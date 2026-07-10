Position Manager Panel MT5

Position Manager Panel MT5

The Position Manager Panel is an all-in-one, high-performance visual trading assistant designed to streamline your order execution, risk management, and position tracking directly from your MetaTrader 5 chart. Built with an intuitive, ultra-responsive drag-and-drop HUD, this tool eliminates the need for manual calculations, letting you focus entirely on price action.

Whether you are a scalper requiring lightning-fast entries or a swing trader managing complex multi-order setups, this panel bridges the gap between precision math and rapid execution.

Key Advantages

  • Perfect Chart Lock Dragging Engine: Move the panel anywhere on your chart seamlessly. The layout engine temporarily freezes background chart scrolling the exact moment you drag it, ensuring a fluid, glitch-free workspace.

  • Instant Risk & Reward Visualization: Drag your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines dynamically on the chart. The panel recalculates and displays your point distances, potential monetary risk, and projected profit in real-time USD before you even execute.

  • Automated Risk Management: Never worry about manually trailing your stop loss again. The built-in backend engine handles precise break-even tracking and multi-step trailing stops seamlessly.

Core Features

  • Multi-Mode Order Deployment: Easily switch between Market Buy/Sell, Stop Orders, Limit Orders, and Stop-Limit Orders with a single click.

  • One-Click Scaling (Multi-Orders): Define how many orders you want to scale into a position at once, allowing for advanced split-risk execution.

  • HUD Customization Toggle Switches: * Minimize: Collapse the entire panel instantly to keep your workspace clean.

    • Layer Toggle: Send the panel to the background or pull it to the front of your graphics.

    • Objects Display: Hide or show all trade overlay lines with one button.

    • Lock SL/TP: Lock your risk parameters to a fixed mathematical point offset relative to your entry line.

Input Parameters & Settings

--- Panel Layout Settings ---

  • InpPanelX (Default: 30 ): Initial horizontal X-axis starting position of the panel in pixels.

  • InpPanelY (Default: 50 ): Initial vertical Y-axis starting position of the panel in pixels.

  • InpEnableDrag (Default: true ): Enables the mouse-tracking drag-and-drop mechanism.

--- Typography & UI Customization ---

  • InpFontFamily (Default: "Arial" ): Font style used across all text labels and buttons.

  • InpPanelFontSize (Default: 9 ): Font size for internal panel buttons and inputs.

  • InpLabelFontSize (Default: 10 ): Font size for the floating price lines overlaid on the chart.

--- Custom UI Colors ---

  • InpPanelBgColor: The background color hex for the main panel frame.

  • InpLabelFontColor: Color of the floating text tags attached to your lines.

  • InpButtonBgColor: Base color for unselected layout buttons.

  • InpPanelFontColor: Text color for unselected layout buttons.

  • InpSelectedBgColor: Highlight color for active trading mode buttons.

  • InpSelectedFontColor: Text color for active trading mode buttons.

--- Line & Vector Colors ---

  • InpEntryLineColor: Color of the interactive Entry price line.

  • InpStopLossColor: Color of the interactive Stop Loss risk line.

  • InpTakeProfitColor: Color of the interactive Take Profit target line.

  • InpDrawLinesBackground (Default: false ): Move execution lines behind the chart candles if set to true.

--- Trade Engine Defaults ---

  • InpUseBreakEven (Default: true ): Enables or disables the automatic Break-Even feature globally upon launch.

  • InpBreakEvenPoints (Default: 300 ): Distance in points required for price to move in your favor before triggering break-even.

  • InpBreakEvenProfit (Default: 50 ): Amount of profit points secured/locked past the entry price when break-even activates.

  • InpUseTrailingStop (Default: true ): Enables or disables the progressive trailing stop engine.

  • InpTrailingStepPoints (Default: 50 ): Incremental point steps required before the trailing stop adjusts higher/lower.

  • InpMultiOrderFilling (Default: 1 ): Default batch size for placing simultaneous split positions.

  • InpLotSize (Default: 0.01 ): Initial starting transaction volume sizing.


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