AOS BotAlpha
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 7.37
- Обновлено: 6 августа 2026
🤖 TelegramSignalEA (v1) — Automated Telegram Trading Assistant
TelegramSignalEA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 that seamlessly connects your MT5 terminal directly to Telegram channels and private chats. It parses incoming text signals, converts them into live market or pending limit/stop orders, and executes multi-tiered lot sizing and gap distributions instantly.
🔑 Key Features & Overview
1. Smart Telegram Command Parsing
-
Instant Signal Processing: Listens to targeted Telegram chats or channels via a custom bot API and executes trades in real-time.
-
Flexible Syntax Support: Interprets standard market execution signals ( BUY NOW , SELL NOW ), range/split orders ( BUY 2300 - 2310 ), stop-loss/take-profit modifications ( CHANGE TP , CHANGE SL ), and break-even adjustments ( BE , BREAK EVEN ).
-
Emergency Override Commands: Instantly handles group management instructions like STOP ALL , CLOSE , CANCEL , CLEAR , or DISREGARD to quickly wipe pending orders or close active positions.
2. On-Chart Master Dashboard (GUI)
-
Independent Matrix Control: Manage separate execution rules for BUY and SELL setups directly on your MT5 chart using a clean, custom-styled graphical user interface.
-
"Now" Execution Matrix: Define lot sizes and trade duplication counts (up to 4 independent slots) for immediate market execution signals.
-
"Range Gaps" Grid (7 Split Columns): Set precise dollar gap increments, lot sizes, and total trade counts to automatically distribute split limit/stop orders across a signal's price range.
-
Dynamic Editing & Auto-Coloring: Interactive input fields feature auto-tinting visual feedback—active non-zero fields remain bright white while disabled/zero fields dim automatically.
3. Advanced Execution & Order Routing
-
Intelligent Order Placement Router: Dynamically determines whether an incoming signal price requires an instant Market Order, a Limit Order, or a Stop Order based on current bid/ask proximity.
-
Flexible Range Base Toggling: Toggle range calculations between anchoring from the HIGH price or LOW price for both Buy and Sell setups independently.
-
Lot Mode Toggling: Quickly switch between standard decimal lot precision (0.01 minimum) and whole lot mode (1.0 minimum) with a single click.
-
Automatic TP Group Cascading: Options to automatically clear remaining pending limit/stop orders once an active trade hits Take Profit ( DEAL_REASON_TP ).
4. Logging & Dashboard Integration
-
JSON History Export: Automatically exports structured historical trade data to an EA_TradeLog_Data.json file on every trade transaction, enabling real-time integration with web dashboards or analytics tools.
-
Unique Signal Group Identification: Stamps order comments with unique signal group IDs ( ID_1 , ID_2 , etc.) to track, modify, or break-even specific trade sets without affecting other positions.