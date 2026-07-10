Position Manager Panel MT5
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 3.50
- Обновлено: 19 июля 2026
- Активации: 10
The Position Manager Panel is an all-in-one, high-performance visual trading assistant designed to streamline your order execution, risk management, and position tracking directly from your MetaTrader 5 chart. Built with an intuitive, ultra-responsive drag-and-drop HUD, this tool eliminates the need for manual calculations, letting you focus entirely on price action.
Whether you are a scalper requiring lightning-fast entries or a swing trader managing complex multi-order setups, this panel bridges the gap between precision math and rapid execution.
Key Advantages
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Perfect Chart Lock Dragging Engine: Move the panel anywhere on your chart seamlessly. The layout engine temporarily freezes background chart scrolling the exact moment you drag it, ensuring a fluid, glitch-free workspace.
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Instant Risk & Reward Visualization: Drag your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines dynamically on the chart. The panel recalculates and displays your point distances, potential monetary risk, and projected profit in real-time USD before you even execute.
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Automated Risk Management: Never worry about manually trailing your stop loss again. The built-in backend engine handles precise break-even tracking and multi-step trailing stops seamlessly.
Core Features
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Multi-Mode Order Deployment: Easily switch between Market Buy/Sell, Stop Orders, Limit Orders, and Stop-Limit Orders with a single click.
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One-Click Scaling (Multi-Orders): Define how many orders you want to scale into a position at once, allowing for advanced split-risk execution.
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HUD Customization Toggle Switches: * Minimize: Collapse the entire panel instantly to keep your workspace clean.
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Layer Toggle: Send the panel to the background or pull it to the front of your graphics.
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Objects Display: Hide or show all trade overlay lines with one button.
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Lock SL/TP: Lock your risk parameters to a fixed mathematical point offset relative to your entry line.
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Input Parameters & Settings
--- Panel Layout Settings ---
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InpPanelX (Default: 30 ): Initial horizontal X-axis starting position of the panel in pixels.
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InpPanelY (Default: 50 ): Initial vertical Y-axis starting position of the panel in pixels.
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InpEnableDrag (Default: true ): Enables the mouse-tracking drag-and-drop mechanism.
--- Typography & UI Customization ---
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InpFontFamily (Default: "Arial" ): Font style used across all text labels and buttons.
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InpPanelFontSize (Default: 9 ): Font size for internal panel buttons and inputs.
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InpLabelFontSize (Default: 10 ): Font size for the floating price lines overlaid on the chart.
--- Custom UI Colors ---
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InpPanelBgColor: The background color hex for the main panel frame.
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InpLabelFontColor: Color of the floating text tags attached to your lines.
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InpButtonBgColor: Base color for unselected layout buttons.
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InpPanelFontColor: Text color for unselected layout buttons.
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InpSelectedBgColor: Highlight color for active trading mode buttons.
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InpSelectedFontColor: Text color for active trading mode buttons.
--- Line & Vector Colors ---
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InpEntryLineColor: Color of the interactive Entry price line.
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InpStopLossColor: Color of the interactive Stop Loss risk line.
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InpTakeProfitColor: Color of the interactive Take Profit target line.
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InpDrawLinesBackground (Default: false ): Move execution lines behind the chart candles if set to true.
--- Trade Engine Defaults ---
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InpUseBreakEven (Default: true ): Enables or disables the automatic Break-Even feature globally upon launch.
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InpBreakEvenPoints (Default: 300 ): Distance in points required for price to move in your favor before triggering break-even.
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InpBreakEvenProfit (Default: 50 ): Amount of profit points secured/locked past the entry price when break-even activates.
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InpUseTrailingStop (Default: true ): Enables or disables the progressive trailing stop engine.
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InpTrailingStepPoints (Default: 50 ): Incremental point steps required before the trailing stop adjusts higher/lower.
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InpMultiOrderFilling (Default: 1 ): Default batch size for placing simultaneous split positions.
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InpLotSize (Default: 0.01 ): Initial starting transaction volume sizing.