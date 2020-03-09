Gold Rocket MT4

Gold Rocket HFT is a professional automated trading system for MT4 designed to exploit Gold (XAUUSD) volatility by dynamically switching between impulse momentum scalping and daily wick retracements.


*Professional Introduction

Gold Rocket HFT is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the unique volatility profile of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Developed for both retail traders and institutional portfolios, the EA operates without the use of high-risk strategies like grids, martingale, or hedging.

Whether the market is undergoing tight consolidation or explosive breakouts, Gold Rocket HFT utilizes a proprietary Dual-Engine Regime Switcher (DERS) to analyze market volatility and execute the optimal algorithmic response in real-time.


* Key Features

  •  Dual-Engine Regime Switcher (DERS): Dynamically detects market regimes to toggle between HFT and Trend Carry modes.
  •  Dynamic Momentum Trigger: Captures rapid price moves on sudden volume spikes.
  •  Self-Healing Daily Data Fallback: Reconstructs missing broker timeframe history in Strategy Tester.
  •  Multi-Stage Break-Even: Locks in profits at three distinct volatility-based milestones.
  •  Volatility-Adaptive Trailing Stops: Dynamically sizes trailing parameters using market depth.
  •  Advanced Spread Defense: Temporarily blocks trade execution if spread exceeds maximum points.
  •  London-New York Session Killzone: Focuses execution on high-liquidity trading hours.
  •  Strict 1-Trade Cache: Operates with a maximum of one open trade per Magic Number (No dangerous overlaps).
  •  Dynamic Position Sizing: Compounds account growth by automatically adjusting lot size relative to account strength.
  •  VPS & ECN Optimized: Built to run 24/7 on low-latency servers.


*Trading Strategy & Architecture

Gold Rocket HFT uses a proprietary regime detection filter to adapt to changing gold market environments:

A. Volatility Regime Detection (DERS)

The EA constantly monitors volatility by comparing short-term daily range averages against the long-term baseline average.

  • Regime A (Breakout Volatility): When volatility surges, the EA activates the HFT Momentum Engine, executing fast momentum entries with tight Stop Losses.
  • Regime B (Sideways/Grinding Trend): When volatility drops, the EA activates the D1 Wick Carry Engine, looking for daily range shadow retracements.

B. HFT Momentum Entry Logic

When the DERS system flags high volatility, the EA monitors tick activity. It measures the direction and velocity of price movements within the short-term timeframe. If price velocity exceeds the proprietary barrier and is aligned with the trend crossover, a trade is instantly sent to the broker.

C. D1 Wick Entry Logic

During quiet or grinding periods, the EA uses the London and New York overlaps to capture daily trends. It checks yesterday’s candle direction and identifies the daily range boundaries:

  • Buy/Sell Trades: The EA waits for the price to dip or spike around the daily open price, validating the range limit (forming the shadow/wick), and executes a position when the price recovers back to key pivot levels.


*Risk Management & Safety Protections

Every single position opened by Gold Rocket HFT is strictly managed to ensure maximum capital protection:

  1. Dynamic Compounding Sizing: Lot sizes are dynamically calculated based on account parameters. As the balance grows, the lot size scales proportionally.
  2. Hard Stop Loss (SL): Every trade is executed with an immediate, hard-coded Stop Loss sent with the order.
  3. No Toxic Methods: The system never increases lot sizes on losing trades (No Martingale), never grids, and never hedges.
  4. Drawdown Protection: Includes a customizable drawdown recovery mechanism to scale down trading sizes if account parameters are breached.


*Recommended Settings by Portfolio Profile

Account Size Configurations

  • Small Accounts ($100 - $1,000): Fixed lot size  0.01  or  0.02 . Dynamic risk disabled ( RiskPercent = 0.0 ). Focus on D1 Wick Mode for steady, low-drawdown growth.
  • Medium Accounts ($1,000 - $10,000):  RiskPercent = 1.0 .  AutoRegimeSwitch = true . Use standard settings.
  • Large Accounts ($10,000+):  RiskPercent = 2.0 .  AutoRegimeSwitch = true . Enable dynamic trailing and multi-stage break-even.

