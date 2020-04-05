Xauusd Breakout H4 mt5

Gold Breakout EA

Trading Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4

Recommended Balance: 500$

Broker: IC Markets

Description

Gold Breakout EA is a fully automated quantitative trading system designed for XAUUSD trading.

The strategy is based on the Highest-Lowest Breakout concept and developed through quantitative research. Real Tick data is used during validation to simulate realistic market conditions.

To improve robustness and reduce overfitting, the EA has been evaluated using Robust Walk Forward Optimization together with advanced performance metrics analysis.

Strategy Features

Highest & Lowest Breakout Logic

Quantitative Breakout Strategy

Risk Per Trade Management

Stop Loss Protection

Take Profit Protection

Cut Loss System

Fully Automated Trading 24/7

No Grid

No Martingale

Optimization Process

Strategy parameters are updated every three months following the Walk Forward schedule.

This process allows the system to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining robustness and statistical reliability.

Suitable For

Traders seeking a disciplined and data-driven breakout system with realistic testing and controlled risk management.