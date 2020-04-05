Xauusd Breakout H1 mt5

  • Experts
  • Vernkham Sorsavanh
    Vernkham Sorsavanh

    Vernkham Sorsavanh

    3 (2)
    Hello! My name is VERNKHAMSORSAVANH. I am a Forex trader focusing on XAUUSD (gold) on the H1 timeframe, utilizing the Heiken Ashi technique to analyze market trends. Additionally, I have a strong interest in developing EA (Expert Advisor) and automated systems to enhance trading efficiency.
    6 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 6

xauusd Breakout H1 EA is a fully automated quantitative trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The strategy is built upon the Highest-Lowest Breakout concept, using quantitative research and validated with Real Tick data to simulate realistic market conditions.

To reduce overfitting and ensure long-term stability, the EA has successfully passed a Robust Walk Forward Optimization process.

Recommendations

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Balance: $500

  • Broker: IC Markets

Key Features

  • Quantitative Breakout Strategy: Trades based on mathematically validated highest and lowest price breakouts.

  • Safe Trading Logic: Strictly NO Grid and NO Martingale.

  • Strict Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a dedicated Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and a built-in Cut Loss system.

  • Fully Automated: Runs 24 without manual intervention.

Validation Process

  • 121-Day Reoptimization Cycle: Parameters are periodically updated every 3 months to adapt to changing market conditions and maintain statistical reliability.

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