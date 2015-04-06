Xauusd Breakout H1 mt4
- Experts
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Vernkham SorsavanhHello! My name is VERNKHAMSORSAVANH. I am a Forex trader focusing on XAUUSD (gold) on the H1 timeframe, utilizing the Heiken Ashi technique to analyze market trends. Additionally, I have a strong interest in developing EA (Expert Advisor) and automated systems to enhance trading efficiency.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 6
xauusd Breakout H1 EA is a fully automated quantitative trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The strategy is built upon the Highest-Lowest Breakout concept, using quantitative research and validated with Real Tick data to simulate realistic market conditions.
To reduce overfitting and ensure long-term stability, the EA has successfully passed a Robust Walk Forward Optimization process.
Recommendations
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Currency Pair: XAUUSD
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Timeframe: H1
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Minimum Balance: $500
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Broker: IC Markets
Key Features
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Quantitative Breakout Strategy: Trades based on mathematically validated highest and lowest price breakouts.
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Safe Trading Logic: Strictly NO Grid and NO Martingale.
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Strict Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a dedicated Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and a built-in Cut Loss system.
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Fully Automated: Runs 24 without manual intervention.
Validation Process
- 121-Day Reoptimization Cycle: Parameters are periodically updated every 3 months to adapt to changing market conditions and maintain statistical reliability.