Gold Rocket MT4

Gold Rocket HFT is a professional automated trading system for MT4 designed to exploit Gold (XAUUSD) volatility by dynamically switching between impulse momentum scalping and daily wick retracements.


*Professional Introduction

Gold Rocket HFT is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the unique volatility profile of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Developed for both retail traders and institutional portfolios, the EA operates without the use of high-risk strategies like grids, martingale, or hedging.

Whether the market is undergoing tight consolidation or explosive breakouts, Gold Rocket HFT utilizes a proprietary Dual-Engine Regime Switcher (DERS) to analyze market volatility and execute the optimal algorithmic response in real-time.


* Key Features

  •  Dual-Engine Regime Switcher (DERS): Dynamically detects market regimes to toggle between HFT and Trend Carry modes.
  •  Dynamic Momentum Trigger: Captures rapid price moves on sudden volume spikes.
  •  Self-Healing Daily Data Fallback: Reconstructs missing broker timeframe history in Strategy Tester.
  •  Multi-Stage Break-Even: Locks in profits at three distinct volatility-based milestones.
  •  Volatility-Adaptive Trailing Stops: Dynamically sizes trailing parameters using market depth.
  •  Advanced Spread Defense: Temporarily blocks trade execution if spread exceeds maximum points.
  •  London-New York Session Killzone: Focuses execution on high-liquidity trading hours.
  •  Strict 1-Trade Cache: Operates with a maximum of one open trade per Magic Number (No dangerous overlaps).
  •  Dynamic Position Sizing: Compounds account growth by automatically adjusting lot size relative to account strength.
  •  VPS & ECN Optimized: Built to run 24/7 on low-latency servers.


*Trading Strategy & Architecture

Gold Rocket HFT uses a proprietary regime detection filter to adapt to changing gold market environments:

A. Volatility Regime Detection (DERS)

The EA constantly monitors volatility by comparing short-term daily range averages against the long-term baseline average.

  • Regime A (Breakout Volatility): When volatility surges, the EA activates the HFT Momentum Engine, executing fast momentum entries with tight Stop Losses.
  • Regime B (Sideways/Grinding Trend): When volatility drops, the EA activates the D1 Wick Carry Engine, looking for daily range shadow retracements.

B. HFT Momentum Entry Logic

When the DERS system flags high volatility, the EA monitors tick activity. It measures the direction and velocity of price movements within the short-term timeframe. If price velocity exceeds the proprietary barrier and is aligned with the trend crossover, a trade is instantly sent to the broker.

C. D1 Wick Entry Logic

During quiet or grinding periods, the EA uses the London and New York overlaps to capture daily trends. It checks yesterday’s candle direction and identifies the daily range boundaries:

  • Buy/Sell Trades: The EA waits for the price to dip or spike around the daily open price, validating the range limit (forming the shadow/wick), and executes a position when the price recovers back to key pivot levels.


*Risk Management & Safety Protections

Every single position opened by Gold Rocket HFT is strictly managed to ensure maximum capital protection:

  1. Dynamic Compounding Sizing: Lot sizes are dynamically calculated based on account parameters. As the balance grows, the lot size scales proportionally.
  2. Hard Stop Loss (SL): Every trade is executed with an immediate, hard-coded Stop Loss sent with the order.
  3. No Toxic Methods: The system never increases lot sizes on losing trades (No Martingale), never grids, and never hedges.
  4. Drawdown Protection: Includes a customizable drawdown recovery mechanism to scale down trading sizes if account parameters are breached.


*Recommended Settings by Portfolio Profile

Account Size Configurations

  • Small Accounts ($100 - $1,000): Fixed lot size  0.01  or  0.02 . Dynamic risk disabled ( RiskPercent = 0.0 ). Focus on D1 Wick Mode for steady, low-drawdown growth.
  • Medium Accounts ($1,000 - $10,000):  RiskPercent = 1.0 .  AutoRegimeSwitch = true . Use standard settings.
  • Large Accounts ($10,000+):  RiskPercent = 2.0 .  AutoRegimeSwitch = true . Enable dynamic trailing and multi-stage break-even.

