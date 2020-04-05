Volatix BB Grid MT5

Advanced Bollinger Bands Grid Trader with Zero-Latency Async Execution & Built-in Slippage Protection

Volatix BB Grid MT5 is a high-performance, fully automated trading system designed for modern MetaTrader 5 accounts. Combining the classic precision of Bollinger Bands with a highly sophisticated, mathematically optimized DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) grid, this EA is engineered to extract profits from both trending and ranging markets while keeping risk strictly managed.

Unlike standard grid bots that suffer from execution delays and heavy slippage during high-volatility events, Volatix BB Grid MT5 utilizes a cutting-edge institutional-grade trade engine.

⚡ Key Special Features

1. Zero-Latency Asynchronous Close ( OrderSendAsync )

In fast-moving markets, milliseconds cost money. When your basket of trades hits its Take Profit or Stop Loss, waiting for the broker to process each trade one-by-one is a recipe for disaster.

  • The Volatix Solution: The EA utilizes MT5’s native Asynchronous Order Execution. It dispatches close requests for the entire basket simultaneously in parallel. This guarantees lightning-fast execution, drastically reduces processing time, and secures your profits at the exact price you intended.

2. Built-in Slippage Protection via Pending Limit Orders

Most DCA bots enter trades using market orders, leaving you vulnerable to severe slippage and spread widening.

  • The Volatix Solution: Upon entering the initial position, the EA immediately calculates and deploys Pending Limit Orders (Buy Limit / Sell Limit) directly to the broker's server. Because the orders are already sitting on the book, they are executed instantly at your exact specified price levels—or better—completely bypassing the risk of slippage.

3. "SafeMath" Smart Lot Multiplier (Rounded Up)

A common flaw in martingale/grid EAs is lot-size rounding errors that violate broker specifications, leading to rejected orders.

  • The Volatix Solution: Volatix automatically fetches your broker's precise SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP and dynamically rounds up the multiplied lot size using a mathematical ceiling ( MathCeil ). Your lot progression remains smooth, aggressive yet safe, and 100% compliant with any broker's contract specifications.

🛠️ Main Features & Customization

  • Flexible Directional Trading: Easily configure the EA to trade Both Directions, Buy Only, or Sell Only to align with your macro bias.

  • Dual BB Signal Modes:

    • Bounce Mode (Mean Reversion): Sells at the Upper Band, Buys at the Lower Band.

    • Breakout Mode (Trend Following): Buys on Upper Band breakout, Sells on Lower Band breakout.

  • Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Run the EA on a lower timeframe chart (e.g., M1) while scanning Bollinger Bands on higher timeframes (e.g., H1) for ultimate precision.

  • Advanced Protection Suite: Includes customizable Basket Take Profit (from break-even price), Basket Stop Loss, and an intelligent Trailing Stop to lock in profits on runner trades.

  • MQL5 Market Compliant: Lightweight, optimized code architecture with zero errors and zero warnings. Ready for VPS deployment 24/7.

⚙️ Input Parameters Explained

  • --- MAIN SETTINGS ---

    • InpTradeDirection : Choose between Buy & Sell, Buy Only, or Sell Only.

    • InpSignalMode : Choose between Bounce (Reversal) or Breakout (Trend).

  • --- BOLLINGER BANDS ---

    • InpBBPeriod / InpBBDeviation : Standard Bollinger Bands indicator inputs.

    • InpBBTimeframe : The timeframe from which the BB signals are calculated.

  • --- RISK & DCA SETTINGS ---

    • InpInitialLot : Starting volume for the first trade.

    • InpMaxGridLevels : Maximum number of pending DCA orders allowed.

    • InpGridStep : Distance between grid levels (in Points).

    • InpLotMultiplier : Multiplier for subsequent grid levels (rounded up).

  • --- PROTECTION ---

    • InpTakeProfit : Profit target from the average break-even price of the basket (in Points).

    • InpStopLoss : Total basket hard stop loss (in Points).

