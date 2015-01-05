MUD Dynamic Reversal Bands MT5

  • Indicators
  • Mohamed Khenancha
    Mohamed Khenancha

    Mohamed Khenancha

    I am a developer specializing in trading tools for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, including Expert Advisors (EAs) and custom indicators. My work focuses on building reliable, efficient, and fully automated trading solutions designed to support different trading styles such as scalping, intraday
  • Version: 1.0
MUD Dynamic Reversal Bands MT5

Professional Multi-Timeframe Dynamic Reversal Zone Indicator

MUD Dynamic Reversal Bands MT5is a professional trading indicator designed to identify high-probability reversal zones directly on the price chart. Using adaptive dynamic bands, it highlights potential support and resistance areas where price is statistically more likely to react, helping traders spot buying and selling opportunities with greater confidence.

Unlike traditional static support and resistance levels, the bands automatically adapt to changing market conditions, providing dynamic reversal zones that evolve with price action.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, or Stocks, MUD Dynamic Reversal Bands delivers clean market structure, intelligent filtering, and precise entry signals in one powerful indicator.

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Key Features

✔ Dynamic Reversal Bands

✔ Adaptive Support & Resistance Zones

✔ Trend Filter for Higher-Quality Signals

✔ Automatic Buy & Sell Signals

✔ Smart Signal Mode (Alternating Entries)

✔ Fully Customizable Settings

✔ Non-Repainting Signals

✔ Popup & Push Notifications

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How It Works

The indicator continuously calculates adaptive price bands that act as dynamic reversal zones.

When price reaches or exceeds the **Lower Reversal Band**, it may indicate that the market is becoming oversold and a bullish reversal could develop.

When price reaches or exceeds the **Upper Reversal Band**, it may indicate that the market is becoming overextended and a bearish reversal could develop.

Optional trend confirmation and trading session filters help reduce low-quality signals and focus on higher-probability trading opportunities.

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Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Analyze up to three independent timeframes simultaneously to gain a broader market perspective.

Popular combinations include:

• M1 + M5 + M15

• M5 + M15 + H1

• H1 + H4 + D1

This layered approach helps traders identify stronger reversal zones while staying aligned with the prevailing market structure.

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Trend Filter

The optional Trend Filter uses a higher timeframe to validate potential reversal setups.

By filtering trades that go against the broader market direction, traders can reduce market noise and improve overall signal quality.

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Smart Signal Mode

Smart Signal Mode prevents consecutive signals in the same direction until an opposite signal occurs.

This keeps charts clean and helps traders focus on fresh trading opportunities instead of repeated entries.

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Fully Customizable

Customize every aspect of the indicator:

• Analysis Timeframes

• Band Sensitivity

• Upper & Lower Band Levels

• Price Source

• Trend Filter

• Trading Session

• Entry Signals

• Signal Colors

• Alerts & Notifications

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Recommended Timeframes : M1, M5.

Suitable for scalping, day trading, intraday trading, and swing trading.

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Non-Repainting

MUD Dynamic Reversal Bands is designed to generate reliable signals using confirmed market data. Once a signal appears on a closed candle, it remains fixed, providing realistic historical analysis and trustworthy backtesting.

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Recommended Usage

For best performance, combine MUD Dynamic Reversal Bands with:

• Price Action

• Trend Analysis

• Market Structure

• Risk Management

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Included

• MUD Dynamic Reversal Bands for MetaTrader 5

• Full Parameter Customization

• Popup & Push Notifications

• Free Future Updates

• User Documentation

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Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and other leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This indicator is intended as a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Always use proper risk management and test any strategy on a demo account before trading with real funds.

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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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