Maximum Bot

MaximumBot — XAUUSD Expert Advisor

Fewer trades. Maximum precision. Zero excuses.





MaximumBot is a precision Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), built for traders who value consistency over overtrading. Every entry follows a disciplined, rule-based approach designed for long-term stability.





KEY FEATURES:





Symbol: XAUUSD only | Fixed Risk/Reward: 1:3

Automatic broker time detection — no manual GMT/timezone setup required. Works correctly on any broker, any server offset, right out of the box

Automatic Lot Management: Lot size adjusts with account balance. Example: 0.02 lot per $100

Built-in trailing stop for profit protection

No grid, no martingale — every trade has a clearly defined Take Profit and Stop Loss

Fully automated execution, no manual intervention needed





REQUIREMENTS:





Optimized for Standard accounts

Zero Spread, ECN, or Raw Spread account types with low spread are recommended for optimal results

Minimum $100 deposit

VPS strongly recommended for stable 24/5 execution





RECOMMENDED BROKER: Exness





Suitable for long-term use — this EA is designed for consistent growth over time. Results become clearer after running for at least 30 days. We recommend backtesting via Strategy Tester (Free Demo) before going live.





Price increases every 10 purchases. The next price is $100. 10 copies left at this promo price!





Past results do not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly.