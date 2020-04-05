Volatix BB Grid MT5

Advanced Bollinger Bands Grid Trader with Zero-Latency Async Execution & Built-in Slippage Protection

Volatix BB Grid MT5 is a high-performance, fully automated trading system designed for modern MetaTrader 5 accounts. Combining the classic precision of Bollinger Bands with a highly sophisticated, mathematically optimized DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) grid, this EA is engineered to extract profits from both trending and ranging markets while keeping risk strictly managed.

Unlike standard grid bots that suffer from execution delays and heavy slippage during high-volatility events, Volatix BB Grid MT5 utilizes a cutting-edge institutional-grade trade engine.

⚡ Key Special Features

1. Zero-Latency Asynchronous Close ( OrderSendAsync )

In fast-moving markets, milliseconds cost money. When your basket of trades hits its Take Profit or Stop Loss, waiting for the broker to process each trade one-by-one is a recipe for disaster.

  • The Volatix Solution: The EA utilizes MT5’s native Asynchronous Order Execution. It dispatches close requests for the entire basket simultaneously in parallel. This guarantees lightning-fast execution, drastically reduces processing time, and secures your profits at the exact price you intended.

2. Built-in Slippage Protection via Pending Limit Orders

Most DCA bots enter trades using market orders, leaving you vulnerable to severe slippage and spread widening.

  • The Volatix Solution: Upon entering the initial position, the EA immediately calculates and deploys Pending Limit Orders (Buy Limit / Sell Limit) directly to the broker's server. Because the orders are already sitting on the book, they are executed instantly at your exact specified price levels—or better—completely bypassing the risk of slippage.

3. "SafeMath" Smart Lot Multiplier (Rounded Up)

A common flaw in martingale/grid EAs is lot-size rounding errors that violate broker specifications, leading to rejected orders.

  • The Volatix Solution: Volatix automatically fetches your broker's precise SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP and dynamically rounds up the multiplied lot size using a mathematical ceiling ( MathCeil ). Your lot progression remains smooth, aggressive yet safe, and 100% compliant with any broker's contract specifications.

🛠️ Main Features & Customization

  • Flexible Directional Trading: Easily configure the EA to trade Both Directions, Buy Only, or Sell Only to align with your macro bias.

  • Dual BB Signal Modes:

    • Bounce Mode (Mean Reversion): Sells at the Upper Band, Buys at the Lower Band.

    • Breakout Mode (Trend Following): Buys on Upper Band breakout, Sells on Lower Band breakout.

  • Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Run the EA on a lower timeframe chart (e.g., M1) while scanning Bollinger Bands on higher timeframes (e.g., H1) for ultimate precision.

  • Advanced Protection Suite: Includes customizable Basket Take Profit (from break-even price), Basket Stop Loss, and an intelligent Trailing Stop to lock in profits on runner trades.

  • MQL5 Market Compliant: Lightweight, optimized code architecture with zero errors and zero warnings. Ready for VPS deployment 24/7.

⚙️ Input Parameters Explained

  • --- MAIN SETTINGS ---

    • InpTradeDirection : Choose between Buy & Sell, Buy Only, or Sell Only.

    • InpSignalMode : Choose between Bounce (Reversal) or Breakout (Trend).

  • --- BOLLINGER BANDS ---

    • InpBBPeriod / InpBBDeviation : Standard Bollinger Bands indicator inputs.

    • InpBBTimeframe : The timeframe from which the BB signals are calculated.

  • --- RISK & DCA SETTINGS ---

    • InpInitialLot : Starting volume for the first trade.

    • InpMaxGridLevels : Maximum number of pending DCA orders allowed.

    • InpGridStep : Distance between grid levels (in Points).

    • InpLotMultiplier : Multiplier for subsequent grid levels (rounded up).

  • --- PROTECTION ---

    • InpTakeProfit : Profit target from the average break-even price of the basket (in Points).

    • InpStopLoss : Total basket hard stop loss (in Points).

    • InpTrailingStart / InpTrailingStep : Dynamic profit-locking system.

📈 Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 (Signals can be mapped to H1 via inputs).

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, or any highly liquid pair with tight spreads.

  • Account Type: Hedging account, ECN/RAW spread for optimal performance.

  • VPS: Highly recommended to keep latency to a minimum.

Disclaimer: Grid and DCA strategies involve high risk. Please backtest thoroughly and use proper money management. Always start on a demo account first.


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
Experts
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