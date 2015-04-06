Xauusd Breakout H1 mt4

  • Experts
  • Vernkham Sorsavanh
    Vernkham Sorsavanh

    Vernkham Sorsavanh

    3 (2)
    Hello! My name is VERNKHAMSORSAVANH. I am a Forex trader focusing on XAUUSD (gold) on the H1 timeframe, utilizing the Heiken Ashi technique to analyze market trends. Additionally, I have a strong interest in developing EA (Expert Advisor) and automated systems to enhance trading efficiency.
    6 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 6

xauusd Breakout H1 EA is a fully automated quantitative trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The strategy is built upon the Highest-Lowest Breakout concept, using quantitative research and validated with Real Tick data to simulate realistic market conditions.

To reduce overfitting and ensure long-term stability, the EA has successfully passed a Robust Walk Forward Optimization process.

Recommendations

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Balance: $500

  • Broker: IC Markets

Key Features

  • Quantitative Breakout Strategy: Trades based on mathematically validated highest and lowest price breakouts.

  • Safe Trading Logic: Strictly NO Grid and NO Martingale.

  • Strict Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a dedicated Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and a built-in Cut Loss system.

  • Fully Automated: Runs 24 without manual intervention.

Validation Process

  • 121-Day Reoptimization Cycle: Parameters are periodically updated every 3 months to adapt to changing market conditions and maintain statistical reliability.
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
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