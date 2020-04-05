MA Cross Pro Bigbrother

BigBrother MA Cross PRO is a highly versatile and fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MT5. It combines the classic, time-tested Moving Average Crossover strategy with a modern, dynamic DCA (Grid) recovery algorithm and an intelligent Trailing Stop management system to maximize profits while protecting your account.

Unlike standard MA bots that suffer from fake breakouts on lower timeframes, this PRO version introduces a Multi-Timeframe Engine, allowing you to trade on a lower timeframe chart (e.g., M5 or M15) while executing trend signals based on higher timeframe MA rules (e.g., H1 or H4).

### Key Features

  • Advanced Multi-Timeframe MA Filter: Select any timeframe for the Moving Average indicator independently of your active trading chart.

  • Precise Candle-Close Execution: Avoids standard "market noise" and whipsaws by verifying crossover signals strictly when a candle closes.

  • Smart DCA Engine (Grid Mode): If the market temporarily goes against the initial position, the EA opens calculated safety orders.

  • Precision Lot Multiplier (Fixed): Integrated with an advanced step-up rounding mathematical formula ( MathCeil ). Micro-lots (like 0.01) with low multipliers (like 1.3) will scale up perfectly ($0.01 \rightarrow 0.02 \rightarrow 0.03$) without getting stuck at the initial volume.

  • Fully Custom Trailing Stop: Secure your floating profits instantly as the trend develops by trailing the Stop Loss dynamically.

  • Risk Control: Fully customizable Maximum Orders limit, Step Distance, and Hard Stop Loss/Take Profit protections.

### How the Strategy Works

  1. Initial Entry: The EA monitors the custom MA timeframe.

    • BUY Signal: Previous candle closes above the MA line.

    • SELL Signal: Previous candle closes below the MA line.

  2. Trade Management: * If the trade goes directly into profit, the Trailing Stop activates to lock in gains.

    • If the price goes against the position by the user-defined DCA Distance , the EA executes a calculated recovery order using the DCA Multiplier .

### Core Input Parameters

Parameter Group Input Variable Description
MA Settings InpMATimeframe Choose the TF for MA calculation (e.g., Current, H1, H4)
InpMAPeriod / Method Customize period (e.g., 20, 50, 200) and type (SMA, EMA...)
Money Management InpLotSize Initial order volume
InpTakeProfitPoints Target profit in points
InpStopLossPoints Hard safety stop loss in points
Trailing Stop InpUseTrailing Enable/Disable dynamic trailing
InpTrailingStart / Step Trigger distance and trail stepping increments
DCA / Grid InpUseDCA Enable/Disable grid recovery
InpMaxTrades Maximum number of orders allowed per basket
InpDCADistance Pips/Points gap required before adding another order
InpDCAMultiplier Volume scaling multiplier (e.g., 1.3, 1.5, 2.0)

### Recommendations

  • Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, and XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: Highly flexible. Recommended to run the EA on M5 or M15 charts while setting the InpMATimeframe to H1 or H4 for smoother trend filters.

  • Account Type: Hedging account type is mandatory. ECN/Raw spread accounts with low commissions are highly recommended.

  • VPS: A reliable low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous, uninterrupted Trailing Stop processing.

Disclaimer: Martingale and DCA strategies carry inherent drawdown risks. Always backtest thoroughly on historical data and start on a demo account to optimize settings according to your risk tolerance.


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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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