Gold Impulse Scalper SMC Master MT5

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GOLD IMPULSE SCALPER SMC MASTER V3.21

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Introducing "Gold Impulse Scalper SMC Master v3.21" – an elite, multi-strategy algorithmic trading system meticulously engineered for high-frequency Gold (XAUUSD) scalping on MetaTrader 5.



Combining the precision of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with institutional-grade speed, momentum consensus, and advanced split-order trade management, this Expert Advisor is designed for professional traders seeking institutional execution and robust risk control.



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1. THE CORE ENGINE & SMC MASTER MODE

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Unlike standard grid or retail-indicator-based EAs, Gold Impulse Scalper features a dual-core architectural design:



• SMC MASTER MODE: When enabled, this premium mode bypasses all standard scalp-management layers, averaging, or pyramiding. It operates strictly on high-confluence Smart Money setups—mapping Session Ranges and Midnight Ranges to detect liquidity sweeps and Order Blocks. Once an institutional sweep is identified, it executes a single, high-probability trade governed by its own fixed, untouched Stop Loss and Take Profit.

• MULTI-STRATEGY CONSENSUS: In standard mode, the EA utilizes a powerful engine containing multiple independent algorithmic strategies. A trade is only triggered when a user-defined minimum number of strategies (MinStrategiesConfirm) agree simultaneously on the trend direction, preventing premature entries during market noise.



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2. EXCLUSIVE v3.21 ADVANCED FEATURES

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The v3.21 release introduces highly sophisticated filters and execution controls designed to protect and compound your capital:



• DUAL-TARGET SCALP/TREND SYSTEM: This split-order system divides your entry into two distinct legs:

1. A Scalp Position designed to secure fast profits at immediate key levels.

2. A Trend Position designed to run and capture massive moves using a daily ATR-based Trend Take Profit (ATR D1) and an automatic breakeven "safe step" trailing mechanism.

• ANTI-CHASE LATE-ENTRY FILTER: Dynamically detects over-extended impulses to prevent the EA from "chasing the market" and buying at the absolute top or selling at the absolute bottom of a rapid move.

• SCALP M1 OVERHEAT FILTER: Monitors fast-paced tick density and order frequency. During chaotic, low-probability market environments, the EA temporarily pauses to protect your account from overtrading.

• NEWS BLACKOUT ENGINE (MT5 CALENDAR): Integrates directly with the native MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar. It automatically halts trading before and after high-impact macroeconomic news releases (e.g., NFP, FOMC, CPI) to avoid slippage and extreme volatility.

• STEALTH VIRTUAL STOPS: Keeps your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels entirely virtual (hidden from market makers and brokers) to eliminate any potential for stop-hunting.

• SESSION-END BLOCK & TIME FILTERS: Restricts trading during illiquid session transitions and dynamically tracks midnight ranges to establish precise daily boundaries.

• ACCOUNT KILL SWITCH & GLOBAL CLOSE: Includes a hard equity-based safety switch alongside instant dollar-based ($) profit and basket-level exit control to secure daily gains.



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3. PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT (NO DANGEROUS GRIDS)

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Gold Impulse Scalper is built with professional capital preservation at its core:

• Every trade in SMC Master Mode has a guaranteed, hard Stop Loss.

• No reliance on classic, dangerous Martingale/Grid systems unless explicitly configured by the user via Basket settings.

• Advanced slippage and spread filters ensure the EA only executes trades under favorable, tight-spread conditions.



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4. RECOMMENDED TRADING SETTINGS

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• Trading Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) primarily, but highly adaptive to EURUSD, GBPUSD, and DXY (Dollar Index).

• Timeframe: M1 (for ultra-fast scalping) or M5 (for balanced SMC entries).

• Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Razor account with low commissions and tight spreads.

• VPS: A high-quality VPS with ultra-low latency to your broker's server (under 5ms is highly recommended).

• Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500.



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5. BACKTESTING & OPTIMIZATION

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To achieve optimal results:

1. Backtest using the "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling quality in MT5.

2. Utilize the MT5 Economic Calendar integration during backtests to accurately simulate news blackout performance.

3. Start on a demo account to familiarize yourself with the difference between standard Multi-Strategy mode and SMC Master Mode.



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DISCLAIMER: Algorithmic trading involves substantial risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice proper risk management.

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