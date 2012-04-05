Sierra Capital Multi Timeframe ATR
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.15
Volatility drives opportunity — and SierraCapital Multi‑ATR gives you the clarity to act on it.
This indicator displays multiple ATR readings in a clean two‑column panel, allowing you to instantly assess market conditions without switching timeframes or opening extra windows. Whether you scalp, swing trade, or automate your strategies, Multi‑ATR provides the volatility insight you need.
Highlights
- Up to 10 ATR periods displayed at once
- Clean, professional two‑column layout
- Fully customizable positioning
- Works on all symbols and timeframes
- Ideal for stop‑loss logic, trend strength, and volatility filters
Designed for traders who value precision, simplicity, and speed.