Trading Style Adjustments

  • Conservative (Capital Preservation): Set  AutoRegimeSwitch = false  and  UseD1WickStrategy = true . Forces the EA to run solely on the daily wick model. Extremely safe, lower trade frequency.
  • Aggressive (Speculative Growth): Set  AutoRegimeSwitch = true  and reduce  VolatilityRatioThreshold  to  1.15 . This forces the EA to trigger the high-lot compounding HFT breakout engine more frequently.


*Recommended Timeframes & Symbols

  • Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). The volatility filters are explicitly calibrated for Gold's specific liquidity patterns.
  • Recommended Timeframe: M30 (30-Minute Chart). This timeframe provides the ideal history window for compiling data without lagging terminal memory.


* Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

  1. Does this EA use Martingale or Grid? No. The EA operates with a maximum of one open trade per Magic Number. Every trade has an active Stop Loss.
  2. Is it compatible with FTMO / Prop Firms? Yes. Because there is no grid, hedging, or large drawdowns, it complies with prop firm rules.
  3. What is the minimum balance required? You can start with as little as $100 using a 0.01 lot size.
  4. Does it require 24/7 VPS connection? Yes, a VPS is required for the momentum engine to react to price movements instantly.
  5. How does the DERS auto-switcher work? It calculates a proprietary volatility ratio. If the ratio is above your threshold, it uses HFT settings. If not, it uses D1 Wick settings.
  6. Can I use it on other currency pairs? The strategy is optimized for XAUUSD. Testing on other pairs is recommended on demo accounts first.
  7. What is the role of the JSON config file?  ai_config.json  allows a remote or local AI engine to dynamically update settings (like trade direction or risk metrics) without rebooting the EA.
  8. Why does MT5 run look different than MT4? Different brokers quote spreads and ticks differently. You can adjust the  VolatilityRatioThreshold  to align MT5 with MT4 on your specific broker.
  9. What hours does it trade? The momentum engine trades 24/5. The D1 Wick engine is restricted to the London and New York overlaps (8:00 to 20:00 broker time).
  10. How does the break-even stage system work? It locks in profits in three stages based on volatility milestones.
  11. Why does it say "Self-Healing Data"? If the terminal lacks Daily chart history, the EA uses lower timeframe candles to mathematically build daily ranges, preventing zero-trade tester errors.
  12. Is DLL import mandatory? Yes, DLL imports are required to enable local JSON configuration file parsing.
  13. Can I use fixed lots instead of risk percentage? Yes, set  RiskPercent = 0  and input your desired lot size in the  LotSize  field.
  14. How are commission costs handled? The EA includes commissions in its target calculations, aiming to only close trades that cover both spread and commission.
  15. Does the EA trade news? Yes, the momentum engine is designed to capture the volatility spikes during news events.
  16. How do I configure the magic number? You can customize the  MagicNumber  input parameter. Ensure it is unique for each chart.
  17. What is the maximum spread protection? If the spread exceeds  MaxSpreadPoints , the EA blocks new orders to avoid slippage.
  18. Can I force D1 Wick Mode only? Yes, set  "D1WickMode": 1  in the JSON config or turn  AutoRegimeSwitch  off and  UseD1WickStrategy  on.
  19. Can I force HFT Mode only? Yes, set  "D1WickMode": 0  in the JSON config or turn  AutoRegimeSwitch  off.
  20. Is there customer support? Yes, users have access to setup support and regular configuration updates


This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena products.

