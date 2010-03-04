PHOENIX CERBERUS

Three strategies, one guardian. Multi-strategy EA for NASDAQ with account-level risk control.





Phoenix Cerberus runs three independent NASDAQ strategies inside a single Expert Advisor — each one a head of the guardian — governed by a single account-level risk manager.

Most "portfolio" EAs are one idea stretched thin. Cerberus is the opposite: three genuinely different, individually back-tested engines that trade the same instrument from different angles, so their equity curves don't rise and fall together.

The three heads

NY Open — Opening-range breakout at the New York cash open, filtered by EMA200 and ADX, with a range-based stop and a trailing exit.

— Opening-range breakout at the New York cash open, filtered by EMA200 and ADX, with a range-based stop and a trailing exit. miniRange — A short opening-range continuation that places a limit order in the direction of the break, with an optional fast take-profit and a large-candle filter.

— A short opening-range continuation that places a limit order in the direction of the break, with an optional fast take-profit and a large-candle filter. NQBlade — A trend engine (EMA + ADX/DI cross) that scales into a basket of positions with staggered take-profits and an EMA trailing stop.

Why merge them — the real reason

Three separate EAs on one prop account means three separate risk clocks that don't talk to each other. Cerberus adds a portfolio risk governor that watches the whole account:

Combined daily-loss halt — flattens all three heads and stops for the day.

halt — flattens all three heads and stops for the day. Combined trailing max-drawdown halt — protects the peak of the whole account.

halt — protects the peak of the whole account. Optional combined equity target — locks the result and stops.

— locks the result and stops. Unified end-of-day close for all three.

That is the difference between three bots sharing an account by accident and a portfolio with one set of rules — the way a funded/prop account actually needs to be managed.

Built for transparency

Each head has its own magic number — positions never collide, and P&L is attributed per strategy.

— positions never collide, and P&L is attributed per strategy. Each head can be switched on/off independently, so you can verify each against its own settings before running the trio.

independently, so you can verify each against its own settings before running the trio. A built-in HUD (brass/vintage style) shows live account state, drawdown vs limit, target progress, and per-strategy win-rate and status.

(brass/vintage style) shows live account state, drawdown vs limit, target progress, and per-strategy win-rate and status. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Every trade carries a defined stop-loss.