ICT Order Block Detector automatically identifies bullish and bearish Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on any symbol and timeframe, following the ICT / Smart Money Concepts methodology.

Key Features:

ATR-based sizing — detection thresholds scale automatically with each instrument's volatility, so the same settings work on Gold, indices, or Forex majors without manual recalibration.

— detection thresholds scale automatically with each instrument's volatility, so the same settings work on Gold, indices, or Forex majors without manual recalibration. Duplicate-free zones — a smart overlap filter keeps only the origin zone of each Order Block and FVG, avoiding the cluttered stacked-box look common on similar indicators.

— a smart overlap filter keeps only the origin zone of each Order Block and FVG, avoiding the cluttered stacked-box look common on similar indicators. Adaptive lookback — set your analysis window in real hours (not raw bar count); it automatically converts to the right number of bars for any timeframe.

— set your analysis window in real hours (not raw bar count); it automatically converts to the right number of bars for any timeframe. Real-time mitigation tracking — zones update live as price interacts with them, not just on bar close.

— zones update live as price interacts with them, not just on bar close. BOS & FVG confluence filters — optionally require a confirmed Break of Structure and/or FVG confluence before a zone is validated.

— optionally require a confirmed Break of Structure and/or FVG confluence before a zone is validated. Multi-channel alerts — popup, push notification, email, and sound, triggered the moment a new valid zone forms.

— popup, push notification, email, and sound, triggered the moment a new valid zone forms. Signal-only mode — disable all drawing and use the indicator purely as a data source (buffers) for your own Expert Advisors.

— disable all drawing and use the indicator purely as a data source (buffers) for your own Expert Advisors. Clean on-chart dashboard — live counts of active/mitigated zones and current filter status, with a professional dark theme.

Recommended for: Traders using Smart Money Concepts / ICT methodology on Forex, Gold, or indices, on any timeframe from M1 to Daily.

Disclaimer: This indicator is an analysis tool and does not constitute financial advice. Past chart behavior does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live use.