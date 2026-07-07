Smart Flow

Smart Flow - Institutional Aggression Tracker

Smart Flow is a powerful and intuitive indicator designed to read the true market order flow and identify zones of strong institutional aggression. Instead of guessing tops and bottoms, Smart Flow directly paints your chart's candles whenever it detects a relevant directional capital injection, making your trading decisions highly objective.

Working Principle

The indicator performs an advanced mathematical calculation on every candle to estimate the buying and selling volume based on the candle's body size and its relationship with the high and low. From this, it extracts the Delta (the net difference between buying and selling aggression) and applies an exponential moving average to this balance. Simultaneously, the indicator evaluates the Cumulative Flow over a specific period. When both the Delta and the Flow strongly point in the same direction, the candle is painted green (Strong Bullish Aggression) or red (Strong Bearish Aggression).

Main Advantages

  • Visual Simplicity: Keeps your chart perfectly clean by painting the candles directly, avoiding cluttered sub-windows and lines.

  • High-Precision Trigger: The perfect confirmation tool for entries on Fibonacci retracements, Moving Average tests, or Support/Resistance bounces.

  • Global Versatility: Features a native built-in engine to operate seamlessly in centralized markets (Real Volume - Stocks, Futures) or decentralized markets (Tick Volume - Forex, CFDs).

  • Noise Filter: Acts as a solid confirmation layer, preventing false entries on support zones that lack real institutional defense.

Input Parameters

  • EMA smoothing period for Delta: Adjusts the speed of the moving average applied to the order flow (Default: 9).

  • FlowAcum accumulation window: Number of past candles used to calculate the cumulative directional balance (Default: 20).

  • Minimum Delta for strong pressure: Filter to ignore low-volume noise. Higher values require larger volume spikes to trigger a signal (Default: 0.0 - Reads all flow).

  • Minimum FlowAcum to confirm trend: The total cumulative volume needed over the period to approve a color change (Default: 0.0).

  • Show arrows on main chart: Adds visual arrows above/below the painted candles (True/False).

  • Volume Type Analyzed: Selection between "Real Volume" (Stock Exchange/Futures) and "Tick Volume" (Forex).


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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