Hurst ZY Hybrid

Hurst-YZ Engine measures the one thing those indicators can't: whether the market is structurally trending or structurally mean-reverting, right now.

It does this with two pieces of real quant math, the kind used on institutional research desks, not repackaged crossovers.


Early-bird pricing active: Only $65 for the next 10 licenses. The price increases by $15 after every 10 copies sold to maintain premium value until it reaches its final target value of $150. Secure your copy at the lowest tier today.


The HONEST take.

No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone shows you a chart plastered with perfect arrows that never lose, they zoomed into the one window of history where it worked and hoped you wouldn't notice. I won't insult you like that.

Here's what most "trend indicators" never tell you. They can't tell the difference between a market that's actually trending and one that's just moving. A moving average slopes up in a violent chop just as happily as it does in a clean trend. That's why your breakout entries get stopped out. You entered a move, not a trend, and the two look identical to a lagging average.


What's actually under the hood?

Two very underrated engines that most retail traders ignore. These two filters alone, validated a dozen out of hundreds of experimental Expert Advisors that I have been testing over the past 2 years and were initially garbage. (mostly Trend/momentum riders).

This is the Indicator version:

  • Hurst Exponent via Detrended Fluctuation Analysis (DFA). This is the core. The Hurst exponent is a statistical measure of persistence: does the market's next move tend to continue the last one (trending), or reverse it (ranging)? Above 0.55, price movements are persistent, so trends have follow-through and momentum strategies have the wind at their back. Below 0.45, movements are anti-persistent, the market snaps back, and mean-reversion rules. Between them is no-man's-land, the exact zone where most traders lose money forcing trades that shouldn't be taken. The indicator computes this live, on every bar, and draws it as a clean gold line with the 0.55 / 0.50 / 0.45 thresholds marked.
  • Yang-Zhang Volatility Estimator. Not a crude ATR. Yang-Zhang is the most efficient volatility estimator in published research. It uses the open, high, low, and close, and correctly accounts for overnight gaps and intraday drift. It tells you when volatility is genuinely expanding versus sitting at its baseline, plotted as a color histogram against an adaptive band that self-calibrates to the instrument.
  • The Regime Matrix. Here's where the two combine. The indicator cross-references persistence (Hurst) with volatility expansion (Yang-Zhang) into four honest market states, color-coded on your chart at a glance:
    • TRENDING, persistence confirmed, ride it.
    • TREND + VOL, the rare, high-energy state: a real trend with fresh volatility behind it.
    • RANGING, mean-reversion territory, fade the extremes.
    • RANGE + VOL, the account-killer: high-volatility chop. This is the state that destroys traders, and now you can see it and step aside.
  • Non-Repainting Entry & Exit Signals. When the Hurst exponent crosses up through 0.55, persistence is confirmed and an entry arrow prints, long or short based on live momentum. When it falls back below 0.50, a gold exit marker prints. The gap between the entry (0.55) and exit (0.50) levels is deliberate hysteresis. It stops the flip-flopping at a single threshold that generates false signal after false signal in every other indicator. And critically: signals evaluate only on closed bars. What you see in history is exactly what you would have gotten live. No repainting. No lies.
  • The Engine Panel. A clean, draggable dashboard that floats on top of your chart and reads the market in plain numbers: current regime and how long it's lasted, the live Hurst value and whether it's rising or falling, raw and relative volatility against the band, and your last signal with its age and running P/L. Drag it anywhere; it remembers where you put it. One glance tells you the entire structural picture. No squinting at six sub-windows.

Who is this for?

  • Traders who keep getting chopped up and don't understand why their "trending" strategy bleeds out in sideways markets. This shows you, statistically, when you're in a trend and when you're not.
  • Systematic and discipline-focused traders who want a hard, math-based filter to keep them out of the low-quality environments where edge disappears.
  • Intraday traders on Gold, indices, Bitcoin, and Forex who need a fast structural read of the market's character, not another lagging line.

