Prevents the EA from opening trades when the Take Profit is outside of a specific calculated range, avoiding unfavorable setups and low-probability entries.
|Platform / Pair / Timeframe
|MT5, USDJPY, H1. A specialized tool designed for maximum performance on the most popular precious metal pair.
Inputs and Parameters
|Input
|Description
|EA Base Magic Number
|This is base magic number for handle hundreds strategies
|EA Comment
|EA Comment which appears when open position
|Type of Risk
|Select type of Risk (Static, Compounded, and Risk Percentage)
|Lot for Static
|Lot when trader select Static type of risk
|Lot for Compound
|Lot calculation based on balance. Eg. when set $500, it means lot 0.01 for every $500
|Lot based of Risk Percentage
|Lot calculation based on Risk Percentage of Balance
|Maximum Allowable Open Position
|The maximum open position for the EA (0=unlimited)
|Maximum Allowable Open Position per Session
|This EA open position for ever hour (session). So, how many maximum open position per session (hour) (0=unlimited)
|Trade Direction
|Trader can set which desired trade direction
|Trade TPSL Method **
|Select the TPSL Method :
|General Take Profit in pips
|Pips value for protected or manual Take Profit
|General Stop Loss in pips
|Pips value for protected or manual Stop Loss
|Enable Trailing
|When user activate trailing process for secure the profit
|Trailing Step
|A pips value when profit growing. It helped to maintain the profit growing
|Trailing Method **
|Select the Trailing Method :
|Trailing Start SL In Pips
|When Trailing activated in pips
|Trailing Distance SL In Pips
|Distance of trailing to current price in pips
|Trailing Start SL In Percentage**
|When Trailing activated based of percentage of position's Take Profit
|Trailing Distance SL In Pips**
|Distance percentage of trailing to current price by percentage