Trading Style Adjustments

  • Conservative (Capital Preservation): Set  AutoRegimeSwitch = false  and  UseD1WickStrategy = true . Forces the EA to run solely on the daily wick model. Extremely safe, lower trade frequency.
  • Aggressive (Speculative Growth): Set  AutoRegimeSwitch = true  and reduce  VolatilityRatioThreshold  to  1.15 . This forces the EA to trigger the high-lot compounding HFT breakout engine more frequently.


*Recommended Timeframes & Symbols

  • Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). The volatility filters are explicitly calibrated for Gold's specific liquidity patterns.
  • Recommended Timeframe: M30 (30-Minute Chart). This timeframe provides the ideal history window for compiling data without lagging terminal memory.


* Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

  1. Does this EA use Martingale or Grid? No. The EA operates with a maximum of one open trade per Magic Number. Every trade has an active Stop Loss.
  2. Is it compatible with FTMO / Prop Firms? Yes. Because there is no grid, hedging, or large drawdowns, it complies with prop firm rules.
  3. What is the minimum balance required? You can start with as little as $100 using a 0.01 lot size.
  4. Does it require 24/7 VPS connection? Yes, a VPS is required for the momentum engine to react to price movements instantly.
  5. How does the DERS auto-switcher work? It calculates a proprietary volatility ratio. If the ratio is above your threshold, it uses HFT settings. If not, it uses D1 Wick settings.
  6. Can I use it on other currency pairs? The strategy is optimized for XAUUSD. Testing on other pairs is recommended on demo accounts first.
  7. What is the role of the JSON config file?  ai_config.json  allows a remote or local AI engine to dynamically update settings (like trade direction or risk metrics) without rebooting the EA.
  8. Why does MT5 run look different than MT4? Different brokers quote spreads and ticks differently. You can adjust the  VolatilityRatioThreshold  to align MT5 with MT4 on your specific broker.
  9. What hours does it trade? The momentum engine trades 24/5. The D1 Wick engine is restricted to the London and New York overlaps (8:00 to 20:00 broker time).
  10. How does the break-even stage system work? It locks in profits in three stages based on volatility milestones.
  11. Why does it say "Self-Healing Data"? If the terminal lacks Daily chart history, the EA uses lower timeframe candles to mathematically build daily ranges, preventing zero-trade tester errors.
  12. Is DLL import mandatory? Yes, DLL imports are required to enable local JSON configuration file parsing.
  13. Can I use fixed lots instead of risk percentage? Yes, set  RiskPercent = 0  and input your desired lot size in the  LotSize  field.
  14. How are commission costs handled? The EA includes commissions in its target calculations, aiming to only close trades that cover both spread and commission.
  15. Does the EA trade news? Yes, the momentum engine is designed to capture the volatility spikes during news events.
  16. How do I configure the magic number? You can customize the  MagicNumber  input parameter. Ensure it is unique for each chart.
  17. What is the maximum spread protection? If the spread exceeds  MaxSpreadPoints , the EA blocks new orders to avoid slippage.
  18. Can I force D1 Wick Mode only? Yes, set  "D1WickMode": 1  in the JSON config or turn  AutoRegimeSwitch  off and  UseD1WickStrategy  on.
  19. Can I force HFT Mode only? Yes, set  "D1WickMode": 0  in the JSON config or turn  AutoRegimeSwitch  off.
  20. Is there customer support? Yes, users have access to setup support and regular configuration updates


This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena products.

Members receives:

  • New EA releases and updates
  • Strategy optimization tips
  • Bug fixes and maintenance notices
  • Trading education
  • Community discussions
  • Direct support from the development team

Join the community today: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forextradingarena


*Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including Gold (XAUUSD), involves substantial risk. High-Frequency Trading (HFT) and automated scalping systems can experience rapid drawdowns. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Never trade with risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

