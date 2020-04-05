MA Cross Pro Bigbrother

BigBrother MA Cross PRO is a highly versatile and fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MT5. It combines the classic, time-tested Moving Average Crossover strategy with a modern, dynamic DCA (Grid) recovery algorithm and an intelligent Trailing Stop management system to maximize profits while protecting your account.

Unlike standard MA bots that suffer from fake breakouts on lower timeframes, this PRO version introduces a Multi-Timeframe Engine, allowing you to trade on a lower timeframe chart (e.g., M5 or M15) while executing trend signals based on higher timeframe MA rules (e.g., H1 or H4).

### Key Features

Advanced Multi-Timeframe MA Filter: Select any timeframe for the Moving Average indicator independently of your active trading chart.

Precise Candle-Close Execution: Avoids standard "market noise" and whipsaws by verifying crossover signals strictly when a candle closes.

Smart DCA Engine (Grid Mode): If the market temporarily goes against the initial position, the EA opens calculated safety orders.

Precision Lot Multiplier (Fixed): Integrated with an advanced step-up rounding mathematical formula ( MathCeil ). Micro-lots (like 0.01) with low multipliers (like 1.3) will scale up perfectly ($0.01 \rightarrow 0.02 \rightarrow 0.03$) without getting stuck at the initial volume.

Fully Custom Trailing Stop: Secure your floating profits instantly as the trend develops by trailing the Stop Loss dynamically.

Risk Control: Fully customizable Maximum Orders limit, Step Distance, and Hard Stop Loss/Take Profit protections.

### How the Strategy Works

Initial Entry: The EA monitors the custom MA timeframe. BUY Signal: Previous candle closes above the MA line.

SELL Signal: Previous candle closes below the MA line. Trade Management: * If the trade goes directly into profit, the Trailing Stop activates to lock in gains. If the price goes against the position by the user-defined DCA Distance , the EA executes a calculated recovery order using the DCA Multiplier .

### Core Input Parameters

Parameter Group Input Variable Description MA Settings InpMATimeframe Choose the TF for MA calculation (e.g., Current, H1, H4) InpMAPeriod / Method Customize period (e.g., 20, 50, 200) and type (SMA, EMA...) Money Management InpLotSize Initial order volume InpTakeProfitPoints Target profit in points InpStopLossPoints Hard safety stop loss in points Trailing Stop InpUseTrailing Enable/Disable dynamic trailing InpTrailingStart / Step Trigger distance and trail stepping increments DCA / Grid InpUseDCA Enable/Disable grid recovery InpMaxTrades Maximum number of orders allowed per basket InpDCADistance Pips/Points gap required before adding another order InpDCAMultiplier Volume scaling multiplier (e.g., 1.3, 1.5, 2.0)

### Recommendations

Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, and XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: Highly flexible. Recommended to run the EA on M5 or M15 charts while setting the InpMATimeframe to H1 or H4 for smoother trend filters.

Account Type: Hedging account type is mandatory. ECN/Raw spread accounts with low commissions are highly recommended.

VPS: A reliable low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous, uninterrupted Trailing Stop processing.