Aurevyne Trade Manager Pro
AUREVYNE Trade Manager Pro

AUREVYNE Trade Manager Pro is a manual trade, risk, and position management tool for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders plan trades precisely, calculate position size automatically, execute orders, and manage open positions in a structured way.

The trader always remains in full control of trade direction, entry, and strategy. The product does not generate automatic trading signals and does not open trades without the user’s explicit confirmation.

Main Features

  • Buy and Sell setups directly from the chart panel
  • Market orders and automatic pending orders
  • automatic selection between limit and stop orders depending on the planned entry
  • risk calculation in percentage or as a fixed money amount
  • calculation based on balance, equity, or free margin
  • automatic position size calculation based on entry and stop loss
  • visual entry, stop-loss, TP1, and TP2 levels
  • transparent risk/reward zones directly on the chart
  • support for multiple trades managed simultaneously
  • hedging support for long and short positions
  • spread, margin, and broker-level checks
  • optional session filter
  • English and German user interface

Direct Stop-Loss Control

The stop loss can be adjusted directly in the “Trade Management” section:

SL [−] [current distance] [+] [AUTO]

  • reduces the stop-loss distance
  • + increases the stop-loss distance
  • the middle field shows the current distance in points
  • AUTO restores the adaptively calculated default stop loss

After any adjustment, position size, TP1, TP2, and the visual risk/reward display are automatically recalculated. This keeps the selected risk transparent and easy to understand.

TP1, TP2, and Break-even

Two profit targets can be used for each trade:

  • individual risk-to-reward ratio for TP1
  • individual risk-to-reward ratio for TP2
  • freely adjustable partial close at TP1
  • automatic stop-loss move to break-even after TP1
  • optional break-even offset in points
  • TP2 remains active as the final target for the remaining position

After TP1 is reached, the defined portion of the position is closed. As soon as the broker confirms the break-even modification, the new status is displayed directly on the chart. After TP2 is fully reached, the related zones are automatically removed.

Multi-Trade Management

On hedging accounts, up to five trades can be managed independently at the same time.

Each position has its own status for:

  • entry
  • stop loss
  • TP1
  • TP2
  • partial close
  • break-even
  • remaining volume

This allows long and short trades to be managed in parallel. Pending orders are also detected and automatically transferred into position management once activated.

Safety and Risk Functions

Before execution, the Trade Manager checks, among other things:

  • available margin
  • allowed lot size
  • minimum and maximum volume steps
  • broker stop level
  • spread in relation to the stop-loss distance
  • maximum risk limit
  • maximum margin usage
  • optional trading hours

If an order cannot be executed safely or in compliance with the selected conditions, the panel will display an appropriate message.

Includes the AUREVYNE Obsidian Chart Theme

The product includes the optional AUREVYNE Obsidian Chart Theme at no additional cost.

The theme offers:

  • Obsidian / anthracite background
  • champagne-gold bullish candles
  • silver bearish candles
  • color-matched entry, SL, and TP levels
  • subtle AUREVYNE branding on the chart

The theme can be disabled in the input parameters. If desired, the previous chart design can be restored automatically when the Trade Manager is removed.

How to Use

  1. Select a Buy or Sell setup
  2. Choose a Market or Pending order
  3. Set the risk in percentage or as a money amount
  4. Adjust the stop-loss distance
  5. Configure TP1, TP2, and partial close
  6. Set the break-even function and offset
  7. Review the values in the Trade Plan
  8. Confirm the order with “Place Order”

Demo and Strategy Tester

The Market demo version can be tested in the visual MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

The main panel functions, order types, risk calculations, partial closes, and break-even workflows can be tested there using historical price data.

Note: Direct dragging of chart objects may be limited in the visual Strategy Tester depending on the MetaTrader version used. In the live chart, trade levels can be adjusted directly. In the Strategy Tester, the corresponding panel controls are available instead.

Important Notes

  • This product is a manual trading and risk management tool.
  • It does not provide buy or sell signals.
  • It does not guarantee profits and does not replace your own trading strategy.
  • Multi-trade and hedging functions are intended for hedging accounts.
  • Please test new settings on a demo account first.
  • Trading conditions, spread, tick value, and minimum volume may vary depending on the broker and symbol.

AUREVYNE Trade Manager Pro was developed for traders who want to define their own setups while combining planning, risk calculation, order execution, and position management in one clear interface.


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