The honest daily workflow

  1. Read the regime on the panel. Is the market TRENDING or RANGING? If it says NEUTRAL or RANGE + VOL, the highest-probability trade is often no trade.
  2. In a trending regime, use your entry technique (pullback, structure, session timing) in the direction the trend confirms. The indicator is your green light, not your trigger finger.
  3. Let the entry arrow confirm that persistence has been established, and treat the gold exit marker as your "trend is exhausting" warning.
  4. In a ranging regime, flip your thinking. Fade the extremes instead of chasing breakouts.

That's the whole point. It won't hand you a magic entry. It will tell you what kind of market you're in, so you finally stop bringing a trend strategy to a ranging fight.


Made with math instead of hope.

Trade responsibly. Peace! 

推荐产品
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
指标
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
指标
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,    对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1.   基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2.   二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3.   波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成
Peak Formation Dashboard MT5
Sarika G Talekar
指标
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
Pocioli X
Mike Amega
专家
PiocoliX : The Next Generation of Automated Trading Tired of robots that crash and burn at the first market turbulence? Meet PiocoliX , an Expert Advisor that changes the game. Powered by cutting-edge Adaptive Intelligence , PiocoliX is not programmed to follow rigid rules—it is designed to learn and evolve with the market, ensuring consistently optimized decisions. The Power of a Machine that Learns Predictive Decisions: PiocoliX analyzes the true state of the market strong trend, consolidat
Guardian Signal
Brahim Ben Abla
指标
Guardian Signal — 唯一向您展示真实数据的信号指标。 大多数信号指标承诺胜率。Guardian Signal 向您展示事实：它在您图表上打印的每一个信号，以及之后实际发生的情况。不重绘、不删除箭头、没有虚构统计 — 为自律交易者打造的诚实工具。 每个信号包含的内容： BUY/SELL 箭头仅在K线收盘时打印 — 此后绝不更改或删除（严格不重绘） 图表上绘制完整交易计划：入场线、基于 ATR 的止损，以及三个止盈水平（TP1/TP2/TP3，盈亏比 1.0 / 1.5 / 2.5，完全可调） Guardian 风险框：根据您选择的风险百分比（默认 0.5%）计算手数，并配有绿/红每日预算信号灯，即时显示这笔交易是否仍在您的每日亏损预算之内 — 按整个账户计算，与自营交易公司规则一致 诚实统计面板： Guardian Signal 统计您图表上自己已完成的信号 — 多少先到达 TP1，多少先触及 SL — 并实时显示数据，明确标注："Past signals on this chart — not a prediction."（本图表历史信号 — 并非预测）。在您投入一分钱
DoubleBB Marsi
Park Suchun
指标
DoubleBB MARSI — 专为日内交易优化的全能图表工具 价格当前位置 · 市场情绪 · 入场信号 — 一屏掌握 一句话概述 DoubleBB MARSI 将日内交易所需的三大核心信息 — 每日参考价位 · RSI 市场情绪 · 双布林带信号 — 整合在同一张图表中，帮助交易者快速做出准确决策。 交易者获得的三大价值 DoubleBB MARSI 不仅是一个普通指标，而是覆盖整个日内交易周期的综合工具，所有信息一屏呈现。 1. "现在价格在哪里？" — 自动显示每日关键价位 图表上自动绘制三条关键线： · DO（Day Open · 今日开盘价） · PDH（Previous Day High · 前日最高价） · PDL（Previous Day Low · 前日最低价） 立刻判断当前价格处于多头还是空头优势区域。 "现在是在今日开盘价之上交易，还是之下？" "是否已突破前日高点，或跌破前日低点？" → 看一眼图表，1 秒钟内得出答案。 获得收益： · 节省判断方向的时间 · 设置止损 / 止盈时拥有清晰参考 · 立刻区分震荡区间与趋势行情 2. "现
EYeQ Indicator
Amos Chacha
指标
EYeQ Indicator 是一个强大的工具，用于在 STEP INDEX、VOLATILITY 10、25、50、75 100、BOOM 和 CRUSH 上提供入场信号。 在 BOOM 和 CRUSH 300、500 和 1000 上捕获 SPIKES 更有效。 EYeQ 指标跨多个时间框架分析市场，并根据趋势找到最合适的切入点。您只需要打开桌面警报，以便在信号释放时收到通知。允许向其他便携式设备（如手机和平板电脑）推送通知，以获取在此类设备上进行远程交易的警报。 N/B：避免在 Boom 和 Crush 指数上使用它进行交易。此外，请注意该指标不提供退出点，如果在 MetaTrader 平台上每种工具的最低手数达到 3 美元的利润，您需要退出。 示例：最低手数；步骤索引-0.1 v75-0.001 v50-3 v25-0.5 同样适用于其余仪器 我们建议您将指示器安装在 VPS 上以获得实时信号警报。并始终记住将指标安装在 1 分钟时间框架图上。
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
CrossPluse Dynamic ATR
Steven Wong Sing Seng
专家
CrossPulse Dynamic ATR CrossPulse is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines classic MACD crossover signals with ATR-based recovery position management. It is built for traders who want a rule-based scalping system with clear entry logic and configurable risk limits. HOW IT WORKS ENTRY (new position) • Long: MACD golden cross confirmed on the previous bar (MACD line crosses above Signal). • Short: MACD death cross confirmed
Ichimoku Map MT5
Pavel Verveyko
指标
Ichimoku Map (instant look at the markets) - built on the basis of the legendary Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. The task of the Ichimoku Map is to provide information about the market strength on the selected time periods and instruments, from the point of view of the Ichimoku indicator. The indicator displays 7 degrees of buy signal strength and 7 degrees of sell signal strength. The stronger the trend, the brighter the signal rectangle in the table. The table can be dragged with the mouse. The
MFOP Market Forecast
Oscar Josue Pin Bacuzoy
指标
Develop this indicator for periods of 30 minutes or more, focus on getting market trends right and making sure they are met. MFOP v8.1 gets straight to the point: it scans the market and tells you exactly when there is enough strength to enter a trade. This indicator doesn't do magic, it uses mathematical algorithms to filter out market noise, not enter into false breakouts and show you clear BUY (blue arrow) and SELL (red arrow) opportunities. It is designed and optimized specifically to take
Floating peaks oscillator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Floating peaks oscillator - it the manual trading system. It's based on Stochastik/RSI type of oscillator with dynamic/floating  overbought and oversold levels. When main line is green - market is under bullish pressure, when main line is red - market is under bearish pressure. Buy arrow appears at the floating bottom and sell arrow appears at floating top. Indicator allows to reverse signal types. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : mainTrendPeriod; signalTrendPeriod; smoothedTrendPeriod; tre
SMC Indicator By Balogun
Nigeria
指标
BALOGUN SMC ELITE — Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator KEY FEATURES: Strict BUY/SELL Alternation — Only 1 BUY followed by 1 SELL (no signal spam) Non-Repainting Signals — Signals confirmed on closed bars only Zone-Limited NO TRADE Markers — Clear visual zones showing when NOT to trade Multi-Factor Confluence Scoring — 0-100% quality score per setup Professional Dashboard — Real-time trend, confluence, and signal status Multi-Channel Alerts — Popup, Push, Email, and S
CChart
Rong Bin Su
指标
在外汇和金融市场中，快速反应和精准的决策至关重要。然而，常规的 MetaTrader 5 终端最低只支持 1 分钟图表，限制了交易者对市场波动的敏感度。为了解决这一问题，我们推出了全新的 秒级图表 K 线指标 ，让您在副图中轻松查看和分析 1 秒至 30 秒的市场动态。 主要功能 支持多种秒级周期 ：该指标允许您选择以下周期，满足不同交易策略的需求： S1 : 1 秒 S2 : 2 秒 S3 : 3 秒 S4 : 4 秒 S5 : 5 秒 S10 : 10 秒 S15 : 15 秒 S20 : 20 秒 S30 : 30 秒 实时更新 ：秒级图表将实时更新，确保您在每一刻都能获取到最新的市场信息，帮助您做出及时的交易决策。 用户友好的界面 ：该指标在副图中显示，直观易用，您可以轻松切换不同的时间周期，快速分析市场走势。 适用人群 短线交易者 ：适合高频交易和短线策略的交易者，通过秒级图表捕捉瞬息万变的市场机会。 技术分析师 ：为技术分析提供更细致的数据支持，帮助您识别潜在的买入和卖出信号。 如何使用 将指标添加到您的图表上。 选择您希望观察的秒级时间周期。 实时监控市场动向，利用丰富
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Zenith Trade Alerts Indie
Opengates Success International
指标
Zenith Trade Alerts Custom Indicator is a simple amazing trading tool that is created to scan through the applied currency pairs to see if any of them has met profitable trading condition and give trade alerts accordingly. The trading conditions are simply about candle science that is a timeless strategy for profitable trading that will never go out of phase. If combined with good trading plans and good money managements. These are the features: 1. Multi-currency AND Multi-Time Frame Indicator
Kagi Market Indicator
GomerAI LLC
指标
