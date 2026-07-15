MACD Overlay Pro

The MACD Overlay Pro brings the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator directly onto your main price chart . By plotting the MACD Line, Signal Line, and an additional trend-confirming SMA directly over price candles, this tool eliminates the need to constantly glance at a separate indicator window, allowing for more focused technical analysis .

Designed for clean visualization, this indicator uses dynamic color-coding to highlight trend direction and a semi-transparent fill between the MACD and Signal lines to clearly identify momentum shifts .

Key Features

  • On-Chart Integration: View your MACD and SMA directly on the price chart, keeping your analysis concentrated where price action happens .

  • Dynamic Color-Coding: The MACD, Signal, and SMA lines automatically change colors (Green for bullish, Red for bearish) based on current momentum, providing instant visual feedback on market trends .

  • Momentum Fill: Features a sophisticated semi-transparent background fill between the MACD and Signal lines, making crossovers and momentum divergence easy to spot .

  • Trend Confirmation: Includes a built-in SMA (Simple Moving Average) plot, allowing you to combine momentum analysis with long-term trend identification in a single indicator .

  • Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your trading style by adjusting the Fast , Slow , Signal , and SMA periods .

Why Use the MACD Overlay Pro?

Trading often involves managing too many indicators, leading to "chart clutter." This tool solves this by consolidating core momentum and trend indicators into a streamlined overlay . It is perfect for price-action traders who want to maintain a clean workspace while still benefiting from the power of the MACD’s momentum signals .

Configuration Settings

  • FAST Period: Adjustable setting for the fast EMA component .

  • SLOW Period: Adjustable setting for the slow EMA component .

  • SIGNAL Period: Configure the sensitivity of your signal line .

  • SMA Period: Customize the secondary trend-confirming moving average .

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Asset Class: Suitable for Forex, Indices, Stocks, and Commodities.

  • Indicator Type: Momentum / Trend Overlay.

Simplify your technical analysis and trade with better clarity using the MACD Overlay Pro.