Рекомендуем также
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Утилиты
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Эксперты
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Robot Dream
Serhii Bernatskyi
Эксперты
Мультивалютный советник  с 100% адаптацией под любую валютную пару и таймфрейм. Основан на индикаторе Smart Gread . Очень гибкая настройка позволяет получать максимальный  профит. Уровень прибыли со сделок задаётся вручную в  TakeProfit ( standart 200). Размер лота задаётся вручную Lot   ( standart =  1 лот). Каждый последующий лот увеличивается на Kolen   ( standart 2 ). Максимальный размер лота MaxLot ( standart 10 ). Для отключения советника сущетвуют специальные функции : StopRightNow - все
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Эксперты
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Эксперты
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Эксперты
Оптимизирован для EURUSD Запускать на М5 Внутридневная торговля. разработан для работы с движениями цены на TimeFrame Н1 (торговля даже в отсутствие глобальной тенденции цены). Анализирует 2 или 3 TimeFrame-а. На каждом TF ЕА анализирует взаимоположение цены и средних скользящих MovingAvarage (МА) (одна или две на каждом TF). Алгоритм работы показан на скриншоте Сеты в комментах Преимущества хорошо оптимизируется для любого инструмента в любой момент рынка Возможность гибкой настройки конкретн
FlipDamonHFT
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
1 (4)
Эксперты
FlipDamonHFT is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It uses a high-frequency approach combined with advanced risk controls to identify and capture short-term opportunities in the gold market. The EA is designed for traders who understand the high-risk nature of HFT strategies. It focuses on precision execution, dynamic position sizing, and multi-layer protection to manage trades during volatile gold movements. Key Features
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Эксперты
Gold Coin M5 - это автоматизированный торговый робот, разработанный для торговли на рынке золота (XAUUSD) с использованием периода М5. Этот робот предназначен для трейдеров, желающих торговать в автоматическом режиме на краткосрочных временных интервалах (скальпинг).  Особенности: Скальпинг стратегия: Робот использует стратегию скальпинга, основанную на мгновенном входе и выходе из позиций на краткосрочных движениях цены. Оптимизирован для XAUUSD на М5: XAUUSD Скальпер специально настроен для т
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Exotic Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом ордеров. Сов
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.72 (43)
Эксперты
Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
FREE
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
Эксперты
Специалист Atena — это робот для Meta Trader, целью которого является работа с собственными тенденциями и стратегиями робота. ПОЛУЧИТЕ Atena Gold EA БЕСПЛАТНО УСТАНОВЛЕННУЮ И РАБОТАЮЩУЮ НА ВАШЕЙ УЧЕТНОЙ ЗАПИСИ, СПРАШИТЕ МНЕ ЛИЧНОЕ СООБЩЕНИЕ. Atena была разработана для более безопасной работы с американскими металлами (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD — это долгосрочный робот с ЕЖЕНЕДЕЛЬНОЙ И ЕЖЕМЕСЯЧНОЙ прибылью, поэтому не беспокойтесь, если для закрытия иногда требуется некоторое время. Помните, чт
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
Эксперты
Специалист HERMES — это робот для Meta Trader, целью которого является работа с собственными тенденциями и стратегиями робота. ПОЛУЧИТЕ HERMES GOLD PRO БЕСПЛАТНО, УСТАНОВИТЕ И РАБОТАЙТЕ НА ВАШЕМ УЧЕТЕ, СПРОСИТЕ МНЕ В ЧАСТНОМ СООБЩЕНИИ. РЕКОМЕНДАЦИЯ ПО ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ВРЕМЯ: H1 HERMES был разработан для работы на американском металле XAUUSD (GOLD). ГЕРМЕС является многолетним экспертом в ассертивном СКАЛЬПИНГЕ, поэтому он может оставаться без торговли 1,2,3 дня, в зависимости от величины его «ри
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Индикаторы
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Эксперты
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Автоматически устанавливает точные уровни TP и SL на любую сделку ️ Работает со всеми парами и советниками, фильтрация по символу или magic number Этот советник позволяет вам задавать точные уровни Take Profit (TP) и Stop Loss (SL), используя ценовые значения (например, 1.12345 на EURUSD). Без пунктов или пипсов — только точное управление ордерами по цене, для всех ордеров или отфильтрованных по графику или magic number. Основные функци
Professional Manager Trader
Stefan Petkov
Эксперты
Представляем Professional Manager Trader – мощный инструмент, разработанный для улучшения вашего опыта торговли. Разработанный с опытом опытного трейдера на полный рабочий день, этот торговый интерфейс эффективно управляет вашими сделками и капиталом. Его стратегия основана на прорывах и включает в себя лично разработанные подтверждающие индикаторы, имеющие подтвержденную историю успеха. С упором на управление рисками и деньгами, Professional Manager Trader является ключом к успешной торговле. О
Deep Analyst v4
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Эксперт Deep Analyst (mt5 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/163998) Deep Analyst   — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, использующий специализированный алгоритм для глубокого анализа рыночных циклов и амплитудных колебаний цены. Анализируя рыночную ситуацию за определенный временной промежуток, эксперт определяет силу и амплитуду цен с помощью уникальной индикационной системы, работающей исключительно на основе реальных данных. При изменении глобального тренда и его вектора, ал