Members receives:

  • New EA releases and updates
  • Strategy optimization tips
  • Bug fixes and maintenance notices
  • Trading education
  • Community discussions
  • Direct support from the development team

Join the community today: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forextradingarena


*Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including Gold (XAUUSD), involves substantial risk. High-Frequency Trading (HFT) and automated scalping systems can experience rapid drawdowns. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Never trade with risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

推荐产品
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
实用工具
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
专家
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
专家
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Robot Dream
Serhii Bernatskyi
专家
Multicurrency Expert Advisor with 100% adaptation for any currency pair and timeframe. Based on the Smart Gread indicator. Very flexible setup allows you to get maximum profit. Profit from transactions is set manually in TakeProfit (standart 200 ). Lot size is set manually by Lot (standart = 1 lot). Each subsequent lot is increased by Kolen (standart 2 ). Maximum lot size MaxLot (standart 10 ). To disable the adviser, there are special functions: StopRightNow - all orders will close rig
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
专家
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
专家
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
专家
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
专家
金币M5是一款自动交易机器人，旨在使用M5周期交易黄金市场（XAUUSD）。 该机器人专为想要在短期时间间隔（倒卖）自动交易的交易者而设计。 特点： 剥头皮策略：机器人使用基于短期价格变动即时进场和离场的剥头皮策略。 针对 M5 上的 XAUUSD 进行了优化：XAUUSD 剥头皮交易专门针对在 M5 时间范围内交易 XAUUSD 货币对进行了调整，使其能够最大限度地提高黄金市场的机会。 最低余额：建议使用机器人进行交易的最低余额为 1000 美元。 这种水平的平衡提供了足够的余量来管理风险，并使机器人能够在短期内有效运行。 易于使用：XAUUSD Scalper 易于在交易账户上安装和配置，适合广大交易者（包括初学者和经验丰富的专业人士）使用。 交易建议： 在 XAUUSD 上交易 M5 时间表 最低初始余额 1000 美元起 在 XAUUSD 报价中，点后有 2 位数字。 ECN 账户类型。 您可以在PC和VPS上进行交易 该机器人在 FXopen 经纪商账户上进行了测试。 机器人设置： Search_trend_bar - 在此参数中，我们指示我们确定价格变动趋势的柱数。
Adaptive VP Gold
Nico Parlanti
专家
Adaptive VP Gold 是一款用于黄金交易的自动化 Expert Advisor，主要针对 XAUUSD，并采用自适应市场分析方法。 该策略结合 Volume Profile 分析、市场状态识别、价格行为、波动率、动量以及集成的机器学习过滤系统。 EA 会识别不同的市场环境，并根据当前状态调整入场逻辑。其交易引擎针对回调、突破以及快速行情分别采用不同的交易逻辑。 主要功能： 黄金自动化交易系统 基于 Volume Profile 的市场分析 自动识别市场状态 回调和突破入场逻辑 快速行情入场模块 集成机器学习交易过滤 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 管理 基于市场状态的可选附加仓位 每个主交易最多增加一个附加仓位 无需 DLL 无需外部指标 无需额外文件 推荐设置： 交易品种：XAUUSD / Gold 时间周期：M1 为了兼容性，EA 可以加载到其他时间周期，但其交易逻辑和参数是专门针对推荐配置开发的。 不同经纪商之间的交易条件可能因点差、执行方式以及交易品种规格而存在显著差异。因此，建议用户在真实账户使用之前，先通过 Strategy Tester
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
专家
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
专家
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.72 (43)
专家
这是我著名的剥头皮机Goldfinch EA的最新版本，它是十年前首次发布。它以短期内突然出现的波动性扩张为市场提供了头条：它假设并试图在突然的价格加速后利用价格变动的惯性。这个新版本已经过简化，使交易者可以轻松使用测试仪的优化功能来找到最佳交易参数。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 简单的输入参数可简化优化 可定制的贸易管理设置 交易时段选择 工作日选择 金钱管理 谨防... ick牛黄牛是危险的，因为许多因素都会破坏收益。可变的点差和滑点降低了交易的数学期望，经纪人的低报价密度可能导致幻像交易，止损位破坏了您获取利润的能力，并且网络滞后意味着重新报价。建议注意。 回溯测试 EA交易仅使用报价数据。请以“每笔交易”模式回测。 它根本不使用HLOC（高-低-开-关）数据 交易时间无关紧要 为了获得更好的性能，请为您希望在每个刻度线模式下交易的每个交易品种运行云优化。稍后分享！ 输入参数 触发点：触发点差所需的价格变动。 （预设= 10） 最小时间窗口：价格波动发生的最短时间。 （默认= 3） 最长时间窗口：价格波动发生的最长时间。
