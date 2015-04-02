Aurevyne Trade Manager Pro
AUREVYNE Trade Manager Pro

AUREVYNE Trade Manager Pro is a manual trade, risk, and position management tool for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders plan trades precisely, calculate position size automatically, execute orders, and manage open positions in a structured way.

The trader always remains in full control of trade direction, entry, and strategy. The product does not generate automatic trading signals and does not open trades without the user’s explicit confirmation.

Main Features

  • Buy and Sell setups directly from the chart panel
  • Market orders and automatic pending orders
  • automatic selection between limit and stop orders depending on the planned entry
  • risk calculation in percentage or as a fixed money amount
  • calculation based on balance, equity, or free margin
  • automatic position size calculation based on entry and stop loss
  • visual entry, stop-loss, TP1, and TP2 levels
  • transparent risk/reward zones directly on the chart
  • support for multiple trades managed simultaneously
  • hedging support for long and short positions
  • spread, margin, and broker-level checks
  • optional session filter
  • English and German user interface

Direct Stop-Loss Control

The stop loss can be adjusted directly in the “Trade Management” section:

SL [−] [current distance] [+] [AUTO]

  • reduces the stop-loss distance
  • + increases the stop-loss distance
  • the middle field shows the current distance in points
  • AUTO restores the adaptively calculated default stop loss

After any adjustment, position size, TP1, TP2, and the visual risk/reward display are automatically recalculated. This keeps the selected risk transparent and easy to understand.

TP1, TP2, and Break-even

Two profit targets can be used for each trade:

  • individual risk-to-reward ratio for TP1
  • individual risk-to-reward ratio for TP2
  • freely adjustable partial close at TP1
  • automatic stop-loss move to break-even after TP1
  • optional break-even offset in points
  • TP2 remains active as the final target for the remaining position

After TP1 is reached, the defined portion of the position is closed. As soon as the broker confirms the break-even modification, the new status is displayed directly on the chart. After TP2 is fully reached, the related zones are automatically removed.

Multi-Trade Management

On hedging accounts, up to five trades can be managed independently at the same time.

Each position has its own status for:

  • entry
  • stop loss
  • TP1
  • TP2
  • partial close
  • break-even
  • remaining volume

This allows long and short trades to be managed in parallel. Pending orders are also detected and automatically transferred into position management once activated.

Safety and Risk Functions

Before execution, the Trade Manager checks, among other things:

  • available margin
  • allowed lot size
  • minimum and maximum volume steps
  • broker stop level
  • spread in relation to the stop-loss distance
  • maximum risk limit
  • maximum margin usage
  • optional trading hours

If an order cannot be executed safely or in compliance with the selected conditions, the panel will display an appropriate message.

Includes the AUREVYNE Obsidian Chart Theme

The product includes the optional AUREVYNE Obsidian Chart Theme at no additional cost.

The theme offers:

  • Obsidian / anthracite background
  • champagne-gold bullish candles
  • silver bearish candles
  • color-matched entry, SL, and TP levels
  • subtle AUREVYNE branding on the chart

The theme can be disabled in the input parameters. If desired, the previous chart design can be restored automatically when the Trade Manager is removed.

How to Use

  1. Select a Buy or Sell setup
  2. Choose a Market or Pending order
  3. Set the risk in percentage or as a money amount
  4. Adjust the stop-loss distance
  5. Configure TP1, TP2, and partial close
  6. Set the break-even function and offset
  7. Review the values in the Trade Plan
  8. Confirm the order with “Place Order”

Demo and Strategy Tester

The Market demo version can be tested in the visual MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

The main panel functions, order types, risk calculations, partial closes, and break-even workflows can be tested there using historical price data.

Note: Direct dragging of chart objects may be limited in the visual Strategy Tester depending on the MetaTrader version used. In the live chart, trade levels can be adjusted directly. In the Strategy Tester, the corresponding panel controls are available instead.

Important Notes

  • This product is a manual trading and risk management tool.
  • It does not provide buy or sell signals.
  • It does not guarantee profits and does not replace your own trading strategy.
  • Multi-trade and hedging functions are intended for hedging accounts.
  • Please test new settings on a demo account first.
  • Trading conditions, spread, tick value, and minimum volume may vary depending on the broker and symbol.

AUREVYNE Trade Manager Pro was developed for traders who want to define their own setups while combining planning, risk calculation, order execution, and position management in one clear interface.


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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Утилиты
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Утилиты
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Утилиты
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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5 (22)
Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
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Утилиты
Forex Analyzer Pro Панель аналитики торгового счета MT5 Forex Analyzer Pro — это веб-платформа для аналитики торговли, разработанная для пользователей MetaTrader 5. Forex Analyzer Pro синхронизирует активность счета из MetaTrader 5 и организует торговую информацию в инструменты аналитики, отчетности, мониторинга и ведения журнала через структурированную панель управления. Платформа позволяет пользователям получать доступ к своей торговой панели через поддерживаемые веб-браузеры на настольных ком
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Утилиты
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Утилиты
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
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Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Утилиты
Royal Copier — Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MT5 Royal Copier — это профессиональный локальный копировщик сделок в реальном времени для MetaTrader 5. Теперь он объединяет обе функции в одном MT5 Expert Advisor. В параметрах вы просто выбираете, будет ли EA работать в режиме Master или в режиме Client . Это означает, что один и тот же EA можно использовать как на исходном счёте, так и на принимающем счёте, при этом сохраняя исходное поведение копировщика. Royal Copier поддерживает копиро
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Утилиты
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Утилиты
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Утилиты
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Footprint Secrets Orderflow Analyzer
Luca Sascha Schukalla
Утилиты
The real‑time view of what is happening inside the market. Footprint Secrets brings detailed analysis directly into MetaTrader 5. It shows where volume is trading, how buyers and sellers are interacting, and how liquidity shifts as the market evolves. Designed for traders who want a precise, real‑time understanding of market behavior. Check out the free preview version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172398 Benefits for the Trader See the real activity behind price . Footprint ch
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Утилиты
Global Investing FX Terminal — это комплексный FX-дашборд для MetaTrader 5 — процентные ставки центральных банков, позиции COT CFTC, рэнкинг carry, индексы экономических сюрпризов, перекос опционов, настроения ритейла и корреляции, тринадцать панелей в общей сложности — отображается на едином канвасе без мерцания и обновляется каждые 10 секунд через один прикреплённый EA. Никаких внешних программ не требуется. Профессиональный анализ валютного рынка требует одновременного доступа к данным, котор
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Утилиты
TICK CHART SERVICE - Профессиональный сервис тиковых графиков для MT5 tg @eeevleee КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ Tick Chart Service - это инновационный сервис для MetaTrader 5, который создает полноценные тиковые графики из любого инструмента в режиме реального времени. Система преобразует поток тиков в кастомный символ, позволяя торговать и ана
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Индикаторы
Please feel free to leave an honest review after downloading so that I can continuously improve the indicator—thank you! AUREVYNE Session Liquidity See where session liquidity is resting — and recognize when it gets swept. AUREVYNE Session Liquidity is a clean and focused MT5 indicator designed to visualize the most important liquidity levels of the Asia and London sessions. The indicator automatically displays session highs and lows, monitors their current state and marks confirmed liquidit
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Эксперты
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