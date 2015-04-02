





AUREVYNE Trade Manager Pro is a manual trade, risk, and position management tool for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders plan trades precisely, calculate position size automatically, execute orders, and manage open positions in a structured way.

The trader always remains in full control of trade direction, entry, and strategy. The product does not generate automatic trading signals and does not open trades without the user’s explicit confirmation.

Main Features

Buy and Sell setups directly from the chart panel

Market orders and automatic pending orders

automatic selection between limit and stop orders depending on the planned entry

risk calculation in percentage or as a fixed money amount

calculation based on balance, equity, or free margin

automatic position size calculation based on entry and stop loss

visual entry, stop-loss, TP1, and TP2 levels

transparent risk/reward zones directly on the chart

support for multiple trades managed simultaneously

hedging support for long and short positions

spread, margin, and broker-level checks

optional session filter

English and German user interface

Direct Stop-Loss Control

The stop loss can be adjusted directly in the “Trade Management” section:

SL [−] [current distance] [+] [AUTO]

− reduces the stop-loss distance

reduces the stop-loss distance + increases the stop-loss distance

increases the stop-loss distance the middle field shows the current distance in points

AUTO restores the adaptively calculated default stop loss

After any adjustment, position size, TP1, TP2, and the visual risk/reward display are automatically recalculated. This keeps the selected risk transparent and easy to understand.

TP1, TP2, and Break-even

Two profit targets can be used for each trade:

individual risk-to-reward ratio for TP1

individual risk-to-reward ratio for TP2

freely adjustable partial close at TP1

automatic stop-loss move to break-even after TP1

optional break-even offset in points

TP2 remains active as the final target for the remaining position

After TP1 is reached, the defined portion of the position is closed. As soon as the broker confirms the break-even modification, the new status is displayed directly on the chart. After TP2 is fully reached, the related zones are automatically removed.

Multi-Trade Management

On hedging accounts, up to five trades can be managed independently at the same time.

Each position has its own status for:

entry

stop loss

TP1

TP2

partial close

break-even

remaining volume

This allows long and short trades to be managed in parallel. Pending orders are also detected and automatically transferred into position management once activated.

Safety and Risk Functions

Before execution, the Trade Manager checks, among other things:

available margin

allowed lot size

minimum and maximum volume steps

broker stop level

spread in relation to the stop-loss distance

maximum risk limit

maximum margin usage

optional trading hours

If an order cannot be executed safely or in compliance with the selected conditions, the panel will display an appropriate message.

Includes the AUREVYNE Obsidian Chart Theme

The product includes the optional AUREVYNE Obsidian Chart Theme at no additional cost.

The theme offers:

Obsidian / anthracite background

champagne-gold bullish candles

silver bearish candles

color-matched entry, SL, and TP levels

subtle AUREVYNE branding on the chart

The theme can be disabled in the input parameters. If desired, the previous chart design can be restored automatically when the Trade Manager is removed.

How to Use

Select a Buy or Sell setup Choose a Market or Pending order Set the risk in percentage or as a money amount Adjust the stop-loss distance Configure TP1, TP2, and partial close Set the break-even function and offset Review the values in the Trade Plan Confirm the order with “Place Order”

Demo and Strategy Tester

The Market demo version can be tested in the visual MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

The main panel functions, order types, risk calculations, partial closes, and break-even workflows can be tested there using historical price data.

Note: Direct dragging of chart objects may be limited in the visual Strategy Tester depending on the MetaTrader version used. In the live chart, trade levels can be adjusted directly. In the Strategy Tester, the corresponding panel controls are available instead.

Important Notes

This product is a manual trading and risk management tool.

It does not provide buy or sell signals.

It does not guarantee profits and does not replace your own trading strategy.

Multi-trade and hedging functions are intended for hedging accounts.

Please test new settings on a demo account first.

Trading conditions, spread, tick value, and minimum volume may vary depending on the broker and symbol.

AUREVYNE Trade Manager Pro was developed for traders who want to define their own setups while combining planning, risk calculation, order execution, and position management in one clear interface.