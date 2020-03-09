Gold Rocket MT4

Gold Rocket HFT is a professional automated trading system for MT4 designed to exploit Gold (XAUUSD) volatility by dynamically switching between impulse momentum scalping and daily wick retracements.





For Gold Rocket HFT MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160396



*Professional Introduction

Gold Rocket HFT is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the unique volatility profile of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Developed for both retail traders and institutional portfolios, the EA operates without the use of high-risk strategies like grids, martingale, or hedging.

Whether the market is undergoing tight consolidation or explosive breakouts, Gold Rocket HFT utilizes a proprietary Dual-Engine Regime Switcher (DERS) to analyze market volatility and execute the optimal algorithmic response in real-time.





* Key Features Dual-Engine Regime Switcher (DERS): Dynamically detects market regimes to toggle between HFT and Trend Carry modes.

Dynamically detects market regimes to toggle between HFT and Trend Carry modes. Dynamic Momentum Trigger: Captures rapid price moves on sudden volume spikes.

Captures rapid price moves on sudden volume spikes. Self-Healing Daily Data Fallback: Reconstructs missing broker timeframe history in Strategy Tester.

Reconstructs missing broker timeframe history in Strategy Tester. Multi-Stage Break-Even: Locks in profits at three distinct volatility-based milestones.

Locks in profits at three distinct volatility-based milestones. Volatility-Adaptive Trailing Stops: Dynamically sizes trailing parameters using market depth.

Dynamically sizes trailing parameters using market depth. Advanced Spread Defense: Temporarily blocks trade execution if spread exceeds maximum points.

Temporarily blocks trade execution if spread exceeds maximum points. London-New York Session Killzone: Focuses execution on high-liquidity trading hours.

Focuses execution on high-liquidity trading hours. Strict 1-Trade Cache: Operates with a maximum of one open trade per Magic Number (No dangerous overlaps).

Operates with a maximum of one open trade per Magic Number (No dangerous overlaps). Dynamic Position Sizing: Compounds account growth by automatically adjusting lot size relative to account strength.

Compounds account growth by automatically adjusting lot size relative to account strength. VPS & ECN Optimized: Built to run 24/7 on low-latency servers.





*Trading Strategy & Architecture

Gold Rocket HFT uses a proprietary regime detection filter to adapt to changing gold market environments:

A. Volatility Regime Detection (DERS)

The EA constantly monitors volatility by comparing short-term daily range averages against the long-term baseline average.

Regime A (Breakout Volatility): When volatility surges, the EA activates the HFT Momentum Engine , executing fast momentum entries with tight Stop Losses.

When volatility surges, the EA activates the , executing fast momentum entries with tight Stop Losses. Regime B (Sideways/Grinding Trend): When volatility drops, the EA activates the D1 Wick Carry Engine, looking for daily range shadow retracements.

B. HFT Momentum Entry Logic

When the DERS system flags high volatility, the EA monitors tick activity. It measures the direction and velocity of price movements within the short-term timeframe. If price velocity exceeds the proprietary barrier and is aligned with the trend crossover, a trade is instantly sent to the broker.

C. D1 Wick Entry Logic

During quiet or grinding periods, the EA uses the London and New York overlaps to capture daily trends. It checks yesterday’s candle direction and identifies the daily range boundaries:

Buy/Sell Trades: The EA waits for the price to dip or spike around the daily open price, validating the range limit (forming the shadow/wick), and executes a position when the price recovers back to key pivot levels.





*Risk Management & Safety Protections Every single position opened by Gold Rocket HFT is strictly managed to ensure maximum capital protection: Dynamic Compounding Sizing: Lot sizes are dynamically calculated based on account parameters. As the balance grows, the lot size scales proportionally. Hard Stop Loss (SL): Every trade is executed with an immediate, hard-coded Stop Loss sent with the order. No Toxic Methods: The system never increases lot sizes on losing trades (No Martingale), never grids, and never hedges. Drawdown Protection: Includes a customizable drawdown recovery mechanism to scale down trading sizes if account parameters are breached.





*Recommended Settings by Portfolio Profile

Account Size Configurations

Small Accounts ($100 - $1,000): Fixed lot size 0.01 or 0.02 . Dynamic risk disabled ( RiskPercent = 0.0 ). Focus on D1 Wick Mode for steady, low-drawdown growth.

