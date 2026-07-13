ICT Order Block Detector
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ICT Order Block Detector automatically identifies bullish and bearish Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on any symbol and timeframe, following the ICT / Smart Money Concepts methodology.
Key Features:
- ATR-based sizing — detection thresholds scale automatically with each instrument's volatility, so the same settings work on Gold, indices, or Forex majors without manual recalibration.
- Duplicate-free zones — a smart overlap filter keeps only the origin zone of each Order Block and FVG, avoiding the cluttered stacked-box look common on similar indicators.
- Adaptive lookback — set your analysis window in real hours (not raw bar count); it automatically converts to the right number of bars for any timeframe.
- Real-time mitigation tracking — zones update live as price interacts with them, not just on bar close.
- BOS & FVG confluence filters — optionally require a confirmed Break of Structure and/or FVG confluence before a zone is validated.
- Multi-channel alerts — popup, push notification, email, and sound, triggered the moment a new valid zone forms.
- Signal-only mode — disable all drawing and use the indicator purely as a data source (buffers) for your own Expert Advisors.
- Clean on-chart dashboard — live counts of active/mitigated zones and current filter status, with a professional dark theme.
Recommended for: Traders using Smart Money Concepts / ICT methodology on Forex, Gold, or indices, on any timeframe from M1 to Daily.
Disclaimer: This indicator is an analysis tool and does not constitute financial advice. Past chart behavior does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live use.