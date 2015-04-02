Aurevyne Trade Manager Pro
AUREVYNE Trade Manager Pro

AUREVYNE Trade Manager Pro is a manual trade, risk, and position management tool for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders plan trades precisely, calculate position size automatically, execute orders, and manage open positions in a structured way.

The trader always remains in full control of trade direction, entry, and strategy. The product does not generate automatic trading signals and does not open trades without the user’s explicit confirmation.

Main Features

  • Buy and Sell setups directly from the chart panel
  • Market orders and automatic pending orders
  • automatic selection between limit and stop orders depending on the planned entry
  • risk calculation in percentage or as a fixed money amount
  • calculation based on balance, equity, or free margin
  • automatic position size calculation based on entry and stop loss
  • visual entry, stop-loss, TP1, and TP2 levels
  • transparent risk/reward zones directly on the chart
  • support for multiple trades managed simultaneously
  • hedging support for long and short positions
  • spread, margin, and broker-level checks
  • optional session filter
  • English and German user interface

Direct Stop-Loss Control

The stop loss can be adjusted directly in the “Trade Management” section:

SL [−] [current distance] [+] [AUTO]

  • reduces the stop-loss distance
  • + increases the stop-loss distance
  • the middle field shows the current distance in points
  • AUTO restores the adaptively calculated default stop loss

After any adjustment, position size, TP1, TP2, and the visual risk/reward display are automatically recalculated. This keeps the selected risk transparent and easy to understand.

TP1, TP2, and Break-even

Two profit targets can be used for each trade:

  • individual risk-to-reward ratio for TP1
  • individual risk-to-reward ratio for TP2
  • freely adjustable partial close at TP1
  • automatic stop-loss move to break-even after TP1
  • optional break-even offset in points
  • TP2 remains active as the final target for the remaining position

After TP1 is reached, the defined portion of the position is closed. As soon as the broker confirms the break-even modification, the new status is displayed directly on the chart. After TP2 is fully reached, the related zones are automatically removed.

Multi-Trade Management

On hedging accounts, up to five trades can be managed independently at the same time.

Each position has its own status for:

  • entry
  • stop loss
  • TP1
  • TP2
  • partial close
  • break-even
  • remaining volume

This allows long and short trades to be managed in parallel. Pending orders are also detected and automatically transferred into position management once activated.

Safety and Risk Functions

Before execution, the Trade Manager checks, among other things:

  • available margin
  • allowed lot size
  • minimum and maximum volume steps
  • broker stop level
  • spread in relation to the stop-loss distance
  • maximum risk limit
  • maximum margin usage
  • optional trading hours

If an order cannot be executed safely or in compliance with the selected conditions, the panel will display an appropriate message.

Includes the AUREVYNE Obsidian Chart Theme

The product includes the optional AUREVYNE Obsidian Chart Theme at no additional cost.

The theme offers:

  • Obsidian / anthracite background
  • champagne-gold bullish candles
  • silver bearish candles
  • color-matched entry, SL, and TP levels
  • subtle AUREVYNE branding on the chart

The theme can be disabled in the input parameters. If desired, the previous chart design can be restored automatically when the Trade Manager is removed.

How to Use

  1. Select a Buy or Sell setup
  2. Choose a Market or Pending order
  3. Set the risk in percentage or as a money amount
  4. Adjust the stop-loss distance
  5. Configure TP1, TP2, and partial close
  6. Set the break-even function and offset
  7. Review the values in the Trade Plan
  8. Confirm the order with “Place Order”

Demo and Strategy Tester

The Market demo version can be tested in the visual MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

The main panel functions, order types, risk calculations, partial closes, and break-even workflows can be tested there using historical price data.

Note: Direct dragging of chart objects may be limited in the visual Strategy Tester depending on the MetaTrader version used. In the live chart, trade levels can be adjusted directly. In the Strategy Tester, the corresponding panel controls are available instead.

Important Notes

  • This product is a manual trading and risk management tool.
  • It does not provide buy or sell signals.
  • It does not guarantee profits and does not replace your own trading strategy.
  • Multi-trade and hedging functions are intended for hedging accounts.
  • Please test new settings on a demo account first.
  • Trading conditions, spread, tick value, and minimum volume may vary depending on the broker and symbol.

AUREVYNE Trade Manager Pro was developed for traders who want to define their own setups while combining planning, risk calculation, order execution, and position management in one clear interface.


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SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
VM Auto SLTP Basic
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
实用工具
VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to B
FREE
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA
Mohammad Zakirul Haque
实用工具
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA (TCM) Advanced Basket Management & Profit Locking Tool for Trend Traders Short Description Turn strong trends into managed campaigns. Truvana TCM is a professional trade management EA designed for traders who already know how to identify trends and execute entries. The EA automatically manages basket expansion, validates risk before adding positions, and locks profits using a broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP). No martingale. No grid recovery. No signal genera
ShikaaTraders Gold Grid Pro
Thiagarajan A L Segaran
实用工具
Headline ShikaaTraders Gold Grid Pro is a high-performance trade management utility designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and high-volatility pairs. It allows traders to execute complex grid-layering strategies with a single click, ensuring you never miss an entry during fast market moves. Why Choose Gold Grid Pro? Manual trading on Gold requires speed. Manually calculating distances and opening multiple positions takes too much time. This utility automates the "Scaling-In" process, allowing y
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FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
实用工具
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
实用工具
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
实用工具
注意 ：要获取免费试用版，请访问我的网站。 使用手册 用户手册 RiskGuard Management — 您进行无妥协交易的终极盟友。 Lot Calculator — 自动计算手数。 Quantum — 自动风险控制，最大化利润并减少回撤。 Automatic Journal — 包含并可从我的网站免费下载。 Automatic Screenshot — 两张截图：开仓时一张，平仓时一张。 Partial Profit — 智能管理的部分平仓功能。 Smartphone Trading — 可通过手机下单，自动管理。 Stop Loss & DD Block — 每日资金的全面保护。 Automatic Break-Even — 轻松降低风险。 Closing Time — 精准控制交易时间。 Automatic Spread — 实时正确设置止损和止盈。 详细的多语言文档以及意大利语和英语的视频教程，可在我的网站上获取。
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
实用工具
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 交易账户分析仪表板 Forex Analyzer Pro 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 用户设计的网页交易分析平台。 Forex Analyzer Pro 可同步 MetaTrader 5 账户活动，并通过结构化仪表板将交易数据整理为分析、报告、监控和交易日志工具。 该平台允许用户通过支持的桌面和移动设备网页浏览器访问其交易仪表板。 Forex Analyzer Pro 可连接您的 MT5 账户，并将交易活动集中到统一的仪表板中，方便您监控持仓、查看历史记录、分析统计数据以及管理交易记录。 功能特色 • MT5 账户仪表板 • 持仓监控 • 交易历史分析 • 交易日历 • 策略跟踪 • 交易日志 • 账户统计分析 • 绩效报告 • 交易通知 • 多账户支持 MT5 账户仪表板 查看 MetaTrader 5 账户中的重要信息。 仪表板显示： • 账户余额 • 账户净值（Equity） • 可用保证金 • 保证金水平 • 当前持仓 • 浮动盈亏 • 交易量 • 经纪商信息 • 账户详情 所有账户信息均以结构化界面呈现，方便监控和管理。
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
实用工具
# 如果您有任何其他需求或對合作感興趣，請聯繫 zion.quantech.london@gmail.com。 Flash Trade (FT) 最友善的手動交易工具。 使用最直觀的操作來確保您的資金。 FT的特點 點擊任意位置快速交易 FT支持市場訂單和掛單 兩次點擊完成訂單並設置SL和TP 三次點擊完成掛單並設置SL和TP 自動將每個訂單的止損金額設置為您設置的餘額百分比或固定金額 下訂單時實時預估利潤 超簡單的界面和操作 支持拆分訂單 使用方式 市場訂單: 點擊圖表決定止損價位 點擊Buy或是Sell鈕 掛單: 點擊圖表決定入場價位 選擇掛單類型 點擊圖表決定止損價位 暫停FT: 點擊右上方的"On/Off"按鈕來切換開關 當按鈕從綠(On)變為紅(Off)，代表FT已被停止 點擊"Off"按鈕再次開啟FT 如果有任何疑問、改善建議或是bug回報都可以聯繫e50310@gmail.com或留下評論 功能將持續於未來的版本推出
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
