Gold Cleave EA

GOLD CLEAVE EA


Cut Through Gold's Breakouts. Not Get Cut By Them.

"Gold doesn't creep anymore — it lunges. GOLD CLEAVE EA is built to ride the lunge, and step aside from the fake-outs that punish everyone else."

Launch Pricing

🔥 Launch Price: $49

Price increases as sales milestones are reached. Early buyers lock in the lowest price this EA will ever be sold at — once each pricing tier sells out, the price steps up permanently for everyone after.


Why This EA, Why Now

Since September 2025, gold has been on a historic climb — pushing to new highs with wider daily ranges, faster spikes, and far more volatility than the slow-grinding gold market traders were used to for years. That's a double-edged sword: bigger moves mean bigger opportunity, but also bigger risk for anyone trading it manually or with a strategy that isn't built for this kind of market.

When price is repeatedly slamming into fresh highs and lows, breakout trading is one of the most natural strategies to exploit that behavior — but it's also the strategy most punished by fake breakouts, where price pierces a level just far enough to trigger orders, then snaps back and stops everyone out.

GOLD CLEAVE EA was built specifically for this environment: a pure, disciplined breakout system for XAUUSD, engineered with a false-breakout defense layer that most retail breakout EAs simply don't have.

The Strategy — Pure Breakout, Nothing Else

GOLD CLEAVE EA trades one strategy, done properly: it identifies the recent trading range, places orders to catch a genuine breakout of that range, and manages the trade from entry to exit. No indicator soup, no mixed signal systems, no strategy-hopping. Just breakout logic, refined.

Key Features

🛡️ Absorption Detection — Anti-Fake-Breakout Engine Breakout traders' biggest enemy is the false breakout: price tags the high or low, triggers a wave of orders, then reverses and takes everyone out. GOLD CLEAVE EA runs a dedicated absorption detection layer that reads buy/sell power before price fully commits to a breakout. When it senses the move is being absorbed rather than driven through, it flags an early reversal warning — and automatically cancels pending orders before they can fill on a trap.

⏱️ Early Breakout Detection The EA doesn't wait passively for price to hit the exact high/low. It can pre-position ahead of the level, so genuine breakouts are caught earlier instead of chasing price after the move has already run.

🕒 Extensive Time Filter Full daily scheduling, independently configurable for every day of the week, with two modes:

  • Allow mode — only trade inside your defined windows
  • Avoid mode — trade anytime except your defined windows

💾 Time Filter Save & Restore Most EAs simply discard a signal if it happens during a blocked trading window. GOLD CLEAVE EA doesn't throw it away — it remembers the signal, and once your trading schedule allows trading again, it restores and places the trade (as long as price hasn't moved too far from the original level, keeping the entry realistic).

🛑 Stop Loss on Every Trade No trade is ever left unprotected. Every position opens with a hard Stop Loss.

🎯 Take Profit, Trailing Stop & Break-Even Profit isn't just targeted — it's actively defended. Fixed TP, a configurable trailing stop, and a break-even mechanic work together to lock in gains as the trade develops in your favor.

🚫 No Martingale. No Grid. Ever. Every trade is sized independently. No averaging down, no lot multiplication, no recovery grids. What you see in the settings is the actual risk per trade — nothing hidden behind a "recovery mechanism."

🚫 No AI, No Black Box Every rule in this EA is transparent, deterministic breakout logic — not an opaque model making unexplainable decisions with your money.

⚖️ Flexible Risk Management Trade with a fixed lot, a $-per-0.01-lot scaling model, or a percentage-of-balance risk model — plus a hard cap on the maximum number of concurrent pending orders.

⚙️ Optimized Default Settings Ships with a tested, sensible default configuration so you're not starting from zero — while every input remains fully adjustable for your own risk profile and broker conditions.

⏰ Timeframe Primary design and testing target is H1 on XAUUSD. The breakout engine also adapts to M15/M30 for traders who want a faster cadence.


Input Parameters

Input Description
General
Enabled EA for Trading
 Master switch. When off, the EA runs (monitoring, drawing, logging) but will never open or place new trades.
EA Magic Number
 Unique ID stamped on every order this EA places, so it never interferes with manual trades or other EAs on the same account.
EA Comment
 Custom text label attached to every order, visible in your trade history and terminal for easy identification.
Lot & Risk Management
Lot mode
 Choose how position size is calculated: Fixed Lot, $ per 0.01 Lot, or Risk % of Balance.
Fixed lot
 The exact lot size used for every trade when Lot Mode is set to Fixed.
$ per 0.01 lot
 Account currency amount that corresponds to 0.01 lot; position size scales automatically as your balance grows or shrinks.
Risk % of balance
 Percentage of your account balance risked per trade; lot size is calculated automatically from your Stop Loss distance.
Max pending orders
 The maximum number of pending orders the EA is allowed to have open at once, capping total market exposure.
Trade Exit Management
TP in pips
 Take Profit distance, set in pips from entry price.
SL in pips
 Stop Loss distance, set in pips from entry price.
Enable trailing
 Turns the trailing stop feature on or off.
Trail distance (pips)
 The distance, in pips, maintained between current price and the trailing Stop Loss.
Trail step (pips)
 The minimum price movement, in pips, required before the trailing stop advances again.
Enable break-even
 Turns the break-even feature on or off.
Profit to activate BE (pips)
 How many pips of floating profit are required before the Stop Loss is moved to break-even.
Extra buffer above BE (pips)
 Additional pips added beyond the entry price when moving to break-even, locking in a small guaranteed profit instead of a flat break-even.
Breakout Engine
Opening Mode: Aggressive / Conservative
 Aggressive enters earlier on developing breakout signals for better entry price; Conservative waits for stronger confirmation before committing, trading fewer but higher-conviction setups.
Bars lookback for Breakout
 Number of recent bars scanned to calculate the current breakout range (high/low).
Range Order before Breakout in Pips
 Places pending orders a set number of pips before the actual breakout level, so entries are captured earlier instead of exactly at the level. Set to 0 to place orders exactly at the range boundary.
Expired Pending Order in Minutes
 Automatically cancels a pending order if it hasn't been filled within this many minutes. Set to 0 to disable expiry.
New Bar Setup for Open Pending Orders
 Controls whether new pending orders are (re)placed only on the formation of a new bar, keeping order placement synced to a clean bar-by-bar cycle.
Use TP and SL Correction after position made
 When a pending order activates into a live position, this re-anchors the Stop Loss and Take Profit to the actual fill price rather than the original pending price — correcting for slippage or gaps on fast breakout moves.
Volatility & Range Filters
ATR period for Filter
 The lookback period used to calculate ATR (Average True Range) for the volatility filter.
Min ATR as multiplier of price (result in pips)
 The minimum volatility threshold, expressed as a multiplier of price and converted to pips, that must be present before the EA will trade — filters out dead, choppy conditions where breakouts are unreliable.
Enable range filter Turns on a filter that avoids placing orders when the current range is too tight relative to your broker's minimum stop distance.
Approach zone: distance from closest stop (pips) A safety buffer, in pips, kept from your broker's minimum stop level (Stop Level) to prevent order-rejection errors when placing or modifying orders.
Absorption Detection (False Breakout Filter)  
Absorption Indicator Period Lookback period used by the absorption detection engine to measure buying/selling pressure
Absorption Minimum buy/sell power (0.00 – 1.00) Sensitivity threshold for absorption detection. Higher values demand stronger evidence of absorption before the EA treats a breakout as suspect and cancels pending orders; lower values react sooner but more cautiously.
Virtual Order System  
Use virtual pending orders instead of broker pendings Manages pending orders internally in the EA rather than sending them to the broker as real pending orders — reducing order clutter, avoiding broker-side pending-order limits, and enabling more flexible management.
Draw dashed entry lines for virtual orders Displays the virtual pending order levels on your chart as dashed lines so you can visually track them even though they aren't live broker orders.
Time Filter  
Enable time filter Turns the entire time filtering system on or off.
Mode: Avoid or Allow trading on schedule Choose whether your configured schedule defines windows where trading is allowed, or windows where trading is avoided.
Allow trading on weekends (ignores schedule) When enabled, overrides the daily schedule to permit trading on weekends regardless of other time filter settings.
Monday schedule (HH:MM–HH:MM) Trading window (or blackout window, depending on Mode) for Monday, in broker server time. Multiple schedule comma separated (HH:MM–HH:MM,HH:MM–HH:MM)
Tuesday schedule (HH:MM–HH:MM) Trading window for Tuesday. Multiple schedule comma separated (HH:MM–HH:MM,HH:MM–HH:MM)
Wednesday schedule (HH:MM–HH:MM) Trading window for Wednesday. Multiple schedule comma separated (HH:MM–HH:MM,HH:MM–HH:MM)
Thursday schedule (HH:MM–HH:MM) Trading window for Thursday. Multiple schedule comma separated (HH:MM–HH:MM,HH:MM–HH:MM)
Friday schedule (HH:MM–HH:MM) Trading window for Friday. Multiple schedule comma separated (HH:MM–HH:MM,HH:MM–HH:MM)
Range of Deletion in pips Used by the Time Filter Save & Restore feature: if price has moved further than this many pips from a saved signal by the time trading is allowed again, the saved signal is discarded instead of restored — keeping restored trades realistic instead of chasing stale levels.


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Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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FujiSan EA
Juwita Sari
3.5 (2)
Эксперты
Limited-Time Launch Offer: Price Escalation Don't miss the opportunity to acquire the FUJI-SAN EA at the lowest possible price. Our pricing model rewards the earliest adopters: Launch Price :  $79. Now Price at $149  Final Price will be   $399. Act fast to lock in your lifetime license at the best price! FUJI-SAN( 富士山 ) EA : Advanced Trading Sytem for USDJPY in H1 Timeframe Introducing   FUJI-SAN EA , the cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the volatile and high-potential  
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