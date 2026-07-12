Visual Risk Panel

https://youtu.be/E5AqInoWcFc

Visual Risk Panel Pro is a premium, lightweight utility designed specifically for manual traders who value speed, precision, and strict risk management.

Instead of typing numbers into a clunky panel or calculating position sizes on a separate app mid-trade, this utility brings interactive math directly onto your charts. Simply draw your structural zone, drag your entry or exit lines, and let the panel manage the rest flawlessly.

✨ Key Advantages

  • Zero Math Anxiety: The panel automatically calculates your exact lot size down to the decimal based on your custom risk profile.

  • Prop Firm Safety Net: Protect your equity and never breach maximum daily drawdowns by locking in exact cash risk variables before you execute.

  • Clean Trading Environment: On launch, the utility automatically sweeps away lagging visual indicator clutter so you can focus 100% on raw price action.

  • Instant & Delayed Flexibility: Seamlessly execute lightning-fast instant market orders or place structural pending orders (Stops and Limits) right from the visual lines.

🛠️ Core Features Matrix

  • Dynamic Range Box ( RangeBox ): A custom, stretchable timeline rectangle designed for accumulation, breakout, and session high/low tracking. Fully unlocked—drag and resize with absolute freedom.

  • Live Order Metrics: Real-time on-chart monitoring that updates your live risk/reward cash values, candle counters inside your zones, and pip distances instantly on every tick.

  • Anti-Flood Protection: A built-in security cooldown window that blocks accidental double-clicks or erratic trade entry spam during high-volatility news events.

  • Telegram Alert Integration: Automatically pushes comprehensive transaction logs, hit targets, and emergency exit metrics straight to your mobile device.

🎛️ Input Parameters & Configuration Guide

🎨 Visual Layout Customization

  • InpLogoFile [Default: "vrp_logo.bmp" ] — The filename of your custom 260x50 brand banner image (Must be placed in the /MQL5/Images/ folder).

  • InpHeaderBg [Default: Dark Green ] — The color theme for the panel's main title header block.

  • InpRowBg [Default: Blue ] — The background color theme applied to the text data matrix lines.

  • InpTextCol [Default: White ] — The font color used for static data titles.

📦 Breakout Box Settings

  • InpBoxColor [Default: Medium Purple ] — The visual border color of your interactive on-chart RangeBox .

  • InpBoxOpacity [Default: 30 ] — The transparency level for the highlighted price accumulation zone fill.

🚀 Execution Mode Toggles

  • InpAllowInstant [Default: true ] — Enables or disables the quick-action Market Buy and Market Sell buttons.

  • InpAllowPending [Default: true ] — Enables or disables the automated pending structure buttons (Buy/Sell Stops & Limits).

🔒 Order Security & Controls

  • InpMagicNumber [Default: 123456 ] — Unique identifier assigned to this utility's trades, preventing overlapping order conflicts with other EAs on your account.

  • InpMaxSlippage [Default: 30 Points ] — The maximum allowed price deviation for order fills before the trade is safely rejected.

  • InpCooldownSeconds [Default: 5 ] — The protective anti-flood security time window required between execution clicks.

📱 Telegram Notifications

  • InpUseTelegram [Default: false ] — Set to true to route transaction reports directly to your personal phone channel.

  • InpBotToken [Default: "YOUR_BOT_TOKEN" ] — The secure API token generated by Telegram's BotFather.

  • InpChatID [Default: "YOUR_CHAT_ID" ] — Your unique Telegram user or channel destination address.

⏰ Auto Close Management

  • InpUseHourlyClose [Default: false ] — Set to true to activate automated structural day-end position flattening.

  • InpHourToClose [Default: 22 ] — The designated hour (0-23 Server Time) to close out all open panel positions and cancel remaining pending orders.


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3.97 (35)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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