Рекомендуем также
CV MACD color Indicator
Calogero Vella
Индикаторы
The CV MACD Indicator is a modern and professional momentum indicator designed to analyze trend strength, market direction and potential reversals. By combining the MACD line, signal line and histogram, the indicator helps traders identify market momentum and high-quality trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Features: Precise MACD momentum analysis Early trend reversal detection Clear histogram for market strength visualization Adjustable Fast, Slow and Signal periods Visual Buy & S
FREE
MACD Titanium
Donovan Tjin-a-tak
Индикаторы
MACD Titanium — это индикатор Zero-Lag MACD для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для предоставления более быстрых и чистых сигналов импульса по сравнению с классическим MACD. Используя расчёты Zero-Lag EMA, индикатор снижает задержку сигнала и быстрее реагирует на изменения рыночного импульса, сохраняя при этом привычную структуру MACD, на которую полагаются трейдеры. Что делает его отличным В отличие от стандартного MACD, MACD Titanium: • Использует Zero-Lag EMA для уменьшения запаздывания • Быстрее
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (5)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — Детектор скрытых дивергенций MACD на нескольких таймфреймах Сигнал продолжения тренда, который большинство трейдеров не замечают — теперь обнаруживается автоматически на 6 таймфреймах. Обзор Обычная дивергенция говорит вам, когда тренд может развернуться. Скрытая дивергенция говорит, когда он вот-вот продолжится — и это сигнал, на который больше всего полагаются профессиональные трендовые трейдеры. Проблема в том, что скрытую дивергенцию заметить значительно сложнее, чем обычн
FREE
Montecarlo forecast
Giuseppe Pajusco
Индикаторы
Description of the MonteCarloBands Indicator The   MonteCarloBands   indicator is a forward-looking analytical tool that employs the Monte Carlo method to project potential future price scenarios of a financial asset. It appears as a set of five percentile bands extending into the future, visualizing a "probability cone" based on the historical behavior of the market. Visual Appearance: P50 (Median) : Solid green line at the center, representing the expected median path P25 and P75 : Two orange
FREE
Breakout Finder MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The "Breakout Finder" is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify potential price breakouts and breakdowns on a chart. The highlight of this indicator is its robust signal filtering system, which helps traders avoid false signals (fakeouts) and focus on higher-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Automatic Pivot Point Detection: The indicator automatically identifies significant pivot highs and lows on the chart to establish potential support and resistance levels. Bre
FREE
Mtf Rsi Fusion Basic
Hadi Pourkerman
Индикаторы
MTF RSI Fusion Basic MTF RSI Fusion — это мульти-таймфреймовый RSI-осциллятор, предназначенный для объединения информации о моментуме из нескольких RSI-расчётов в один структурированный индикатор. Вместо использования только одного RSI-источника индикатор объединяет до трёх RSI-потоков с разных таймфреймов в одну линию «Fusion RSI». Дополнительные инструменты, такие как адаптивные зоны перекупленности/перепроданности, визуализация трендового смещения, обнаружение дивергенций, генерация сигналов
FREE
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
Индикаторы
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
MWC Ratio 5
Joerg Hamann
2 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Commitments of Traders Ratio относится к разряду таких вещей, о которых вы не задумываетесь, пока не увидите чудеса, на которые они способны. Индикатор показывает соотношение количества длинных/коротких позиций в отчете, публикуемом комиссией CFTC раз в неделю. Если вы посмотрите на скриншот, вы увидите две (три) зоны нашего интереса. Важно: в версии 1.0 недоступны МА. Зона 1: переключения (красный -> зеленый, зеленый -> красный) Зона 2: пересечение скользящей средней Зона 3: при совм
FREE
SmartPullback
Samuel Jesus Fidalgo Lopez
Индикаторы
Smart Pullback Pro v4 High-Probability Pullback Indicator for MT5 Smart Pullback Pro v4 is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability pullback entries in real time. It automatically plots entry zones, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, giving traders a complete visual trading plan with every signal. How It Works Smart Pullback Pro v4 combines multiple confluence filters to eliminate low-quality signals and focus only on va
FREE
Signal Confluence IND
Paballo Justice Tsoako
Индикаторы
Confluence Signal Engine (MT5 Indicator) A powerful multi-indicator confluence tool that analyzes market conditions using EMA trend, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, ADX, Bollinger Bands, Volume, and candlestick patterns to generate high-confidence trading signals. It filters trades using: Minimum indicator agreement (confluence) Market session quality Multi-timeframe confirmation Risk-to-reward validation (ATR-based SL/TP) The indicator provides: Real-time dashboard with signal strength (%) Early alerts
FREE
Kijun sen
Khaled Nouioui
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Kijun-sen , also known as the Base Line , is arguably the most critical component of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. While many traders focus on the "Cloud," professional traders know that the Kijun-sen is the true heartbeat of market momentum and trend direction. This indicator calculates the midpoint of the highest high and the lowest low over the last 26 periods , providing a stable, medium-term view of the market’s equilibrium.
FREE