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Эксперты
Советник GOAL TIME основан на понятии времени. Он анализирует изменение цены в зависимости от времени и определяет лучшее время для успешной установки ордера. Этот советник основан на индикаторе, который рисует кривую цены по времени. Эта кривая рассчитывается при помощи алгоритма, который анализирует прошлые данные. После этого советник использует полученную кривую и устанавливает правильный ордер. В случае неправильного выбора задачей советника становится ограничение убытков. После тщательного
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
Expert Grid rsi Pro
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
Эксперты
Общее описание Grid RSI Pro v3.1 — это продвинутый торговый советник для MetaTrader 4, использующий сеточную стратегию с фильтрацией по индикатору RSI. Советник автоматически открывает ордера по заданным уровням, создавая сетку ордеров для захвата колебаний рынка. Версия 3.1 включает расширенные функции управления рисками и улучшенную систему фильтрации сигналов. Основные возможности 1. Стратегии торговли RSI стратегия : Открытие позиций при достижении индикатором RSI уровней перекупленности (80
Digital Experts
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник DIGITAL EXPERTS - это инструмент, объединяющий в себе пять наших цифровых советников следующим образом: Советник MILCH COW HEDGE работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования. Преимущество советника заключается в использовании любой возможности в любом направлении. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советник MILCH COW MIX работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования и стратегии кратных. Преимуществ
SnowyOwlFree
RODION SLOTIN
3 (2)
Эксперты
Бесплатная версия трендового советника SnowyOwl, работа основана на определении комбинаций свечных паттернов. Виртуальный трейлинг стоп тралит каждый открытый ордер, и группирует открытые ордера для их одновременного закрытия. В бесплатной версии возможна работа только по одному таймфрейму, в то время как в платной открытие ордеров на выбранном ТФ является сигналом для открытия ордеров на младших ТФ. [url=https://mql5.com/8b7n3][img]https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/widget/48519/mid?f=1[/img][/url]
FREE
US30 Legion Flip
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
US 30 Legion Flip v1.0 Expert Advisor developed to trade the US30 index (Dow Jones Industrial Average) on the M5 timeframe. It uses a Buy Stop and Sell Stop entry system combined with a Stochastic Oscillator filter (5,3,3) to confirm overbought and oversold conditions before executing trades, reducing entries against momentum. Recommended Configuration: Pair: US30 / Wall Street 30 Timeframe: M5 Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD Recommended Broker: IC Markets (RAW Spread account) Dynamic Stop Loss
Platinum Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Эксперты
Советник открывает два противоположных ордера один из которых всегда закрывается с профитом , затем выставляется следующая пара ордеров. Если цена идет в одном направление советник начинает увеличивать прибыль, а убыточные сделки увеличивают следующий лот, там самым закрывая все сделки по минимальной прибыли. Советник хорошо подходит для разгона депозита на центовом счету. Можно использовать на любых парах. Параметры: Max Spread - Ограничение по спреду на открытие первых ордеров. Lot - начальный
С этим продуктом покупают
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет во
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Эксперты
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Эксперты
Советник (Fortune): Ваш надежный инструмент для высокочастотной торговли на Форекс Советник (Fortune) предназначен для использования на любом временном периоде, любой валютной паре и на сервере любого брокера. Уникальная торговая система делает его универсальным инструментом для трейдеров. Для оптимальной работы рекомендуется использовать ликвидные форекс-пары, низкий спред и VPS. Начать можно с депозита в $100 и лота 0.01. Основные характеристики и преимущества Высокочастотная торговля : Испол
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Эксперты
Для этого советника нужен брокер с исполнением Market Execution (счета типа ECN, NDD, STP), с низким спредом, StopLevel нулевой (или близок к этому), желательно без комиссии (влияет на величину прибыли), время исполнения ордеров исчисляется в миллисекундах, а не в минутах, реквоты и проскальзывания не слишком часто. Депозит: Минимальный депозит 50$ (MinLot = 0.01) или 500$ (MinLot = 0.1) Рекомендованные валютные пары: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD Нет Мартингейла / Нет с
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Эксперты
Https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/gzd811   работает на  EURUSD  м15   Int  Slippage  =100  ;  //  цена сделки  может принять  в  Slippage   Extern  двойной  только излишки  = 200  ;  //  максимальной  только выиграть   Extern  двойной  =  10  крупнейших  //  стоп  стоп  ;   Extern  двойной  изоляции  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  максимальная  точка  =  0  ;   Extern  двойной  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  =  20  крупнейших  ;   Extern  двойной  паритета  стоп  стоп  //  крупнейших  =  2  ;   Extern  int
