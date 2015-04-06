Xauusd Breakout H1 mt4

xauusd Breakout H1 EA is a fully automated quantitative trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The strategy is built upon the Highest-Lowest Breakout concept, using quantitative research and validated with Real Tick data to simulate realistic market conditions.

To reduce overfitting and ensure long-term stability, the EA has successfully passed a Robust Walk Forward Optimization process.

Recommendations

Currency Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Balance: $500

Broker: IC Markets

Key Features

Quantitative Breakout Strategy: Trades based on mathematically validated highest and lowest price breakouts.

Safe Trading Logic: Strictly NO Grid and NO Martingale .

Strict Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a dedicated Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and a built-in Cut Loss system.

Fully Automated: Runs 24 without manual intervention.

Validation Process