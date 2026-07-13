ICT Order Block Detector

ICT Order Block Detector automatically identifies bullish and bearish Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on any symbol and timeframe, following the ICT / Smart Money Concepts methodology.

Key Features:

  • ATR-based sizing — detection thresholds scale automatically with each instrument's volatility, so the same settings work on Gold, indices, or Forex majors without manual recalibration.
  • Duplicate-free zones — a smart overlap filter keeps only the origin zone of each Order Block and FVG, avoiding the cluttered stacked-box look common on similar indicators.
  • Adaptive lookback — set your analysis window in real hours (not raw bar count); it automatically converts to the right number of bars for any timeframe.
  • Real-time mitigation tracking — zones update live as price interacts with them, not just on bar close.
  • BOS & FVG confluence filters — optionally require a confirmed Break of Structure and/or FVG confluence before a zone is validated.
  • Multi-channel alerts — popup, push notification, email, and sound, triggered the moment a new valid zone forms.
  • Signal-only mode — disable all drawing and use the indicator purely as a data source (buffers) for your own Expert Advisors.
  • Clean on-chart dashboard — live counts of active/mitigated zones and current filter status, with a professional dark theme.

Recommended for: Traders using Smart Money Concepts / ICT methodology on Forex, Gold, or indices, on any timeframe from M1 to Daily.

Disclaimer: This indicator is an analysis tool and does not constitute financial advice. Past chart behavior does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live use.

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SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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