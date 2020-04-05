Xauusd Breakout H4 mt5

  • Experts
  • Vernkham Sorsavanh
    Vernkham Sorsavanh

    Vernkham Sorsavanh

    3 (2)
    Hello! My name is VERNKHAMSORSAVANH. I am a Forex trader focusing on XAUUSD (gold) on the H1 timeframe, utilizing the Heiken Ashi technique to analyze market trends. Additionally, I have a strong interest in developing EA (Expert Advisor) and automated systems to enhance trading efficiency.
    6 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 6
Gold Breakout EA

Trading Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H4
Recommended Balance: 500$
Broker: IC Markets

Description

Gold Breakout EA is a fully automated quantitative trading system designed for XAUUSD trading.

The strategy is based on the Highest-Lowest Breakout concept and developed through quantitative research. Real Tick data is used during validation to simulate realistic market conditions.

To improve robustness and reduce overfitting, the EA has been evaluated using Robust Walk Forward Optimization together with advanced performance metrics analysis.

Strategy Features

  • Highest & Lowest Breakout Logic
  • Quantitative Breakout Strategy
  • Risk Per Trade Management
  • Stop Loss Protection
  • Take Profit Protection
  • Cut Loss System
  • Fully Automated Trading 24/7
  • No Grid
  • No Martingale

Optimization Process

Strategy parameters are updated every three months following the Walk Forward schedule.

This process allows the system to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining robustness and statistical reliability.

Suitable For

Traders seeking a disciplined and data-driven breakout system with realistic testing and controlled risk management.


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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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