FREE
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
专家
Atena 專家是 Meta Trader 的機器人，目標是根據機器人本身的趨勢和策略進行工作。 免費安裝 Atena Gold EA 並在您的帳戶上運行，請私訊詢問我。 Atena 的開發旨在提高美國金屬（黃金、XAUUSD）交易的安全性。 Atena GOLD 是一個長期機器人，每周和每月利潤，如果有時需要一些時間才能關閉，請不要太驚慌。 請記住，Athena 在市場趨勢、買入和賣出中運作，無論您是否有任何舊的（恢復）訂單未結，您的資金將始終在上漲:)！ 下面附上1年的回測，如果有疑問或想測試，可以租用Atena 1個月，或是下載DEMO版本。 Athena 在市場的兩個方向上操作，買入和賣出，對沖，保護多頭訂單並賺取利潤，在逆勢中，她執行訂單恢復程序（與 Martingale 類似，但不完全一樣）。 所開發的回收系統是根據市場走勢而開發的，所以不會有太多的未平倉訂單，在買賣獲利的同時，會平倉以增加帳戶資金，這就是持倉的秘訣之一。大量虧損。 Atena 根據市場趨勢關閉利潤，但您可以在設定中或透過啟動 BreakEven 或 TrailStop 選項（預設為停用）來更改這
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
专家
HERMES 專家是 Meta Trader 的機器人，其目標是根據機器人自身的趨勢和策略進行工作。 免費安裝 HERMES GOLD PRO 並在您的帳戶上運行，請私訊詢問我。 時間範圍使用建議：H1 HERMES 是為處理美國金屬 XAUUSD（黃金）而開發的。 HERMES 是一位長期的果斷倒賣專家，因此，他可以停留 1、2、3 天而不進行交易，具體取決於他的「風險（配置）」的價值，但是，不用擔心，請閱讀以下內容！ 由於其入場和倒賣（空頭）平倉的自信，它具有低/或零回撤（在標準設置下）的強大能力。 您可以將 HERMES 留在您的帳戶中，甚至可以呼叫其他專家（機器人）來使用它，不會有任何問題。 記得不要使用高風險配置（低配置值），我會解釋一下： 我們在機器人設定中： RISK：此預設值為0.05，即會開2.5手的訂單。 如何計算風險：您的資本（例如 50,000）（x）風險（0.5）（/除）除以 100，結果 250 = 2.5 手。 $1,000 資本範例 (x) 0.5 = 500 (/) 100 = 5（在這種情況下，機器人將使用 0.05 手） PIPS
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
指标
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
专家
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 自动为任意订单设置精确的止盈止损价格 ️ 兼容所有交易对和EA，可按品种或魔术编号筛选 此EA允许你使用确切价格值（例如 EURUSD 的 1.12345 ）来定义并设置止盈 (TP) 和止损 (SL)。不使用点数或点差，直接精确控制所有订单的出场位置，可按图表或魔术编号过滤。 主要功能： 按精确价格即时修改TP和SL 适用于所有订单、当前品种或特定魔术编号 ️ 使用0移除TP或SL 一旦附加图表即可自动运行 兼容所有交易品种 适用于： 需要快速管理TP/SL的手动交易者 需要自定义退出逻辑的EA用户 管理多订单的交易者 有问题或建议？ 欢迎留言反馈。 你的建议会推动插件的持续改进！ Keywords: 精确设置止盈止损, MT4止盈止损管理, 自动设置TP SL, 修改订单MT4, EA管理工具, 设置TP SL价格, MT4订单管理EA, 智能交易管理器
Professional Manager Trader
Stefan Petkov
专家
体验  Professional Manager Trader  的强大力量，将您的交易推向新的高度。我们一起自信地在外汇市场中航行，深知成功不仅取决于发现获利交易，还在于通过有效的资金管理来保护资本。 凭借 对风险和资金管理的高度关注， Professional Manager Trader   将成 为您成功交易的关键。它以敏锐的风险管理和严格的头寸规模，在不可预测的外汇市场中航行，保护您的资本并限制下行风险。 我 们创新的交易界面始终走在市场周期的前沿，无缝适应金融市场不断变化的特性。通过广泛的研究和先进的算法分析创建，为您提供可靠的交易解决方案。 为了展示其性能，我们提供了访问我们个人真实账户的机会，交易界面在此账户上已成功运行数月。亲身目睹这个强大工具如何提升您的交易水平。 真 实账户监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1968277 体 验  Professional Manager Trader   的 强大力量， 将您的交易推向新的高度。我 们一起自信地在外汇市场中航行，深知成功不仅取决于发现获利交易，还在于通过有效的资金管理来保护资
Deep Analyst v4
Yvan Musatov
专家
Deep Analyst Expert Advisor    (mt5  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/163998 ) Deep Analyst   is a professional analytical tool powered by a specialized algorithm designed for deep analysis of market cycles and price amplitude fluctuations. By analyzing market conditions over a specific timeframe, the Expert Advisor determines price strength and amplitude using a unique indicator system based exclusively on real-time data. When the global trend and its vector shift, the algorithm automati
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
专家
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
专家
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
专家
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Expert Grid rsi Pro
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
专家