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Meat EA - это полностью автоматическая, 24-х часовая торговая система, торгующая на основе анализа движения тренда на базе встроенного индикатора и трендовом индикаторе Moving Average, основана на системе скальпинга и хеджирования. Система оптимизирована для работы на паре EURUSD с таймфреймом M30, рекомендуется работать с ECN/STP-брокером с низким спредом, низкой комиссией и быстрым исполнением. Мониторинг сигналов Рабочая валютная пара/таймфрейм: EURUSD M30. Преимущества советник ник
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Эксперты
Депозит:  от 100 единиц депозита Торговые пары: Рекомендую валютные пары: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Торговый период:  Любой Счета: Следует использовать счета ECN-ECN.Pro с пятизначными котировками с умеренным размером (spread). Параметры: USING -  Выбор, торговли риск или фиксированный лот RISK/LOT -  Значение Риска Лота RESTORING_THE_BALANCE  - Восстановление баланса * HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Сброс Глобальной переменной TAKE_PROFIT -  Устанавливаемая прибыль STOP_L
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Эксперты
PointerX основан на собственном осцилляторе и встроенных индикаторах (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) и работает независимо. Вы можете создавать собственные стратегии на основе PointerX . Теоретически возможны все стратегии, основанные на индикаторах, кроме мартингейла, арбитража, гридов, нейронных сетей или торговли новостями. PointerX включает в себя 2 набора индикаторов Управление всеми индикаторами Настраиваемый осциллятор Управление тейк-профитом Управление стоп-лоссом Управление сделками
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник MILCH COW HEDGE версии 1.12 работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования. Преимущество советника заключается в использовании любой возможности в любом направлении. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуется использовать на парах с высокой волатильностью валют, таких как GBPAUD, AUDCAD Тестирование советника за период с 01.01.2016 по 09.12.2016 показало удвоение счета четыре раза Интер
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Эксперты
Автоматическая торговая система, оптимизированная и готовая к использованию. Вход в сделку совершается в определенное время на спокойном рынке. При достижении определенных условий сделка закрывается. Как правило, это небольшая прибыль. Для контроля убытков используется SL. Советник рекомендуется использовать на валютных парах, рекомендуемый рабочий временной интервал m5. Перед использованием на реальном счете рекомендуется провести тестирование в тестере стратегий в терминале. Для работы советни
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Эксперты
Данный робот использует пользовательский скрытый осцилляторный индикатор, а также анализирует реакцию рынка. Он торгует в основном во время повышенной волатильности. Он работает при помощи нескольких отложенных ордеров с разными размерами лотов и активно модифицирует их позиции. Использует расширенное управление капиталом. Установка TradingMode позволяет также работать в соответствии с условиями FIFO. Показывает успешные результаты на различных рынках и различных таймфреймах. Наилучшие результат
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Эксперты
Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Goliath EA
Anvar Gadadov
1 (3)
Эксперты
Представляю вашему вниманию скальперский советник Goliath EA. Операции по торговым сделкам выполняются по определенному алгоритму. Единовременно по одному торговому инструменту может быть открыт лишь один ордер. Также при открытии ордеров всегда выставляются приказы: Stop Loss и Take Profit. Таймфрейм: M5 Параметры Lot - задаваемый размер торговой позиции; Risk - авто расчет для сделки; StopLoss - уровень максимально допустимого убытка; TakeProfit - уровень максимальной допустимой прибыли; Star
Другие продукты этого автора
HedgeGrid EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
HedgeGrid Pro is an automated trading system designed for traders who want to use hedging techniques combined with structured pending order placement. The EA focuses on flexible market entry, controlled exposure, and adaptive order positioning without the need for constant manual monitoring. The system supports both directional trading and balanced hedging approaches, making it suitable for a wide range of market conditions. This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena
FREE
Steady Gain Protector
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Steady Gain Protector  is a simplified entry-level version of the Gold Rocket HFT trading system. It is designed for users who want a basic automated trading experience with fixed parameters and limited functionality. This Expert Advisor opens BUY positions only , using a dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover combined with short-term price momentum confirmation. The system is intended for small accounts and traders who prefer a simple structure with controlled exposure. This is our o
FREE
ATR Master Ea
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
