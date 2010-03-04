Phoenix Cerberus

  • PHOENIX CERBERUS

Three strategies, one guardian. Multi-strategy EA for NASDAQ with account-level risk control.


Phoenix Cerberus runs three independent NASDAQ strategies inside a single Expert Advisor — each one a head of the guardian — governed by a single account-level risk manager.

Most "portfolio" EAs are one idea stretched thin. Cerberus is the opposite: three genuinely different, individually back-tested engines that trade the same instrument from different angles, so their equity curves don't rise and fall together.

The three heads

  • NY Open — Opening-range breakout at the New York cash open, filtered by EMA200 and ADX, with a range-based stop and a trailing exit.
  • miniRange — A short opening-range continuation that places a limit order in the direction of the break, with an optional fast take-profit and a large-candle filter.
  • NQBlade — A trend engine (EMA + ADX/DI cross) that scales into a basket of positions with staggered take-profits and an EMA trailing stop.

Why merge them — the real reason

Three separate EAs on one prop account means three separate risk clocks that don't talk to each other. Cerberus adds a portfolio risk governor that watches the whole account:

  • Combined daily-loss halt — flattens all three heads and stops for the day.
  • Combined trailing max-drawdown halt — protects the peak of the whole account.
  • Optional combined equity target — locks the result and stops.
  • Unified end-of-day close for all three.

That is the difference between three bots sharing an account by accident and a portfolio with one set of rules — the way a funded/prop account actually needs to be managed.

Built for transparency

  • Each head has its own magic number — positions never collide, and P&L is attributed per strategy.
  • Each head can be switched on/off independently, so you can verify each against its own settings before running the trio.
  • A built-in HUD (brass/vintage style) shows live account state, drawdown vs limit, target progress, and per-strategy win-rate and status.
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Every trade carries a defined stop-loss.

Features

  • 3 independent NASDAQ strategies in a single EA (ORB, range continuation, trend)
  • Portfolio risk governor: daily loss, maximum trailing drawdown, and equity target, at the account level
  • Unique magic number per strategy → isolated positions and attributed P&L
  • Unified EOD closure
  • Independent activation/deactivation of each strategy
  • Live HUD (win rate, status, drawdown, target, floating P&L)
  • Fixed or dynamic lot size by risk percentage
  • No martingale/grid/averaging — stop-loss on each trade
  • All parameters configurable; presets included

Recommended settings


  • Symbol: NAS100 / US100 / NQ (depending on your broker; instrument NASDAQ-100).
  • Chart: M1. The logic is independent of the chart's timeframe (each strategy reads its own), but M1 is the most precise and is the one used natively by miniRange.

  • Signal timeframes: NYO_TF and NQB_TF = M15 (the validated ones). miniRange uses M1 internally.
  • Default risk: NY Open 1%, miniRange 1%, NQBlade 0.5% per basket. Governor: Daily loss 4%, total drawdown 8%.
  • For proprietary firms: lower the risks (e.g., 0.5% / 0.5% / 0.25%) and adjust InpPF_MaxDailyLossPct / InpPF_MaxTotalDDPct to the challenge rules (FTMO 5%/10%, etc.).
  • Tester: base period M1, "every tick on real ticks" model.
  • Verification: activate one strategy at a time (Enable flags) and confirm it before running all three together.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Hedging account required (the EA maintains multiple positions per symbol with different magic numbers, and NQBlade opens a basket; it does not function correctly on a netting account)
  • Broker with NASDAQ-100 and, preferably, low spreads and real tick data
  • Recommended: VPS for continuous trading during trading sessions

What it DOESN'T do

  • Does not use martingale, grid, or averaging strategies.
  • Does not promise guaranteed profits or operate "risk-free".
  • It is not a HFT or latency arbitrage platform.

Risk Warning

Trading CFDs and indices carries a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Backtest results are historical simulations based on a broker's data and do not guarantee future returns. Trade on a demo account first and adjust your risk to your tolerance and the rules of your broker or proprietary trading firm.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Phoenix Edge
Alvaro Albillos Gutierrez
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Phoenix Edge is a systematic trend-following Expert Advisor for Bitcoin (BTCUSD)  and Gold (XAUUSD) . Each symbol runs its own optimized parameter profile that the EA applies automatically based on chart detection. No martingale, no grid, no scaling into losses. One signal, one entry, one exit — managed with adaptive stops and R-multiple targets. Validation methodology This product is transparent about how each symbol's profile was validated.  XAUUSD and BTCUSD — walk-forward validated Out-of
Phoenix Midas
Alvaro Albillos Gutierrez
Experts
Phoenix Midas is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It reads market structure through synthetic order-flow analysis — volume delta, volume profile (POC / value area) and liquidity behaviour — to time entries on two complementary setups, and it manages every trade with a fixed, pre-defined risk. Built-in news filtering and prop-firm risk controls make it suitable for both personal accounts and funded-challenge environments. WHAT IT IS NOT
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