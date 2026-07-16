Aurevyne Session Liquidity

Please feel free to leave an honest review after downloading so that I can continuously improve the indicator—thank you!



AUREVYNE Session Liquidity

See where session liquidity is resting — and recognize when it gets swept.

AUREVYNE Session Liquidity is a clean and focused MT5 indicator designed to visualize the most important liquidity levels of the Asia and London sessions.

The indicator automatically displays session highs and lows, monitors their current state and marks confirmed liquidity sweeps directly on the chart. Everything is presented in the distinctive AUREVYNE obsidian, champagne-gold and silver design.

Main Features:

Asia session high and low
London session high and low
Clear session-range visualization
Historical session levels
Compact AUREVYNE status dashboard
On-chart markers at the exact sweep location

Automatic status classification:
-WAITING
-FORMING
-ACTIVE
-SWEPT
-TAKEN
-UNTOUCHED

English and German interface
Adjustable session times for different broker server times
Sweep and break events confirmed after candle close
Sweep or Taken?
SWEPT: Price trades beyond the liquidity level but closes back inside the range.
TAKEN: The candle closes clearly beyond the liquidity level.
This distinction helps traders identify whether liquidity was only collected or whether the level was decisively broken.

Clean by Design:
The Edition intentionally avoids unnecessary signals and overloaded chart elements. It does not provide entries, buy/sell signals or automated trading.
Its purpose is simple:
Show the session liquidity. Track its status. Mark the reaction.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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