    • InpTrailingStart / InpTrailingStep : Dynamic profit-locking system.

📈 Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 (Signals can be mapped to H1 via inputs).

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, or any highly liquid pair with tight spreads.

  • Account Type: Hedging account, ECN/RAW spread for optimal performance.

  • VPS: Highly recommended to keep latency to a minimum.

Disclaimer: Grid and DCA strategies involve high risk. Please backtest thoroughly and use proper money management. Always start on a demo account first.


Рекомендуем также
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4 (3)
Эксперты
Без лишних трюков. Без обманутых обещаний. Urban Pulse разработан для трейдеров, которым важна одна вещь: стабильность. Независимо от того, проходите ли вы проп челлендж или управляете капиталом клиентов, этот EA остается в рамках — и выполняет. Запустите на одном графике: Присоедините к GBPUSD на таймфрейме H1 . Вот и все. Один график. Одно оружие. Важно: Эта версия доступна по скидочной цене . Окончательная цена: $399. Ранний доступ скоро заканчивается. Канал ссылка =  https://www.mql5.com/en/
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP
Shao Shu Yi
Эксперты
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP  (Central Power ) MT5  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be
Nasdaq Dip Buyer
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
NASDAQ DIP BUYER — откат по RSI на USTEC H4 (только покупки) ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику USTEC H4. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм USTEC H4, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. NASDAQ DIP BUYER — это автоматизированная торговая система для индекса NASDAQ-100 (US Tech 100 / USTECm) на таймфрейме H4. Это стратегия возврата к среднему тольк
NQ SMT Algo Prime
Alexander Jesus Alvarado Hall
Эксперты
NQ/ES SMT Trading Algo V10 Harness the Power of Institutional Intermarket Divergence The NQ/ES SMT Trading Algo is a sophisticated institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US Indices market (NASDAQ 100 & S&P 500). Unlike standard lagging indicators, this EA utilizes Smart Money Technique (SMT) —the footprint left by institutional players when correlated assets diverge. When NQ makes a lower low but ES fails to do so (or vice versa), it signals an accumulation of orders by
Quant Gold Scalping MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
Эксперты
QUANT GOLD SCALPING MT5 Trend Catcher Edition — Прецизионный скальпинг для XAUUSD Привет, трейдеры! Я — Quant Gold Scalping MT5, жемчужина экосистемы Quantum, созданная специально для доминирования на рынке золота с хирургической точностью. Я не безрассудный мартингейл-сеточник. Я не скальпер со случайными входами. Я — Ловец Трендов (Trend Catcher), совершенный эксперт, сочетающий скорость скальпинга с интеллектом следования за трендом. Моя специализация?   ЗОЛОТО . Моя миссия? Ловить каждое з
ICT Quant Flow
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Эксперты
ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise. The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swi
FREE
Scanner for news event and economic calendar
Mark Nicole Olarte
2 (1)
Эксперты
СТАТИСТИЧЕСКАЯ ПАНЕЛЬ И СКАНЕР НОВОСТЕЙ, СОБЫТИЙ И ЭКОНОМИЧЕСКОГО КАЛЕНДАРЯ ДЛЯ MT5 Первая статистическая панель для MT5, разработанная для сканирования новостных событий и экономических календарей с использованием математической вероятности. СЕМЬ СТОЛПОВ: ЗАПОВЕДИ ПРИБЫЛИ Эта система не просто смотрит на новости; она анализирует науку рыночных реакций через семь элитных столпов: Power (Математическая сила) Это сердцебиение рынка. Используя собственный расчет Net Score, система сводит сложный им
Power Bull y Bear
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Power Bull and Bear EA Expert Advisor for MT5 - Specialist in XAUUSD Overview Power Bull and Bear EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). This advanced EA combines three powerful technical analysis methodologies to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the volatile precious metals market. Key Features Multi-Strategy Approach Bollinger Bands Strategy: Identifies overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal
RiskX Turbo EA
Burak Enes Aydin
Эксперты