Fixed lot size 0.01 or 0.02 . Dynamic risk disabled ( RiskPercent = 0.0 ). Focus on D1 Wick Mode for steady, low-drawdown growth. Medium Accounts ($1,000 - $10,000): RiskPercent = 1.0 . AutoRegimeSwitch = true . Use standard settings.

RiskPercent = 1.0 . AutoRegimeSwitch = true . Use standard settings. Large Accounts ($10,000+): RiskPercent = 2.0 . AutoRegimeSwitch = true . Enable dynamic trailing and multi-stage break-even.

Trading Style Adjustments

Conservative (Capital Preservation): Set AutoRegimeSwitch = false and UseD1WickStrategy = true . Forces the EA to run solely on the daily wick model. Extremely safe, lower trade frequency.

Set AutoRegimeSwitch = false and UseD1WickStrategy = true . Forces the EA to run solely on the daily wick model. Extremely safe, lower trade frequency. Aggressive (Speculative Growth): Set AutoRegimeSwitch = true and reduce VolatilityRatioThreshold to 1.15 . This forces the EA to trigger the high-lot compounding HFT breakout engine more frequently.





*Recommended Timeframes & Symbols

Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) . The volatility filters are explicitly calibrated for Gold's specific liquidity patterns.

. The volatility filters are explicitly calibrated for Gold's specific liquidity patterns. Recommended Timeframe: M30 (30-Minute Chart). This timeframe provides the ideal history window for compiling data without lagging terminal memory.





* Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does this EA use Martingale or Grid? No. The EA operates with a maximum of one open trade per Magic Number. Every trade has an active Stop Loss. Is it compatible with FTMO / Prop Firms? Yes. Because there is no grid, hedging, or large drawdowns, it complies with prop firm rules. What is the minimum balance required? You can start with as little as $100 using a 0.01 lot size. Does it require 24/7 VPS connection? Yes, a VPS is required for the momentum engine to react to price movements instantly. How does the DERS auto-switcher work? It calculates a proprietary volatility ratio. If the ratio is above your threshold, it uses HFT settings. If not, it uses D1 Wick settings. Can I use it on other currency pairs? The strategy is optimized for XAUUSD. Testing on other pairs is recommended on demo accounts first. What is the role of the JSON config file? ai_config.json allows a remote or local AI engine to dynamically update settings (like trade direction or risk metrics) without rebooting the EA. Why does MT5 run look different than MT4? Different brokers quote spreads and ticks differently. You can adjust the VolatilityRatioThreshold to align MT5 with MT4 on your specific broker. What hours does it trade? The momentum engine trades 24/5. The D1 Wick engine is restricted to the London and New York overlaps (8:00 to 20:00 broker time). How does the break-even stage system work? It locks in profits in three stages based on volatility milestones. Why does it say "Self-Healing Data"? If the terminal lacks Daily chart history, the EA uses lower timeframe candles to mathematically build daily ranges, preventing zero-trade tester errors. Is DLL import mandatory? Yes, DLL imports are required to enable local JSON configuration file parsing. Can I use fixed lots instead of risk percentage? Yes, set RiskPercent = 0 and input your desired lot size in the LotSize field. How are commission costs handled? The EA includes commissions in its target calculations, aiming to only close trades that cover both spread and commission. Does the EA trade news? Yes, the momentum engine is designed to capture the volatility spikes during news events. How do I configure the magic number? You can customize the MagicNumber input parameter. Ensure it is unique for each chart. What is the maximum spread protection? If the spread exceeds MaxSpreadPoints , the EA blocks new orders to avoid slippage. Can I force D1 Wick Mode only? Yes, set "D1WickMode": 1 in the JSON config or turn AutoRegimeSwitch off and UseD1WickStrategy on. Can I force HFT Mode only? Yes, set "D1WickMode": 0 in the JSON config or turn AutoRegimeSwitch off. Is there customer support? Yes, users have access to setup support and regular configuration updates





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*Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including Gold (XAUUSD), involves substantial risk. High-Frequency Trading (HFT) and automated scalping systems can experience rapid drawdowns. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Never trade with risk capital you cannot afford to lose.