ATR Master EA is a sophisticated, fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capture significant market moves while maintaining strict risk control. This professional-grade trading system combines the reliability of Moving Average trend confirmation with the precision of ATR (Average True Range) based entries and dynamic position management. =================== DM me for Set file ================ This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trad
FREE
Relative Strength Index HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Relative Strength Index HFT is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading on Forex markets. It combines three powerful trading strategies with advanced risk management, RSI filtering, and HFT optimization features. # TRADING STRATEGIES = STRATEGY 1: Moving Average Crossover • Uses dual Moving Avera
Quantum Turtle HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
OVERVIEW Turtle Trading EA v4 is an automated Expert Advisor based on the legendary Turtle Trading system developed by Richard Dennis in the 1980s. This EA implements a classic Donchian Channel breakout strategy with modern risk management features including dynamic position sizing based on account equity. STRATEGY Entry Signal: Opens BUY when price breaks above 20-period high; Opens SELL when price breaks below 20-period low Exit Signal: Closes BUY at 10-period low; Closes SELL at 10-period
EtherNova EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Ethereum AI Trading Bot for MT4 & MT5 – Intelligent Level Trading Powered by Python AI and Agentic Automation The Ethereum AI Trading Bot is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent level-based trading with AI-assisted market analysis. Designed for ETHUSD traders, the system integrates technical market structure, dynamic support and resistance levels, and external Python-based analytical tools to enhance trading decisions while maintain
Gold Rocket HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Gold Rocket HFT — это автоматизированный советник, разработанный для MetaTrader 5 , который выполняет высокочастотные сделки по XAUUSD (Gold) с высокой точностью, продвинутым управлением рисками и низкой задержкой исполнения. Он оптимизирован для трейдеров, которым требуется полностью автоматизированное решение, способное адаптироваться к рыночному импульсу без постоянного ручного контроля. Основная стратегия и логика Gold Rocket HFT анализирует движение цены на каждом тике , а не дожидается фор
Equity Multiplier Pro
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Equity Multiplier Pro – экспертный советник для XAUUSD Предупреждение о рисках: Торговля на рынке Forex и CFD связана с высоким риском и может привести к частичной или полной потере капитала. Прошлые результаты не гарантируют будущих. Данный экспертный советник не является системой с гарантированной прибылью. Обзор Данный экспертный советник предназначен для автоматической торговли XAUUSD (золото) с использованием стратегии, основанной на импульсе. Он работает на таймфрейме M5 и подходит для
Pivot Scalper X
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Product Overview PIVOT SCALPER X is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a pivot-based scalping methodology. The system analyzes price behavior around daily pivot levels and executes short-term trades based on mean-reversion logic. The EA is designed to operate with: One open position at a time Predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels No martingale, grid or averaging-down techniques All trades are executed according to strict rule-based conditions. This is our o
Renko BB Scalper
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Индикаторы
Renko BB Scalper is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Renko price structure with Bollinger Bands and a smoothed moving average crossover model to highlight potential short-term trading opportunities. The indicator is designed for traders who prefer noise-reduced price visualization and volatility-based analysis. This tool is for analytical and decision-support purposes and does not execute trades automatically... This is our official communication channel for all Forex
Quantum Bullion EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Quantum Bullion EA — Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (MT5) Product Overview Quantum Bullion EA is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 that trades XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe . The system applies a combination of momentum, trend-strength, volatility, and price-channel indicators together with automated trade management tools. The EA is designed for traders who prefer a rule-based, indicator-driven approach to market execution. This is our official communication channel for a
EtherNova MT5
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Ethereum AI Trading Bot for MT4 & MT5 – Intelligent Level Trading Powered by Python AI and Agentic Automation The Ethereum AI Trading Bot is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent level-based trading with AI-assisted market analysis. Designed for ETHUSD traders, the system integrates technical market structure, dynamic support and resistance levels, and external Python-based analytical tools to enhance trading decisions while maintain
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв