Edge Snap Multi Symbol

FoxWave EdgeSnap Multi-Symbol — Scan Every Pair for Reversal Setups at Once

FoxWave EdgeSnap Multi-Symbol by Fox Wave takes the same quality-filtered reversal detection from EdgeSnap and runs it across every symbol you trade at once — Market Watch or a custom list, one timeframe, one panel — so instead of flipping through 20+ charts looking for a setup, the setup finds you.

Key features:

Scans your entire Market Watch automatically, or a custom symbol list with broker-suffix support (up to 60 symbols)

Same proven signal logic as EdgeSnap: detects price snapping back inside its volatility envelope after breaking outside it, with an automatic OK/NO quality grade on every signal (bar-size, midline-distance, and risk/reward checks)

Sort by opportunity size — ranks active signals by pips to the far target, largest first, so the best setup on the board is always at the top

Paginated table (rows-per-page configurable) with on-screen PREV/NEXT navigation — scan 60 symbols without a wall of text

Full detail per symbol: signal direction, age in bars, entry price, quality tag, and both take-profit targets with their pip distances

Live blinking status indicator so you always know the panel is actively refreshing

Configurable alerts — popup, mobile push, or sound — firing once per freshly closed signal bar, with an option to alert only on quality-OK signals

Clean dark panel, color-coded accent bar per row (green/red) for instant visual scanning, fully repositionable and recolorable

Perfect for traders who watch a basket of pairs (majors, crosses, metals, indices, crypto) and want one dashboard that tells them which symbol has the best reversal opportunity right now, instead of checking each chart by hand.