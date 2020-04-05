NestedZone Sniper — Nested Engulfing Zone Sniper with Dual-RSI Confluence & Liquidity Sweep Confirmation

Most engulfing-pattern tools stop at drawing a single rectangle and leaving you to guess what happens next. NestedZone Sniper was built differently: it hunts for structural agreement between two timeframes before it ever considers a trade. Only when a lower-timeframe engulfing zone forms nested inside a higher-timeframe engulfing zone of the same direction does the EA start paying attention — because that overlap is where institutional-style reaction zones actually cluster.

How the core logic works

The EA continuously scans your Higher Timeframe (default H4) and Lower Timeframe (default M15) for engulfing sequences. An engulfing sequence isn't limited to a simple 2-candle pattern — NestedZone Sniper recognizes runs of 1 to 4 same-direction candles that collectively engulf the prior opposite candle's high or low, exactly the way price actually behaves in impulsive moves, while automatically discarding sequences broken by an opposing candle before the engulf completes. Each valid sequence is plotted as a colored rectangle directly on your chart, HTF zones and LTF zones in separate, fully customizable colors, so you can see market structure at a glance without cluttering your chart with noise.

When price returns into a nested zone (LTF zone sitting inside an HTF zone, same bias), the EA moves into its entry-confirmation phase. This is where NestedZone Sniper separates itself from simple zone-marking indicators — it never trades or alerts on a touch alone.

Dual-timeframe RSI confluence engine

Two RSI readings from two independently configurable timeframes are evaluated together, live, right inside the EA's own dashboard (no cluttered sub-window needed). The system grades every setup into a probability tier:

Low probability — one RSI reaches your alert threshold

— one RSI reaches your alert threshold Medium probability — either RSI reaches the deeper extreme level

— either RSI reaches the deeper extreme level High probability — both RSIs simultaneously reach the deeper extreme level, on both timeframes at once

This tiered read means you're never getting a flat yes/no signal — you're getting a graded read on how much timeframe alignment is actually behind the move.

Liquidity sweep confirmation

For traders who want price-action confirmation rather than (or in addition to) RSI, the EA detects genuine wick sweeps — a bullish candle sweeping the previous candle's high, or a bearish candle sweeping the previous candle's low — but only counts them while price is physically inside the nested zone. This keeps sweep signals contextual instead of firing on random noise across the whole chart.

You choose exactly how these two confirmation engines combine through a single input: Sweep-only, RSI-only, or Both required together for maximum selectivity.

Full trade automation or alert-only — your choice

Flip a single switch and NestedZone Sniper becomes a pure alert engine: popup alerts, mobile push notifications, and terminal alerts fire on zone activation, RSI confluence, sweep detection, trade entries, and TP/SL hits — perfect if you want to manually pull the trigger or feed signals into your own workflow. Flip it the other way and the EA manages full entries and exits autonomously, always capping itself at one open position at a time so you're never overexposed.

Institutional-grade risk management

Position sizing is available in three modes: fixed manual lots, automatic balance-scaled lots (lot-per-$100 balance), or a fixed dollar-per-lot ratio — so the same EA scales cleanly from a small account to a funded prop account without touching a single line of code. Stop-loss can be calculated from fixed pips, live ATR, or recent swing high/low, with take-profit expressed as a clean risk-to-reward multiple. A configurable trailing stop locks in profit once price moves in your favor.

On top of per-trade risk, NestedZone Sniper layers account-level protection: an equity-protect dollar limit that pauses the EA for the rest of the day if drawdown gets too deep, a daily take-profit dollar target that locks in gains and stops trading once hit, and a hard daily stop-loss dollar ceiling that halts the EA entirely if things go wrong — essential safeguards for prop-firm accounts and anyone serious about capital preservation.

A dashboard built to be glanced at, not studied

A clean on-chart panel shows you, at all times: current mode (live/alert-only), nested zone status and bias, live dual-RSI readings, current sweep state, whether a position is open, running daily P/L, EA operational status (running / paused / hard-stopped), and whether you're inside your configured trading session. Everything you need to trust the EA at a glance, without opening the terminal log.

Fully customizable, fully transparent

Every threshold — RSI levels, zone colors, timeframes, bar lookback, session hours, risk amounts — is exposed as an input. Source code is provided to buyers, along with ongoing support for revisions and future specification changes.

NestedZone Sniper is built for traders who already understand that price respects structure before it respects indicators, and want a tool that waits for genuine multi-timeframe agreement instead of firing on every pattern it finds.