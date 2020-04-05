MA Cross Pro Bigbrother

BigBrother MA Cross PRO is a highly versatile and fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MT5. It combines the classic, time-tested Moving Average Crossover strategy with a modern, dynamic DCA (Grid) recovery algorithm and an intelligent Trailing Stop management system to maximize profits while protecting your account.

Unlike standard MA bots that suffer from fake breakouts on lower timeframes, this PRO version introduces a Multi-Timeframe Engine, allowing you to trade on a lower timeframe chart (e.g., M5 or M15) while executing trend signals based on higher timeframe MA rules (e.g., H1 or H4).

### Key Features

  • Advanced Multi-Timeframe MA Filter: Select any timeframe for the Moving Average indicator independently of your active trading chart.

  • Precise Candle-Close Execution: Avoids standard "market noise" and whipsaws by verifying crossover signals strictly when a candle closes.

  • Smart DCA Engine (Grid Mode): If the market temporarily goes against the initial position, the EA opens calculated safety orders.

  • Precision Lot Multiplier (Fixed): Integrated with an advanced step-up rounding mathematical formula ( MathCeil ). Micro-lots (like 0.01) with low multipliers (like 1.3) will scale up perfectly ($0.01 \rightarrow 0.02 \rightarrow 0.03$) without getting stuck at the initial volume.

  • Fully Custom Trailing Stop: Secure your floating profits instantly as the trend develops by trailing the Stop Loss dynamically.

  • Risk Control: Fully customizable Maximum Orders limit, Step Distance, and Hard Stop Loss/Take Profit protections.

### How the Strategy Works

  1. Initial Entry: The EA monitors the custom MA timeframe.

    • BUY Signal: Previous candle closes above the MA line.

    • SELL Signal: Previous candle closes below the MA line.

  2. Trade Management: * If the trade goes directly into profit, the Trailing Stop activates to lock in gains.

    • If the price goes against the position by the user-defined DCA Distance , the EA executes a calculated recovery order using the DCA Multiplier .

### Core Input Parameters

Parameter Group Input Variable Description
MA Settings InpMATimeframe Choose the TF for MA calculation (e.g., Current, H1, H4)
InpMAPeriod / Method Customize period (e.g., 20, 50, 200) and type (SMA, EMA...)
Money Management InpLotSize Initial order volume
InpTakeProfitPoints Target profit in points
InpStopLossPoints Hard safety stop loss in points
Trailing Stop InpUseTrailing Enable/Disable dynamic trailing
InpTrailingStart / Step Trigger distance and trail stepping increments
DCA / Grid InpUseDCA Enable/Disable grid recovery
InpMaxTrades Maximum number of orders allowed per basket
InpDCADistance Pips/Points gap required before adding another order
InpDCAMultiplier Volume scaling multiplier (e.g., 1.3, 1.5, 2.0)

### Recommendations

  • Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, and XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: Highly flexible. Recommended to run the EA on M5 or M15 charts while setting the InpMATimeframe to H1 or H4 for smoother trend filters.

  • Account Type: Hedging account type is mandatory. ECN/Raw spread accounts with low commissions are highly recommended.

  • VPS: A reliable low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous, uninterrupted Trailing Stop processing.

Disclaimer: Martingale and DCA strategies carry inherent drawdown risks. Always backtest thoroughly on historical data and start on a demo account to optimize settings according to your risk tolerance.


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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