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
Индикаторы
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
EA13 Gold Whale Hunter
Nhat Tien Duong
3 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Whale Hunter EA (EA13_M3RX): The Prop Firm Survivor Are you tired of EAs that only work on "Zero Spread" accounts but fail miserably on real Prop Firm conditions? Meet Gold Whale Hunter , the EA designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It doesn't scalp for pennies; it hunts for the big trends.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE: [  EA13_99999D_TANINCODER_5946594662422 ] -- MANDATORY: ALLOW WEBREQUEST TO ACTIVATE THE BOT To verify your License Key, the Bot needs permission
FREE
Heikin Ashi MACD
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
4.5 (4)
Индикаторы
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator based on Heikin Ashi calculations. Here you find multi-colored histogram which corresponds to bull (green) / bear(red) trend. Dark and light colors describes weakness/strenght of price trend in time. Also you can switch calculations between normal and Heikin Ashi price type. Note: Buffers numbers for iCustom: 0-MACD,
FREE
Advanced SuperTrend Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Индикаторы
SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Ride Trends Like a Pro — Never Miss a Move Again Description: The SuperTrend Indicator is your ultimate companion for mastering trend-following strategies. Designed to cut through market noise, this powerful tool combines the precision of Average True Range (ATR) with adaptive trailing stops to pinpoint trend reversals, confirm breakouts, and keep you on the right side of the market. Whether you’re trading forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities, the SuperTr
FREE
MACD Indicator Pro
Samaneh Safar
Индикаторы
MACD Pro – MACD Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Description MACD Pro is a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator for MetaTrader 5. It follows the standard MACD calculation method and displays trend direction and momentum in a separate indicator window. Indicator Elements MACD line based on the difference between fast and slow exponential moving averages Signal line calculated as an exponential moving average of the MACD line Histogram showing the difference between the MACD and signa
FREE
Phoenix Momentum 5 Star
Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
Индикаторы
This indicator, "Phoenix Volume Amazing", is a sophisticated Volume Delta and Order Flow Dashboard. Unlike standard volume indicators that only show total activity, this tool dissects the internal "tug-of-war" between buyers and sellers in real-time. Core Functionality The indicator calculates Delta (the difference between buying volume and selling volume) to provide a "under the hood" look at market sentiment. It uses a custom-built GUI (Graphical User Interface) panel to display these metrics
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Индикаторы
Мультитаймфреймовый трендовый индикатор, на основе индикатора ADX / ADXWilder c уровнями Фибоначчи Индикатор показывает трендовые участки, используя данные индикатора ADX или ADXWilder с нескольких таймфреймов. Импульсный режим индикатора позволяет поймать начало тренда, а несколько "Экранов" с разными таймфреймами позволяют отфильтровать рыночный шум. На график цены добавляются уровни Фибоначчи, которые имеют гибкие настройки. Принцип работы индикатора: если PDI больше NDI, то устанавливается
FREE
BDA Trend Finder
Laron Demetris Burrows
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Используйте этот индикатор, чтобы получать оповещения о тенденциях, развивающихся на рынке. Используя этот индикатор, вы сможете получать оповещения о тенденциях, которые развиваются на рынке по мере их развития. Этот индикатор может быть использован для определения входов или выходов в рамках тренда. Индикатор объединяет информацию с более высоких таймфреймов с ценовыми движениями текущего таймфрейма для вывода сигнала на покупку или продажу. Индикатор может определять изменения тренда или пр
FREE
Impulse MACD
Elie Baptiste Granger
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Impulse MACD is a technical indicator that combines the power of multiple moving averages to create a unique momentum oscillator. Unlike traditional MACD indicators, this tool uses three different moving averages applied to high, low, and weighted price data to generate more precise market impulse signals. Its strength is its excellent filtering capability during ranging markets. Visual Elements Color-coded Histogram : Dynamic green/red bars that change color based on momentum direction Sign
FREE
OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор PipTick OHLC показывает текущие и исторические значения минимума, максимума, открытия, закрытия и средне цены на выбранном периоде. Он может отображать текущие значения или значения за предыдущую сессию. Диапазоном для расчета индикатора может быть дневная, недельная, месячная или любая выбранная пользователем сессия. Уровни Максимум текущей или предыдущей сессии Минимум текущей или предыдущей сессии Открытие текущей или предыдущей сессии Закрытие текущей или предыдущей сессии Среднее
FREE
MWC COX 5
Joerg Hamann
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор MWC COX показывает зоны экстремумов чистых длинных/коротких позиций в отчете по сделкам трейдеров, публикуемом комиссией CFTC раз в неделю за четыре периода. Настройки по умолчанию: периоды 12, 26, 52 и 156 недель. Дополнительные функции Отображает сумму всех 4 периодов в одной строке Встроены индикаторы MA, MOM и RSI ( не в версии MQL5 Version 1.0 ) Необходимо скачать файл MWC_3L.dat в папку [...]/MQL5/Files . Более подробную инструкцию можно скачать здесь . Main data folder: www.myw
