Sierra Capital Multi Timeframe ATR

Volatility drives opportunity — and SierraCapital Multi‑ATR gives you the clarity to act on it.

This indicator displays multiple ATR readings in a clean two‑column panel, allowing you to instantly assess market conditions without switching timeframes or opening extra windows. Whether you scalp, swing trade, or automate your strategies, Multi‑ATR provides the volatility insight you need.

Highlights

Up to 10 ATR periods displayed at once

Clean, professional two‑column layout

Fully customizable positioning

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Ideal for stop‑loss logic, trend strength, and volatility filters

Designed for traders who value precision, simplicity, and speed.