GomerAI KAGI – 市场结构与趋势确认 价格： $0 平台： MetaTrader 5 类型：市场条件指标（非自动化） 概述 本指标属于 GomerAI Market Research Framework ，是一套用于研究市场结构和交易环境的分析工具。 每个指标都专注于市场行为的某一个方面，帮助交易者和自动化交易系统更好地理解当前市场条件。 GomerAI KAGI 使用基于价格反转的逻辑来评估方向性价格结构，而不是依赖时间驱动的图表构建方式。该指标不会生成交易信号，也不会执行交易操作，而是分析价格运动是否正在形成有意义的方向性结构，还是仍然主要受到短期噪音和不稳定转换的影响。 它的目标是帮助判断当前价格行为是否维持看涨结构、看跌结构，或者处于更中性的过渡状态。通过把重点放在由反转行为体现出的结构变化上， KAGI 可以帮助交易者和专家顾问区分持续性的趋势环境与较不可靠的市场波动。 GomerAI KAGI 不会开仓、修改或平仓。它通过评估价格的结构性行为，帮助交易者和自动化系统判断当前市场环境是否仍然支持方向性策略，还是需要采用更谨慎的解释方式。 重要信息 该指标分析的是当
FREE
MSX AI Hybrid SuperTrend PRO
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX AI Hybrid SuperTrend PRO Overview MSX AI Hybrid SuperTrend PRO is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines a Double Smoothed SuperTrend methodology with an additional trend-confirmation layer based on Hybrid Heiken Ashi calculations. The EA uses closed-bar signal processing and configurable trade management functions to automate trend-following trading decisions according to user-defined settings. Trading Logic The trading engine consists of two internal calculation components. Primary Tr
Tabajara Rules II The Best for MT5
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.9 (10)
指标
Tabajara Rules for MT5 , based on Professor André Machado’s Tabajara Setup, indicates the market direction using moving averages when there are candles aligned with the direction of the moving average. The indicator contains the color rule applied to the candles and the moving average. It allows changing the parameters: period and smoothing method of the moving average. It also allows changing the colors of the candles (borders and filling) and of the moving average. Professor André Machado’s
FREE
CISD Change In The State of Delivery
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
指标
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
Nexus Target Pro Breakout Indicator MT5
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
指标
Nexus Target Pro Indicator Product Overview Nexus Target Pro is a technical indicator designed for breakout zone analysis. The tool charts a dynamic breakout box based on user-defined time ranges and plots arrow signals when price breaks out of the established zones. Technical Features Signal Generation: Displays non-repainting breakout direction arrows on the chart. Target Levels: Plots up to 5 calculated profit target levels based on the breakout box structure. Risk Levels: Displays a sugges
Pattern Builder Pro
Arief
指标
Pattern Builder Pro — MetaTrader 5 自定义摆动形态扫描器 Pattern Builder Pro 是一款 MetaTrader 5 指标和市场扫描工具，允许交易者手动绘制任意自定义摆动形态（swing pattern），并在市场观察窗口的所有品种、多个时间周期上实时扫描相似的价格形态。与仅支持头肩形、三角形、旗形等固定形态的传统图表形态指标不同，这款 MT5 形态识别工具让您自行定义价格行为形态——任意数量的摆动点、任意形状——并通过包含 11 项加权指标的相似度引擎（含动态时间规整 DTW 与普氏分析 Procrustes）实时查找匹配设置。 主要功能： 交互式形态绘图板，基于 XY 网格，可像素级精确放置摆动点 多指标相似度引擎：几何形状、角度序列、斜率、回撤比例、扩展比例、摆动数量比、宽高比、趋势方向、结构顺序与波段振幅顺序 可选启用动态时间规整（DTW）与普氏分析，实现与尺寸、方向无关的形态匹配 当日最高价/最低价（HOD/LOD）点验证，精确过滤交易设置 异步市场扫描——可在 M5 至 D1 多个周期扫描数百个品种而不卡顿终端 可排序、分页的
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
Hydra Trend Rider   is a premium multi-timeframe dashboard that instantly reveals the market trend across 9 timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a highly accurate, non-repainting AI-Powered algorithm, it helps you trade in the direction of the dominant market momentum. Quick Links: User Manual & Guide: Here MT4 Version: Here MQL5 Channel - For daily market insights & updates: Join Here Disclaimer: Read the full product description before purchasing. Due to regulatory and compliance restrictions,
TRI Liquidity Matrix Pro
Huu Tri Nguyen
指标
