Position Manager Panel MT5

The Position Manager Panel is an all-in-one, high-performance visual trading assistant designed to streamline your order execution, risk management, and position tracking directly from your MetaTrader 5 chart. Built with an intuitive, ultra-responsive drag-and-drop HUD, this tool eliminates the need for manual calculations, letting you focus entirely on price action.

Whether you are a scalper requiring lightning-fast entries or a swing trader managing complex multi-order setups, this panel bridges the gap between precision math and rapid execution.

Key Advantages

Perfect Chart Lock Dragging Engine: Move the panel anywhere on your chart seamlessly. The layout engine temporarily freezes background chart scrolling the exact moment you drag it, ensuring a fluid, glitch-free workspace.

Instant Risk & Reward Visualization: Drag your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines dynamically on the chart. The panel recalculates and displays your point distances, potential monetary risk, and projected profit in real-time USD before you even execute.

Automated Risk Management: Never worry about manually trailing your stop loss again. The built-in backend engine handles precise break-even tracking and multi-step trailing stops seamlessly.

Core Features

Multi-Mode Order Deployment: Easily switch between Market Buy/Sell, Stop Orders, Limit Orders, and Stop-Limit Orders with a single click.

One-Click Scaling (Multi-Orders): Define how many orders you want to scale into a position at once, allowing for advanced split-risk execution.

HUD Customization Toggle Switches: * Minimize: Collapse the entire panel instantly to keep your workspace clean. Layer Toggle: Send the panel to the background or pull it to the front of your graphics. Objects Display: Hide or show all trade overlay lines with one button. Lock SL/TP: Lock your risk parameters to a fixed mathematical point offset relative to your entry line.



Input Parameters & Settings

--- Panel Layout Settings ---

InpPanelX (Default: 30 ): Initial horizontal X-axis starting position of the panel in pixels.

InpPanelY (Default: 50 ): Initial vertical Y-axis starting position of the panel in pixels.

InpEnableDrag (Default: true ): Enables the mouse-tracking drag-and-drop mechanism.

--- Typography & UI Customization ---

InpFontFamily (Default: "Arial" ): Font style used across all text labels and buttons.

InpPanelFontSize (Default: 9 ): Font size for internal panel buttons and inputs.

InpLabelFontSize (Default: 10 ): Font size for the floating price lines overlaid on the chart.

--- Custom UI Colors ---

InpPanelBgColor : The background color hex for the main panel frame.

InpLabelFontColor : Color of the floating text tags attached to your lines.

InpButtonBgColor : Base color for unselected layout buttons.

InpPanelFontColor : Text color for unselected layout buttons.

InpSelectedBgColor : Highlight color for active trading mode buttons.

InpSelectedFontColor: Text color for active trading mode buttons.

--- Line & Vector Colors ---

InpEntryLineColor : Color of the interactive Entry price line.

InpStopLossColor : Color of the interactive Stop Loss risk line.

InpTakeProfitColor : Color of the interactive Take Profit target line.

InpDrawLinesBackground (Default: false ): Move execution lines behind the chart candles if set to true.

--- Trade Engine Defaults ---