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT5 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend
FREE
LT Force
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Индикаторы
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. Thanks to Andre Sens for the version 1.1 idea. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT4 version: 
FREE
StrikeZone Macd Atr
Park Geonwoo
Индикаторы
StrikeZone Macd Atr is an advanced volatility-adaptive oscillator that scales the traditional MACD using ATR. This approach solves the common problem of conventional MACD: it does not react properly to changing volatility. With ATR scaling, momentum becomes clearer, smoother, and more meaningful across all market conditions. Key Features 1. ATR-Scaled MACD Oscillator The indicator adjusts (MACD – Signal) by ATR ratio, allowing: Reduced noise during high-volatility periods Enhanced sensitivity du
FREE
Taobel Divergence Detector
Taofeek Bello
Индикаторы
Taobel Divergence Detector is an advanced divergence analysis indicator designed for traders who want more than simple divergence type. It combines Regular Divergence, Hidden Divergence, multi-timeframe trend analysis, performance statistics, and an integrated trade management panel into one professional trading workspace. Download Pro. Version here Taobel Divergence Detector evaluates market context, tracks historical performance, and provides actionable trade information to help traders make
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Индикаторы
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
SSACD Forecast Limited Edition
Roman Korotchenko
3 (3)
Индикаторы
SSACD - Singular Spectral Average Convergence/Divergence Аналог индикатора MACD на основе метода "Гусеница" Сингулярного Спектрального Анализа (ССА). Версия с ограничениями индикатора SSACD Forecast . Ограничения касаются набора параметров и их диапазона. Специфика метода ССА является эффективной методикой обработки нестационарных временных рядов с неизвестной внутренней структурой. Метод позволяет находить заранее неизвестные периодичности ряда и строить прогноз исходя из обнаруженных закономе
FREE
Price Momentum
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
Value Chart indicator presents the Price evolution in a new form. This indicator, Price Momentum , was developed taking all the calculations presented in the book " Dynamic Trading Indicators " by Mark W. Helweg and David Stendahl (2002). The technique involves de-trended Prices from a user-defined Period of analysis and the addition of a Volatility index correction. The result is an Oscillator with 3 zones: Fair Price Value, Overbought/Oversold and Extremely Overbought/Oversold zones. Adding th
FREE
Original MACD
Kirill Paskhin
4.86 (7)
Индикаторы
Moving Average Convergence/Divergence — схождение/расхождение скользящих средних — технический индикатор, разработанный Джеральдом Аппелем (Gerald Appel), используемый в техническом анализе для проверки силы и направления тренда, а также определения разворотных точек. Встроенный в MetaTrader 5 индикатор MACD не соответствует задумке автора (Gerald Appel): -линия MACD графически изображена в виде гистограммы, однако гистограммой отражается разница между линией MACD и сигнальной линией;  -сигнальн
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Другие продукты этого автора
Smart Momentum Flow
Amro Badredin Mohammedalnoor Mohammedahmed
Индикаторы
Smart Momentum Flow by Amro Alnoor Smart Momentum Flow is a color-coded oscillator designed to visualize the relationship between short-term fund flow momentum and the underlying trend. It highlights moments where momentum pressure builds, fades, or reverses. How It Works The indicator plots two synchronized layers in a separate window: Momentum Flow Trend: A fast-reacting momentum line derived from a multi-stage stochastic smoothing process, designed to catch early shifts in buying and selling
Signals iFVG
Amro Badredin Mohammedalnoor Mohammedahmed
Индикаторы
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) Indicator is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to identify and trade high-probability price-action reversals. By detecting when a standard Fair Value Gap (FVG) is "inverted" (breached by price), this indicator automatically maps zones where price often finds support or resistance upon retesting. Engineered for reliability, the indicator provides non-repainting signals for completed bars, helping you make decisions based on confirmed market
VWAP with STDEV Professional
Amro Badredin Mohammedalnoor Mohammedahmed
Индикаторы
Overview The VWAP with STDEV Professional is a powerful institutional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) indicator for MetaTrader 5 . Designed for precision, this tool provides real-time anchoring and standard deviation bands to help traders identify liquidity, fair value, and reversal zones with unparalleled accuracy . Whether you are a day trader focusing on intraday sessions or a swing trader analyzing weekly or monthly volume, this indicator offers the structural flexibility needed t
Smart Funds Momentum
Amro Badredin Mohammedalnoor Mohammedahmed
Индикаторы
Smart Funds Momentum is an advanced volatility-weighted Range Oscillator designed to isolate institutional momentum, eliminate market noise, and give you clear, color-coded entry and exit signals. By measuring price deviations relative to dynamic, ATR-adjusted range boundaries, this indicator reveals where smart funds are aggressively pushing price—and when a trend is exhausting. Key Features Volatility-Weighted MA Baseline: Replaces laggy traditional moving averages with a custom volatility-wei
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв