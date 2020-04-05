Xauusd Breakout H4 mt5
- Эксперты
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Vernkham SorsavanhHello! My name is VERNKHAMSORSAVANH. I am a Forex trader focusing on XAUUSD (gold) on the H1 timeframe, utilizing the Heiken Ashi technique to analyze market trends. Additionally, I have a strong interest in developing EA (Expert Advisor) and automated systems to enhance trading efficiency.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 6
Trading Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H4
Recommended Balance: 500$
Broker: IC Markets
Description
Gold Breakout EA is a fully automated quantitative trading system designed for XAUUSD trading.
The strategy is based on the Highest-Lowest Breakout concept and developed through quantitative research. Real Tick data is used during validation to simulate realistic market conditions.
To improve robustness and reduce overfitting, the EA has been evaluated using Robust Walk Forward Optimization together with advanced performance metrics analysis.
Strategy Features
- Highest & Lowest Breakout Logic
- Quantitative Breakout Strategy
- Risk Per Trade Management
- Stop Loss Protection
- Take Profit Protection
- Cut Loss System
- Fully Automated Trading 24/7
- No Grid
- No Martingale
Optimization Process
Strategy parameters are updated every three months following the Walk Forward schedule.
This process allows the system to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining robustness and statistical reliability.
Suitable For
Traders seeking a disciplined and data-driven breakout system with realistic testing and controlled risk management.