General Description Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses a grid strategy with RSI indicator filtering. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes enhanced risk management features and improved signal filtering systems. Key Features 1. Trading Strategies RSI Strategy : Position opening when RSI reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels Fixed Points : Posit
Digital Experts
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
DIGITAL EXPERTS EA is a tool designed to assemble five of our digital experts into one expert as follows: MILCH COW HEDGE EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. MILCH COW MIX EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right
SnowyOwlFree
RODION SLOTIN
3 (2)
专家
The free version of the snowyowl trend adviser, which is based on determining combinations of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. In the free version, you can only work on one timeframe, while in the paid version, opening orders on the selected TF is a signal to open orders on lower TF.
FREE
US30 Legion Flip
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
US 30 Legion Flip v1.0 Expert Advisor developed to trade the US30 index (Dow Jones Industrial Average) on the M5 timeframe. It uses a Buy Stop and Sell Stop entry system combined with a Stochastic Oscillator filter (5,3,3) to confirm overbought and oversold conditions before executing trades, reducing entries against momentum. Recommended Configuration: Pair: US30 / Wall Street 30 Timeframe: M5 Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD Recommended Broker: IC Markets (RAW Spread account) Dynamic Stop Loss
该产品的买家也购买
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
专家
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
专家
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
专家
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
专家
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
专家
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
专家
顾问（Fortune）：您的外汇高频交易可靠工具 顾问Fortune设计用于任何时间段、任何货币对和任何经纪商服务器。其独特的交易系统使其成为交易者的多功能工具。为了获得最佳性能，建议使用流动性好的外汇货币对，保持低点差，并使用VPS。您可以从100美元的存款和0.01的手数开始使用。 主要特点和优势 高频交易 ：使用虚拟和真实止损两种交易选项。虚拟止损水平（止盈、止损和追踪止损）存储在顾问的内存中，对经纪商不可见。 历史测试 ：专家系统在所有时间段和货币对上进行单一设置测试。测试在真实经纪商账户上进行。 佣金和点差 ：如果账户中有佣金，应将其重新计算为点差等值，并填写在Commission字段中。减少佣金和点差可以提高交易效率。 延迟和设置 ：在设置止损、止盈和追踪止损时，应考虑经纪商和互联网渠道的延迟，以确保服务器能及时处理。在测试期间，可以调节点差并使用所有的ticks。 高频交易（HFT）的基础 高频交易（HFT）是一种使用先进技术在短时间内执行交易的算法交易形式。Fortune顾问实施了HFT策略，需要高速计算机和互联网连接。在低速计算机和互联网条件下无法成功使用该产品。
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
专家
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
专家
新年1个月活动：现价88美元，活动截止日期2026年5月30日，活动结束后恢复至500美元每月。 黄金狙击手智能交易系统（EA） 在真实交易中，亏损并不可怕，可怕的是亏损之后没有秩序、没有目标、没有纪律。 Recovery Profit Manager，正是为解决这一核心问题而生。 ⸻ 产品核心理念 本 EA 并不追求频繁交易，根据方向动态监控全自动开仓 在经历亏损之后，用“可量化、可控制”的盈利比例，帮助账户有计划地恢复与止盈。 这是一个结果导向型的盈利管理系统，而不是情绪化的手动判断工具。 ⸻ 适合谁使用？     •    使用 网格 / 对冲 / 高频 / 剥头皮 / 波段 EA 的交易者     •    经常遇到 前期亏损、后期盈利却无法有效落袋 的账户     •    希望让交易系统 更有纪律、更自动化、更稳定 的用户     •    多 EA、多品种同时运行，希望统一盈利回收规则的专业交易者 ⸻ 产品优势亮点 基于方向动态监控全自动开仓，亏损后的盈利百分比目标进行智能平仓 不再凭感觉“差不多就平”，而是用清晰、量化
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
专家
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
专家
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
专家
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
专家
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
专家
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
专家
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
作者的更多信息
HedgeGrid EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
HedgeGrid Pro is an automated trading system designed for traders who want to use hedging techniques combined with structured pending order placement. The EA focuses on flexible market entry, controlled exposure, and adaptive order positioning without the need for constant manual monitoring. The system supports both directional trading and balanced hedging approaches, making it suitable for a wide range of market conditions. This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena
FREE
Steady Gain Protector
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Steady Gain Protector  is a simplified entry-level version of the Gold Rocket HFT trading system. It is designed for users who want a basic automated trading experience with fixed parameters and limited functionality. This Expert Advisor opens BUY positions only , using a dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover combined with short-term price momentum confirmation. The system is intended for small accounts and traders who prefer a simple structure with controlled exposure. This is our o
FREE
ATR Master Ea
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
ATR Master EA is a sophisticated, fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capture significant market moves while maintaining strict risk control. This professional-grade trading system combines the reliability of Moving Average trend confirmation with the precision of ATR (Average True Range) based entries and dynamic position management. =================== DM me for Set file ================ This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trad
FREE
Relative Strength Index HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Relative Strength Index HFT is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading on Forex markets. It combines three powerful trading strategies with advanced risk management, RSI filtering, and HFT optimization features. # TRADING STRATEGIES = STRATEGY 1: Moving Average Crossover • Uses dual Moving Avera
Quantum Turtle HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
OVERVIEW Turtle Trading EA v4 is an automated Expert Advisor based on the legendary Turtle Trading system developed by Richard Dennis in the 1980s. This EA implements a classic Donchian Channel breakout strategy with modern risk management features including dynamic position sizing based on account equity. STRATEGY Entry Signal: Opens BUY when price breaks above 20-period high; Opens SELL when price breaks below 20-period low Exit Signal: Closes BUY at 10-period low; Closes SELL at 10-period
EtherNova EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Ethereum AI Trading Bot for MT4 & MT5 – Intelligent Level Trading Powered by Python AI and Agentic Automation The Ethereum AI Trading Bot is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent level-based trading with AI-assisted market analysis. Designed for ETHUSD traders, the system integrates technical market structure, dynamic support and resistance levels, and external Python-based analytical tools to enhance trading decisions while maintain