RiskX Turbo EA - High-Risk Trading Robot Overview: RiskX Turbo EA is an ultra-aggressive trading robot designed for traders who embrace high risk for potentially high rewards. Operating on the USD/JPY 1-hour chart, this EA executes bold trades by utilizing one-third of the account balance per position and exponentially increasing trade sizes as equity grows. While it offers significant profit potential, it also carries an inherent risk of full account loss, which is entirely dependent on chance.
Msx Plug And Play Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
Эксперты
MSX Plug & Play Scalper v1.50 Overview MSX Plug & Play Scalper v1.50 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD trading using a trend-following methodology based on Exponential Moving Average alignment and volatility-based trade management. The EA combines trend analysis, trade management and configurable protection mechanisms within a single automated trading system. Trading Logic The trading engine uses three Exponential Moving Averages to evaluate market direction. Trend Conditions
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Индикаторы
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
NasDaq Killer
Nam Hoai Khau
1 (1)
Эксперты
Are you tired of struggling in the world of trading? I've been trading for over 5 years, and it took me quite some time to achieve consistency. Right now, I'm successfully using this trading robot to generate passive income with my funded account on FTMO. I understand how frustrating it can be when proprietary firms profit from your setbacks. This trading bot can be your ticket to success by helping you meet the requirements of most prop firms. However, please keep in mind that I currently run
All Currency Strength Live
Md Sakhawat Hossain
Индикаторы
Tired of information overload when analyzing forex currency strength? Introducing "All Currency Strength Live", the ultimate dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading life. This innovative tool provides a clear, concise overview of the strength of all major currencies, empowering you to make informed trading decisions with ease. With "All Currency Strength Live,"  you gain access to real-time insights into both price and volume strength across all major currencies. No mor
EUR 4 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Эксперты
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The 4th out of 8 strategies  portfolio set.  Each EA works well as a standalone, works even better as portfolio. Triple tested  - backtest, robustness tests , portfolio correlation. Uses a well-known CCI indicator combined with an ADX indicator. Why to buy Fully automatic EA with really easy set-up. Only risk amount to be set and you are good to go. Developed using genetic algorithms on 'in sample' data
BaiBaoXiang Gold Grid Basket Trader
Shing Tin Man
Эксперты
BaiBaoXiang  Gold Grid Basket Trader   is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading   XAUUSD (Gold)   on MT5. It combines a multi-layer martingale grid system with basket management to capture profits across volatile market conditions — particularly effective during the London and New York sessions. How It Works The EA opens an initial position in the detected direction. If the market moves against the position, it adds layers at fixed intervals (grid steps), building a basket of tr
Ai Breakout X
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Только 1 ордер Stop-loss: 200 pips Take-profit: 2500 pips Trailing start: 200 pips LIVE SIGNAL: XAUUSD   Скоро! Обязательно напишите мне после покупки для получения инструкции по установке советника! Рекомендуется что бы установку советника провели именно мы, для эт
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Торгуйте на Bybit с помощью советников и индикаторов MT5/MT4! GRat_BybitImport   — это инструмент для автоматической торговли ЛЮБЫМИ имеющимися советниками и индикаторами, ЛЮБОЙ криптовалютой на одной из самых популярных криптобирж Bybit  в режиме 24/7. Возможности 1. Доступны ВСЕ инструменты Bybit. 2. Им порт( автоматическое копирование) на заданную криптовалюту  Bybit  всех сделок (совершенных вручную или ЛЮБЫМ советником) со счета MT5 (в том числе и демо) по заданному символу и/или магическо
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
Эксперты
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
ProjectX Ultra
Mikhail Atarskii
Эксперты
ProjectX Ultra (Multi-TF ATR + Smart Grid) 100 USD Купить: 100 USD Аренда: На 1 месяц: 80 USD Скачать демо бесплатно Скачано демо: 0 Опубликован: 17 июля 2026 Текущая версия: 1.0 Обзор ProjectX Ultra   — это интеллектуальный мультивалютный советник, специально оптимизированный для торговли   XAUUSD (Золото)   на таймфрейме   M5 . В отличие от многих аналогов, робот использует уникальную систему фильтрации входов на основе импульсных свечных сигналов (1-свечные и 3-свечные паттерны) и многоу
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Entrance to the explosion mt5
Nikolay Tyumin
Эксперты
Движение на рынке зачастую начинается с сильного импульса, который мощной большой свечой пробивает унылое болото вялотекущего ценового диапазона. Важно успеть поймать такую пробивную свечу, и на ней войти в рынок. Советник отслеживает рынок и ждет появления свечи, размер которой в несколько раз (коэффициент увеличения задает пользователь) превосходит по размеру среднее значение предыдущих свечей, и открывает сделку по установленным параметрам. В первой строке настроек задается количество предшес
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
Эксперты
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Ключевые
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует волатильность, спред, частоту и время, чтобы решить, когда торговать. Советник использует метод Limit Orders для открытия позиций. В этом случае проскальзывание будет не более чем положительным при выполнении записей. Советник использует логику скользящего тейк-профита, поскольку основная цель системы - зарабатывать деньги, защищая ваш капитал. Большинство сделок закрываются быстро, как выстрел в голову снайпера. Основные особенности Не использует мартингейл Не использует с
Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro
Samaneh Safar
Эксперты
Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro – Советник MT5 Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MT5, созданная для трейдеров, которым требуется профессиональный, стабильный и гибко настраиваемый алгоритм. Советник использует адаптивный канал, основанный на волатильности рынка, чтобы находить высококачественные торговые сигналы и открывать сделки с соблюдением строгих механизмов риск-контроля. Он разработан для стабильности, надежности и плавных долгосрочных резул
Institutional SMC Robot
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
INSTITUTIONAL SMC ROBOT 1.0 Продвинутая торговая система Smart Money Concepts для MetaTrader 5 Обзор системы Institutional SMC Robot 1.0 — это автоматическое торговое решение, разработанное для современных финансовых рынков. Построенный на архитектуре институциональных концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC), алгоритм определяет и исполняет высоковероятные сделки на основе институционального потока ордеров, смены рыночной структуры и динамики ликвидности. В отличие от стандартных ритейл-индикаторов
Euro Domain
Behzad Babaei
Эксперты
Overview The Dollar Domain Multi-Pair EA is an automated trading system for EURUSD, EURCHF, and EURCAD. It utilizes a pattern-based strategy with independent settings per pair and trailing exit mechanisms. Important notes: Euro Domain is optimized for the H1 timeframe. It requires an ultra-fast execution broker—like a Fusion Markets Hedging Account —to minimize slippage.  Key Features 1. Multi-Pair Trading 3 Currency Pairs: Supports EURUSD, EURCHF, and EURCAD. Independent Configuration: Custom
Empire JPY MT5
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Эксперты
Robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY O robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY foi desenvolvido para operar no par de moedas CAD/JPY com base no gráfico de 15 minutos. Utilizando uma combinação de indicadores técnicos, o robô identifica pontos de entrada e saída no mercado, com foco em uma gestão eficiente de risco. Ele é indicado para traders que buscam uma abordagem conservadora, recomendando-se um saldo inicial de $300 USD. Características de Operação • Prazo: 15 minutos • Por Moedas: CAD/JPY • Saldo Inicial Recomendado
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
MA Cross Pro Bigbrother
Phan Tan Loc
Эксперты
BigBrother MA Cross PRO is a highly versatile and fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MT5. It combines the classic, time-tested Moving Average Crossover strategy with a modern, dynamic DCA (Grid) recovery algorithm and an intelligent Trailing Stop management system to maximize profits while protecting your account. Unlike standard MA bots that suffer from fake breakouts on lower timeframes, this PRO version introduces a Multi-Timeframe Engine , allowing you to trade on a lower timef
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв