Telbot
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.34
- Updated: 23 July 2026
The Telegram Signal EA is a powerful tool designed to bridge your Telegram communications with your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) charts. It enables you to display messages from your Telegram channels, groups, and private chats directly on your MT5 charts as comments. This integration simplifies the process of monitoring trading signals and important messages while you're actively trading.
Features
- Real-time Message Display: View messages from Telegram channels, groups, and private chats directly on your MT5 charts.
- Configurable Update Interval: Enjoy real-time updates with a customizable check interval.
- Clear Formatting: Messages are displayed with clear formatting and proper spacing for easy readability.
- Comprehensive Support: Compatible with channel posts, group messages, and private chats.
- Automated Processing: Automatic message processing and display on your charts.
- Easy-to-Read Comments: Messages are presented in an easy-to-read comment format on your MT5 charts.