实用工具
Royal Copier — 专业版 MT5 交易复制器 Royal Copier 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业本地实时交易复制器。 现在它已将两种功能整合到一个 MT5 Expert Advisor 中。 您只需在参数中选择 EA 运行于 Master 模式 或 Client 模式 。 这意味着同一个 EA 既可用于源账户，也可用于接收账户，同时保留原有复制器的运行逻辑。 Royal Copier 支持以下常见账户复制方式： MT5 到 MT5 MT5 到 MT4 MT4 到 MT4 MT4 到 MT5 如需与 MT4 进行复制，请使用 MT4_Copier 。 工作原理 Royal Copier 是一个本地复制器，通过同一台 Windows 电脑上的共享文件运行。 当 EA 设置为 Master 模式 时，它会监控源账户并将所有交易活动写入共享文件。 当 EA 设置为 Client 模式 时，它会读取该文件，并在接收账户上镜像执行相同操作。 复制器可以同步以下内容： 市价单 挂单 交易平仓 部分平仓 止损和止盈修改 挂单更新和删除 两个终端必须运行在同一台 Win
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
实用工具
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
实用工具
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
实用工具
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Footprint Secrets Orderflow Analyzer
Luca Sascha Schukalla
实用工具
The real‑time view of what is happening inside the market. Footprint Secrets brings detailed analysis directly into MetaTrader 5. It shows where volume is trading, how buyers and sellers are interacting, and how liquidity shifts as the market evolves. Designed for traders who want a precise, real‑time understanding of market behavior. Check out the free preview version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172398 Benefits for the Trader See the real activity behind price . Footprint ch
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
实用工具
Global Investing FX Terminal 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的一体化外汇仪表盘——涵盖央行政策利率、CFTC COT 持仓、利差排名、经济意外指数、期权偏斜、散户情绪与相关性，共十三个分析面板——以单一无闪烁画布呈现，每 10 秒从单个挂载 EA 刷新一次，无需任何外部软件。 专业外汇分析需要同时调取通常分散在不同平台的数据：利率衍生品、政府数据门户、券商掉期规格、期权台。此 EA 将所有这些整合到交易终端内的单一界面中，在您执行决策的地方完成分析。 仪表盘上显示的内容 市场概览 外汇对列表 — 所有 28 个 G10 货币对，加上当券商 Market Watch 中存在 NOK/SEK 交叉盘时显示的交叉盘——最多共 36 个货币对——的实时买卖价。每行显示点差、日度与周度变化、以点数表示的绝对区间，以及 ADR%——当前交易时段区间占 14 日平均日区间的百分比。ADR 达到 95% 的货币对已消耗其统计日内延伸空间；伦敦盘中场 ADR 仅 25% 的货币对仍有运行余地。颜色逐 Tick 实时更新。 货币对详情 — 点击列表中的任意行，即可打开该
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
实用工具
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
实用工具
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
作者的更多信息
Aurevyne Session Liquidity
Pierre Schneider
指标
Please feel free to leave an honest review after downloading so that I can continuously improve the indicator—thank you! AUREVYNE Session Liquidity See where session liquidity is resting — and recognize when it gets swept. AUREVYNE Session Liquidity is a clean and focused MT5 indicator designed to visualize the most important liquidity levels of the Asia and London sessions. The indicator automatically displays session highs and lows, monitors their current state and marks confirmed liquidit
FREE
Aurevyne Phoenix EA
Pierre Schneider
专家
Early Access users are encouraged to report any problems directly. Every message will be reviewed carefully, and confirmed issues will be investigated and addressed promptly. AUREVYNE PHOENIX EURUSD EA Aurevyne Phoenix is a fully automated EURUSD Expert Advisor built around three independent trading modules. The system combines trend continuation, session-based movement and range reversion. A quarterly shadow-performance gate continuously evaluates which modules are eligible to open new posit
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