Gold Rocket HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Gold Rocket HFT 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的自动化智能交易系统（Expert Advisor），可在 XAUUSD（黄金） 市场执行高频交易，具备高精度、先进的风险管理以及低延迟执行能力。它专为希望使用完全自动化解决方案、并能根据市场动能自动调整而无需持续人工干预的交易者而优化。 核心策略与逻辑 Gold Rocket HFT 以 逐笔（tick-by-tick） 的方式分析价格变动，而不是等待新的K线形成。这种高分辨率的监控方式使EA能够识别标准基于K线的EA无法检测到的微动量和波动条件。该策略结合了多层确认机制： 多层动量过滤器 – 在入场前确认趋势强度和方向。 双EMA确认 – 快速EMA（5）和慢速EMA（15）确保趋势一致性。 Tick 动量计数器 – 通过确认方向的持续性来减少虚假信号。 只有当所有条件同时满足时，EA才会开仓，从而过滤市场噪音并专注于高概率交易机会。 自动化风险管理 Gold Rocket HFT 集成了强大的风险控制机制，用于保护资金并管理市场风险： 保本保护（Break-Even Shield）： 当利润达到指定阈值时，
Equity Multiplier Pro
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Equity Multiplier Pro – XAUUSD 智能交易系统（EA） 风险警告： 外汇和差价合约（CFD）交易具有较高风险，可能导致部分或全部资金损失。过往业绩不代表未来结果。本智能交易系统不保证盈利。 概述 该智能交易系统专为 XAUUSD（黄金）自动交易而设计，采用基于动量的交易策略。 运行于 M5 时间周期，适合偏好系统化和规则化执行的交易者。 剩余少量名额，价格将上涨至 $499 交易逻辑 该 EA 结合趋势方向与短期动量： 使用 EMA 交叉来识别趋势方向 动量确认以避免弱势入场 下单前进行基于 Tick 的验证 使用点差与交易时段过滤器以减少不利交易 所有交易均按照预定义规则自动管理。 仓位管理 该 EA 包含多种交易管理工具： 固定或基于风险的手数设置 保本（Break-even）功能 移动止损选项 最大持仓控制 可选的交易时段与点差过滤 这些功能有助于在不同市场条件下控制风险敞口。 平台与交易条件 平台：MetaTrader 5 交易品种：XAUUSD 时间周期：M5 账户类型：Standard / Cent / ECN 推荐杠杆：1:200 或
Pivot Scalper X
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Product Overview PIVOT SCALPER X is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a pivot-based scalping methodology. The system analyzes price behavior around daily pivot levels and executes short-term trades based on mean-reversion logic. The EA is designed to operate with: One open position at a time Predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels No martingale, grid or averaging-down techniques All trades are executed according to strict rule-based conditions. This is our o
Renko BB Scalper
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
指标
Renko BB Scalper is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Renko price structure with Bollinger Bands and a smoothed moving average crossover model to highlight potential short-term trading opportunities. The indicator is designed for traders who prefer noise-reduced price visualization and volatility-based analysis. This tool is for analytical and decision-support purposes and does not execute trades automatically... This is our official communication channel for all Forex
Quantum Bullion EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Quantum Bullion EA — Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (MT5) Product Overview Quantum Bullion EA is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 that trades XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe . The system applies a combination of momentum, trend-strength, volatility, and price-channel indicators together with automated trade management tools. The EA is designed for traders who prefer a rule-based, indicator-driven approach to market execution. This is our official communication channel for a
EtherNova MT5
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Ethereum AI Trading Bot for MT4 & MT5 – Intelligent Level Trading Powered by Python AI and Agentic Automation The Ethereum AI Trading Bot is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent level-based trading with AI-assisted market analysis. Designed for ETHUSD traders, the system integrates technical market structure, dynamic support and resistance levels, and external Python-based analytical tools to enhance trading decisions while maintain
筛选:
无评论
回复评论