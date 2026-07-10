QuantAI Regime Scanner

QauntAI Regime Scanner v4.0

Get the best out of any built-in or custom indicator with correct, AI-generated parameters tailored to real-time market structures. The QauntAI Regime Scanner is a premium multi-layer technical matrix designed to strip away retail indicator lag, mapping out market volatility, trend momentum, and structural exhaustion across multiple layers simultaneously.

Instead of guessing your indicator inputs, QauntAI uses optimized mathematical modeling to automatically identify current market conditions, giving you institutional-grade clarity on whether a market is trending, ranging, or completely exhausted.

🛡️ How You Will Benefit From This Tool

Eliminate Guesswork: Instantly know the exact market regime (Trend, Volatility, or Exhaustion) without messy, lagging retail inputs.

Prevent Over-Trading: The scanner explicitly flags low-liquidity and high-risk zones, protecting your capital from choppy, directionless market behavior.

Pinpoint Reversals & Continuations: By utilizing advanced mathematical layers (RSI, MA+ATR, and Bollinger Bands), you can spot structural exhaustion at statistical extremes before the reversal happens.

Fully Customizable: Works seamlessly with your existing strategy, serving as the ultimate confluence filter for your manual trades or automated setups.

📊 Supported Instruments & Timeframes

QauntAI is engineered to be completely asset-agnostic, built to calculate mathematical market states uniformly across:

Instruments: Forex majors/minors, Crypto (BTC, ETH, etc.), Major Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX), Commodities (Gold, Silver, Crude Oil), and Synthetic Indices.

Timeframes: Fully optimized for all standard MT5 chart timeframes. For intraday scalping and momentum, M5 and M15 are highly recommended. For swing trading and macro structure filtering, H1, H4, and D1 provide incredibly robust regime accuracy.

🕹️ How to Use the Tool (Quick Start Guide)

Load the Indicator: Drag and drop QauntAI Regime Scanner onto your desired asset and timeframe. Monitor the Volatility & Exhaustion Layers: Watch the RSI Matrix to identify extreme structural overbought/oversold exhaustion.

Track the MA + ATR Filter to confirm whether a trend is expanding with healthy volatility or dying out.

Observe the Bollinger Bands expansion to capture rapid breakout deviations or high-probability reversal sweeps. Execute with Confluence: When multiple layers align (e.g., price hits an ATR band extreme while the Bollinger Bands signal exhaustion), execute your entry based on your core trading plan with massive mathematical backing.

⚙️ Core Technical Specifications