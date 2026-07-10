QuantAI Regime Scanner

QauntAI Regime Scanner v4.0

Get the best out of any built-in or custom indicator with correct, AI-generated parameters tailored to real-time market structures. The QauntAI Regime Scanner is a premium multi-layer technical matrix designed to strip away retail indicator lag, mapping out market volatility, trend momentum, and structural exhaustion across multiple layers simultaneously.

Instead of guessing your indicator inputs, QauntAI uses optimized mathematical modeling to automatically identify current market conditions, giving you institutional-grade clarity on whether a market is trending, ranging, or completely exhausted.

🛡️ How You Will Benefit From This Tool

  • Eliminate Guesswork: Instantly know the exact market regime (Trend, Volatility, or Exhaustion) without messy, lagging retail inputs.

  • Prevent Over-Trading: The scanner explicitly flags low-liquidity and high-risk zones, protecting your capital from choppy, directionless market behavior.

  • Pinpoint Reversals & Continuations: By utilizing advanced mathematical layers (RSI, MA+ATR, and Bollinger Bands), you can spot structural exhaustion at statistical extremes before the reversal happens.

  • Fully Customizable: Works seamlessly with your existing strategy, serving as the ultimate confluence filter for your manual trades or automated setups.

📊 Supported Instruments & Timeframes

QauntAI is engineered to be completely asset-agnostic, built to calculate mathematical market states uniformly across:

  • Instruments: Forex majors/minors, Crypto (BTC, ETH, etc.), Major Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX), Commodities (Gold, Silver, Crude Oil), and Synthetic Indices.

  • Timeframes: Fully optimized for all standard MT5 chart timeframes. For intraday scalping and momentum, M5 and M15 are highly recommended. For swing trading and macro structure filtering, H1, H4, and D1 provide incredibly robust regime accuracy.

🕹️ How to Use the Tool (Quick Start Guide)

  1. Load the Indicator: Drag and drop QauntAI Regime Scanner onto your desired asset and timeframe.

  2. Monitor the Volatility & Exhaustion Layers:

    • Watch the RSI Matrix to identify extreme structural overbought/oversold exhaustion.

    • Track the MA + ATR Filter to confirm whether a trend is expanding with healthy volatility or dying out.

    • Observe the Bollinger Bands expansion to capture rapid breakout deviations or high-probability reversal sweeps.

  3. Execute with Confluence: When multiple layers align (e.g., price hits an ATR band extreme while the Bollinger Bands signal exhaustion), execute your entry based on your core trading plan with massive mathematical backing.

⚙️ Core Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Asset Class: Universal (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities)

  • Indicator Type: Non-lagging Multi-Layer Regime Scanner

  • Inputs: Fully optimized AI-generated parameter sets included.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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