TRI Liquidity Matrix Pro Professional Institutional Supply & Demand Trading System Introduction TRI Liquidity Matrix Pro is a professional trading indicator developed to help traders identify institutional liquidity zones, high-probability supply and demand areas, and precision entry opportunities with a complete risk management framework. The financial markets are driven by liquidity. Large institutional participants, banks, hedge funds, and professional traders continuously move capital betwee
FG Gold Scalper Pro
Ikbal Hossain Molla
专家
Forex Genius EA – Gold Scalper (XAUUSD, M1–M5) Hello, traders! I am Forex Genius EA , a professional Expert Advisor crafted exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Optimized for scalping on 1-minute (HFT Mode) and 5-minute (Safe Mode) charts, I deliver fast, precise, and disciplined trades on Gold with strict risk management. No Martingale, no Grid – just a clean and systematic approach tailored for intraday Gold scalping. Key Benefits Works only on Gold (XAUUSD) Optimized for M1 (High-Fre
RSI Reversal Signal Arrows
My Huyen Tran
指标
VP RSI Reversal Signal Arrows — Product Description Short Description VP RSI Reversal Signal Arrows is a clean MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays buy and sell reversal arrows when RSI exits oversold or overbought zones, with an optional moving average trend filter. Main Description VP RSI Reversal Signal Arrows is a visual technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for manual traders who want a simple RSI-based reversal assistant directly on the price chart. The indicator
Premium Discount SMC Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
指标
Link to our best products: LINK Link to our Trading Dashboard: LINK !!!!!!! Attention, you can find premium discounts by clicking on arrows!!!!!! Setting of this indicator candles mode: Show zones from the beginning Swing number for highs and lows Show background color Color of Premium Color of Discount show level 0% line show level 25% line show level 50% line show level 75% line show level 100% line The Premium and Discount concept is a core principle of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) used to i
Elliott Wave Pro
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
指标
Elliot Wave Pro is an MT5 indicator that automatically detects Elliott Wave structures (impulse and corrective behavior) and calculates key Fibonacci-based retracement/limit levels from the most recent completed wave. It helps turn wave structure into a tradable setup: enter on the pullback, target Wave 1 , and place your stop beyond the wave high / invalidation level . That gives you a clear risk-to-reward model where a single valid setup can outweigh multiple small losses. In short, it shows w
Harmonic Volatility Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
指标
Introduction to Harmonic Volatility Indicator Harmonic Volatility Indicator is the first technical analysis applying the Fibonacci analysis to the financial volatility. Harmonic volatility indicator is another level of price action trading tool, which combines robust Fibonacci ratios (0.618, 0.382, etc.) with volatility. Originally, Harmonic Volatility Indicator was developed to overcome the limitation and the weakness of Gann’s Angle, also known as Gann’s Fan. We have demonstrated that Harmonic
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
作者的更多信息
Ehlers DSP Suite
Dazin Alexis
指标
While typical retail indicators guess, the Ehlers DSP Suite calculates. It uses a high-stability autocorrelation periodogram and a trader’s EMD to tell you whether the market is structurally trending or cycling right now.  This is genuine quantitative signal analysis, not another uninspired wrapper around a standard 1970s oscillator. Early-bird pricing active: Only $65 for the next 10 licenses. The price increases by $15 after every 10 copies sold to maintain premium value until it reaches its
筛选:
无评论
回复评论