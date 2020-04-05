Gold Impulse Scalper SMC Master MT5

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GOLD IMPULSE SCALPER SMC MASTER V3.21
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Introducing "Gold Impulse Scalper SMC Master v3.21" – an elite, multi-strategy algorithmic trading system meticulously engineered for high-frequency Gold (XAUUSD) scalping on MetaTrader 5. 

Combining the precision of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with institutional-grade speed, momentum consensus, and advanced split-order trade management, this Expert Advisor is designed for professional traders seeking institutional execution and robust risk control.

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1. THE CORE ENGINE & SMC MASTER MODE
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Unlike standard grid or retail-indicator-based EAs, Gold Impulse Scalper features a dual-core architectural design:

• SMC MASTER MODE: When enabled, this premium mode bypasses all standard scalp-management layers, averaging, or pyramiding. It operates strictly on high-confluence Smart Money setups—mapping Session Ranges and Midnight Ranges to detect liquidity sweeps and Order Blocks. Once an institutional sweep is identified, it executes a single, high-probability trade governed by its own fixed, untouched Stop Loss and Take Profit.
• MULTI-STRATEGY CONSENSUS: In standard mode, the EA utilizes a powerful engine containing multiple independent algorithmic strategies. A trade is only triggered when a user-defined minimum number of strategies (MinStrategiesConfirm) agree simultaneously on the trend direction, preventing premature entries during market noise.

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2. EXCLUSIVE v3.21 ADVANCED FEATURES
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The v3.21 release introduces highly sophisticated filters and execution controls designed to protect and compound your capital:

• DUAL-TARGET SCALP/TREND SYSTEM: This split-order system divides your entry into two distinct legs:
  1. A Scalp Position designed to secure fast profits at immediate key levels.
  2. A Trend Position designed to run and capture massive moves using a daily ATR-based Trend Take Profit (ATR D1) and an automatic breakeven "safe step" trailing mechanism.
• ANTI-CHASE LATE-ENTRY FILTER: Dynamically detects over-extended impulses to prevent the EA from "chasing the market" and buying at the absolute top or selling at the absolute bottom of a rapid move.
• SCALP M1 OVERHEAT FILTER: Monitors fast-paced tick density and order frequency. During chaotic, low-probability market environments, the EA temporarily pauses to protect your account from overtrading.
• NEWS BLACKOUT ENGINE (MT5 CALENDAR): Integrates directly with the native MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar. It automatically halts trading before and after high-impact macroeconomic news releases (e.g., NFP, FOMC, CPI) to avoid slippage and extreme volatility.
• STEALTH VIRTUAL STOPS: Keeps your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels entirely virtual (hidden from market makers and brokers) to eliminate any potential for stop-hunting.
• SESSION-END BLOCK & TIME FILTERS: Restricts trading during illiquid session transitions and dynamically tracks midnight ranges to establish precise daily boundaries.
• ACCOUNT KILL SWITCH & GLOBAL CLOSE: Includes a hard equity-based safety switch alongside instant dollar-based ($) profit and basket-level exit control to secure daily gains.

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3. PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT (NO DANGEROUS GRIDS)
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Gold Impulse Scalper is built with professional capital preservation at its core:
• Every trade in SMC Master Mode has a guaranteed, hard Stop Loss.
• No reliance on classic, dangerous Martingale/Grid systems unless explicitly configured by the user via Basket settings.
• Advanced slippage and spread filters ensure the EA only executes trades under favorable, tight-spread conditions.

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4. RECOMMENDED TRADING SETTINGS
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• Trading Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) primarily, but highly adaptive to EURUSD, GBPUSD, and DXY (Dollar Index).
• Timeframe: M1 (for ultra-fast scalping) or M5 (for balanced SMC entries).
• Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Razor account with low commissions and tight spreads.
• VPS: A high-quality VPS with ultra-low latency to your broker's server (under 5ms is highly recommended).
• Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500.

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5. BACKTESTING & OPTIMIZATION
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To achieve optimal results:
1. Backtest using the "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling quality in MT5.
2. Utilize the MT5 Economic Calendar integration during backtests to accurately simulate news blackout performance.
3. Start on a demo account to familiarize yourself with the difference between standard Multi-Strategy mode and SMC Master Mode.

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DISCLAIMER: Algorithmic trading involves substantial risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice proper risk management.
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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