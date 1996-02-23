Trending Purpose Pro
G C Hency Shameela
It provides a straightforward representation of the high prices on the chart, allowing traders to quickly identify the highs of each candlestick.Customizable Appearance:
The appearance can be easily customized to suit individual preferences. Traders can adjust the color, line style, and width of the high price line according to their charting preferences.Real-Time Data:
The "Trending Purpose Pro" calculates and displays the high prices in real-time, providing traders with accurate and up-to-date information to make informed trading decisions.Resource-Efficient: The indicator is developed with a focus on resource efficiency, ensuring it works seamlessly on various timeframes and with multiple instances on the same chart